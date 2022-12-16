Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras paradesTina Howell
Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: La. Museum Foundation Founders Ball, Hermann-Grima+Gallier Historic Houses, Society Gala, Good Shepherd Gala, Boy Scouts luncheon 2022
For the fourth year, The Louisiana Museum Foundation presented its Founders Ball at the Cabildo, bannering it “Creole New Orleans, Honey!”: The Art of Andrew LaMar Hopkins.” A painting of his, titled “Creole New Orleans, Honey!” that featured two standing adults and a child with St. Louis Cathedral, the Cabildo and the Presbytere in the background, graced the program’s cover and served as the featured auction item. Art patrons Richard and Sarah Freeman were the highest bidders. Additional art, and other enticements (such as a French Quarter Pontalba Weekend Getaway) figured on the online auction.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Expansion of container shipping on the river is great news for Louisiana
First, there was the river. And the Mississippi River will be part of Louisiana’s future, as will its current status as a world-class trade center. A critical expansion of container shipping capacity in the Mississippi River will help to make the river even more relevant to the economic health of Louisiana in years to come.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: In the 1980s, you could drink with the fishes at Sharky's Reef
I remember going to a restaurant in Metairie with a huge aquarium where you could watch fish and sharks and see divers feed them during your meal. What was it and who was behind it?. Attorney Jack Dunn, a scuba diver, marine biologist and shark enthusiast in his free time,...
NOLA.com
Hit the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights for an eye-popping Christmas experience
If seeing Christmas lights is an essential part of your family's holiday experience, here's the perfect road trip. The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights takes you through seven cities or pairs of cities in the state's central and northern regions, each stop decorated to the hilt, and varied yuletide festivities and shopping and dining experiences. Pick and choose or make a multi-day/night adventure of it if you want to hit all seven areas — Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Ruston, Monroe-West Monroe, Logansport, Natchitoches and Alexandria-Pineville.
NOLA.com
Harlem photographer captured portrait of crooner Eartha Kitt leading a dance class
In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. The chances are good that during December you will hear — either by choice or accident — Eartha Kitt’s iconic holiday tune “Santa Baby.” Kitt recorded the original (and still superior) version of the song in 1953. Prior to the song’s release, Kitt toured as a dancer with the Katherine Dunham Company between 1943 and 1948.
NOLA.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
NOLA.com
Letters: The primary problem with NOPD is its culture
There is a feeling permeating our city: When you leave your home you are not safe, no confidence in city leadership and the streets are a mess. Even if the streets were paved and floodproof but you are getting carjacked, it would not matter, because we still are not safe.
NOLA.com
The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Death penalty lawyers are called in to represent the man accused of killing two church officials in Covington, New Orleans can expect back-to-back freezes for Christmas, the governor hopes to add the Capitol Lakes to the national Superfund cleanup list and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
NOLA.com
Taylor Swift's birthday vacation in New Orleans involved music, cake, recording session
Taylor Swift’s birthday trip to New Orleans last week was apparently a working vacation. In addition to partaking of the city’s food and music, she also put in time at a local recording studio. On Dec. 13, her 33rd birthday, Swift posted a photo on Instagram of herself...
NOLA.com
Amy Bouton leaves library post for St. Tammany Health System
Amy Bouton, the public relations and community coordinator for the St. Tammany Parish Library system, stepped down from the post effective Dec. 16, she told the St. Tammany Farmer. Bouton resigned to become director of marketing and communications with St. Tammany Health System, a job she’ll begin Jan. 3. She’ll...
NOLA.com
Costco to build first St. Tammany location near Covington
After nearly two years of negotiating with homeowners in a nearby subdivision, Costco will build a $45.8 million store on Pinnacle Parkway near Covington, according to Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Parish's economic development agency. The 159,000-square-foot store will be the first Costco in St. Tammany Parish. New Orleans...
NOLA.com
Taylor Swift tour skipping New Orleans due to Caesars Superdome renovations, report says
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour will make stops at a number of stadiums across the United States next year. But local fans won't get to see her play the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans because of ongoing renovations in preparation for Super Bowl LIX, according to WWL Radio. Doug Thornton,...
NOLA.com
Letters: After six years of dodging New Orleans crime, I'm outta here
I moved to New Orleans when I was young, lured by the endless festivities and laissez-faire atmosphere. However, as I grow older, I’m finding my values and principles evolving. For example, the prospect of having a family and raising children is on the horizon. I’ve lived in the city...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: If Chinese food is your holiday tradition, try these dim sum restaurants
Dim sum arrive as small gifts. Sometimes they’re in circular bamboo or metal trays, and you lift the lid as if opening a decorative box. Many types of dim sum are dumplings, and these are their own type of packages bearing morsels of flavorful fillings. Maybe this is why...
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman, 73, woman died trapped between fire and chained porch gate
Matthew Ballier bolted out of his Serantine Street home the moment he heard his 73-year-old aunt, Ferry Simpson, screaming his name from the front porch of her burning home just a half-block away Sunday evening. With flames shooting out of her front door behind her, Simpson was trapped by the...
NOLA.com
Who is Michelle Woodfork? New Orleans' interim police chief a 31-year veteran of force
Michelle Woodfork is set to take over as interim New Orleans police chief on Thursday, the first woman ever to do so, after a three-decade career that almost ended in 2017 when a drunk driver plowed into a crowd on the Krewe of Endymion parade route. Woodfork was a New...
NOLA.com
Some New Orleans area schools will celebrate football signings while others wait
The New Orleans area is home to two football players who are expected to sign with LSU on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. St. Augustine offensive lineman Tyree Adams will celebrate his signing during a ceremony at the school set for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps, another LSU commitment, will wait to celebrate when the traditional signing period begins Feb. 1.
NOLA.com
Interim New Orleans police chief chosen by Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Ever since New Orleans police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced his resignation two weeks ago, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has faced a critical choice. Would she go it alone in picking a new chief for a city set to become the nation’s murder capital? Or would she accede to calls from business leaders, the City Council and voters, and undertake a national search followed by a council confirmation process?
NOLA.com
As part of shift away from hospital stays, Ochsner unveils new medical complex at Clearview
Ochsner is putting the finishing touches on a new three-story medical complex at the former Clearview Mall that will offer primary and wellness care, labs and testing facilities, outpatient surgery services and retail outlets, including a spa and pharmacy. The Ochsner Medical Complex-Clearview, located on 13 acres once occupied by...
NOLA.com
Aaron Anderson, former top Louisiana receiver who went to Alabama, transfers to LSU
Three days before the start of the early signing period, LSU landed one of its biggest remaining targets in transfer wide receiver Aaron Anderson. The former top 40 prospect from New Orleans returned to his home state after spending his freshman year at Alabama. Anderson committed Sunday, he told The...
Comments / 0