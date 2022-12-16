Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
95.3 MNC
South Bend Common Councilwoman Sheila Niezgodski announces intention to run for re-election
South Bend Common Councilwoman Sheila Niezgodski has announced her intention to run for re-election. Niezgodski sent the following statement to 95.3 MNC:. I’ve decided to run for re-election to the South Bend Common Council because I’ll work in a constructive manner to bring further enhanced growth within the 6th District.
95.3 MNC
$6.4 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Programming Funds
$6.4 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Programming Funds. The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funds to 11 programmatic projects during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. The $6.4 million was in addition to $40 million in READI funds awarded in September to Quality of Place projects. With the awarding of the programming funds, the South Bend – Elkhart region has allocated all of its READI dollars.
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police Chief speaks out after delay on contract for Mental Health Crisis Response Center
South Bend’s Police Chief is speaking out after the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners delayed signing off on a contract with Oaklawn to implement a Mental Health Crisis Response Center. Chief Scott Ruszkowski expressed his disappointment with the decision during the public comment portion of this week’s meeting,...
95.3 MNC
City of South Bend partners with Google Cloud
The City of South Bend has announced a new partnership with Google Cloud to connect 500 local job seekers with no-cost access to Google Cloud Skills Boost. Through this partnership, residents will have an opportunity train, upskill, and certify in cloud computing. Residents will also receive a supportive toolkit from Google Cloud and access to Google Cloud engineers for questions or advice.
95.3 MNC
Food Bank of Northern Indiana to hold Emergency Mobile Food Distribution
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold an Emergency Mobile Food Distribution for Mishawaka Food Pantry patrons on Wednesday, December 21, from Noon – 3 p.m., in the Mishawaka Food Pantry Parking Lot, 315 Lincolnway West in, Mishawaka. This distribution will serve both walk-ups and those in vehicles.
95.3 MNC
Man arrested in connection to Niles purse snatching
A man accused of a purse snatching in Niles, back in April, has been arrested. Antoine Dallas,33, was taken into custody in Peru, late last week, for robbery and theft/use of a financial transaction device. ABC 57 News reports Dallas is accused of robbing an 80-year-old woman outside of Methodist...
95.3 MNC
South Bend International Airport’s Bears in the Air program to provide over 2500 teddy bears
South Bend International Airport’s 11th annual Bears in the Air program will provide more than 2500 teddy bears to children in six area hospitals. The bears are being delivered by SBN’s CEO & Executive Director Mike Daigle and SBN team members December 20 through December 22 to Saint Joseph Mishawaka & Plymouth Medical Centers, Beacon Children’s Hospital, Elkhart General Hospital, Corewell Health Lakeland Hospital, and A Rosie Place for Children.
95.3 MNC
Firefighters near Wakarusa challenged by explosives inside burning building
It appeared to be a standard call about a fire at a barn in Elkhart County on Monday night, Dec. 19, but it took on a whole new scope when firefighters discovered explosives inside the building. The barn is along County Road 36, near County Road 7, north of Wakarusa,...
95.3 MNC
South Bend man pleads guilty to robbery, brandishing a firearm
A South Bend man has been sentenced in United States District Court on his after pleading guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Sander Ray, 25, was sentenced to 140 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. According to court...
95.3 MNC
Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warnings issued for the 95.3 MNC listening area
The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for St. Joseph, LaPorte, Berrien and Cass Counties and a Winter Storm Warning for the entire listening area. The warnings begin on Thursday afternoon and last through early Saturday morning. Temperatures will crash by late Thursday afternoon and a rain/snow mix will quickly turn to all snow.
95.3 MNC
Columbia City man arrested after high speed chase
A Columbia City man has been arrested after being involved in a high speed chase through Goshen and into a cornfield. The chase, Monday night, Dec. 19, started in the area of Lincolnway East and Plymouth when Goshen officers tried to stop the vehicle for a traffic infraction. Instead, the...
95.3 MNC
Angola officer recovering after trailer explosion
An Angola police officer is recovering after being injured by debris from a trailer explosion. It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. Officers and firefighters had been called to an OWI crash into a trailer that damaged the gas meter. Nipsco was also called to the scene for the gas leak.
95.3 MNC
Fulton County man in custody for death of 3-month-old baby
Police in Walkerton have a person in custody for the death of a minor. Darren Corbett, 32, is being held in the Fulton County on a murder charge in connection with the death of a 3-month-old baby. The infant, Wrensley Swihart, died in Akron, this past July, due to blunt...
95.3 MNC
Identities of two women found dead of suspected overdoses have been released
The two people found dead due to suspected drug overdoses have been identified. St. Joseph County Police were called, during the overnight hours of Monday morning, Dec. 19, to the area of Oak & Stanton Roads where they found Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, of Walkerton and Tracy May Burns, 26, of Walkerton dead inside a vehicle.
95.3 MNC
Vandalia man going back to prison after assaulting woman he met online
A Vandalia man is going back to prison after assaulting a woman he met online. 26-year-old Zachary Williams pleaded guilty to armed robbery causing serious injury, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and unlawful driving away of an automobile. He was sentenced...
95.3 MNC
17-year-old arrested, accused of holding two people at gunpoint during Facebook Marketplace transaction
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested — accused of holding a man and his young son at gunpoint during a Facebook Marketplace transaction. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 15, in the 18000 block of U.S. 6. Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators say the juvenile stole the victim’s cellphone, keys and...
95.3 MNC
Woman dead after being shot at Benton Harbor apartment
A woman is dead after being shot and dragged through a Benton Harbor apartment complex. It happened at 2 a.m., on Sunday, Dec. 18. Police say that the 30-year-old woman was shot on the second floor of the apartment, dragged down the stairway, and left in the walkway. When officials...
Comments / 0