Slidell, LA

Nell Nolan: La. Museum Foundation Founders Ball, Hermann-Grima+Gallier Historic Houses, Society Gala, Good Shepherd Gala, Boy Scouts luncheon 2022

For the fourth year, The Louisiana Museum Foundation presented its Founders Ball at the Cabildo, bannering it “Creole New Orleans, Honey!”: The Art of Andrew LaMar Hopkins.” A painting of his, titled “Creole New Orleans, Honey!” that featured two standing adults and a child with St. Louis Cathedral, the Cabildo and the Presbytere in the background, graced the program’s cover and served as the featured auction item. Art patrons Richard and Sarah Freeman were the highest bidders. Additional art, and other enticements (such as a French Quarter Pontalba Weekend Getaway) figured on the online auction.
Hit the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights for an eye-popping Christmas experience

If seeing Christmas lights is an essential part of your family's holiday experience, here's the perfect road trip. The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights takes you through seven cities or pairs of cities in the state's central and northern regions, each stop decorated to the hilt, and varied yuletide festivities and shopping and dining experiences. Pick and choose or make a multi-day/night adventure of it if you want to hit all seven areas — Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Ruston, Monroe-West Monroe, Logansport, Natchitoches and Alexandria-Pineville.
Harlem photographer captured portrait of crooner Eartha Kitt leading a dance class

In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. The chances are good that during December you will hear — either by choice or accident — Eartha Kitt’s iconic holiday tune “Santa Baby.” Kitt recorded the original (and still superior) version of the song in 1953. Prior to the song’s release, Kitt toured as a dancer with the Katherine Dunham Company between 1943 and 1948.
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
Letters: The primary problem with NOPD is its culture

There is a feeling permeating our city: When you leave your home you are not safe, no confidence in city leadership and the streets are a mess. Even if the streets were paved and floodproof but you are getting carjacked, it would not matter, because we still are not safe.
The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

Death penalty lawyers are called in to represent the man accused of killing two church officials in Covington, New Orleans can expect back-to-back freezes for Christmas, the governor hopes to add the Capitol Lakes to the national Superfund cleanup list and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
Amy Bouton leaves library post for St. Tammany Health System

Amy Bouton, the public relations and community coordinator for the St. Tammany Parish Library system, stepped down from the post effective Dec. 16, she told the St. Tammany Farmer. Bouton resigned to become director of marketing and communications with St. Tammany Health System, a job she’ll begin Jan. 3. She’ll...
Costco to build first St. Tammany location near Covington

After nearly two years of negotiating with homeowners in a nearby subdivision, Costco will build a $45.8 million store on Pinnacle Parkway near Covington, according to Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Parish's economic development agency. The 159,000-square-foot store will be the first Costco in St. Tammany Parish. New Orleans...
Some New Orleans area schools will celebrate football signings while others wait

The New Orleans area is home to two football players who are expected to sign with LSU on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. St. Augustine offensive lineman Tyree Adams will celebrate his signing during a ceremony at the school set for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps, another LSU commitment, will wait to celebrate when the traditional signing period begins Feb. 1.
Interim New Orleans police chief chosen by Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Ever since New Orleans police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced his resignation two weeks ago, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has faced a critical choice. Would she go it alone in picking a new chief for a city set to become the nation’s murder capital? Or would she accede to calls from business leaders, the City Council and voters, and undertake a national search followed by a council confirmation process?
