'We ran out of time a decade ago': Uvalde victim's sister, pediatrician, Sandy Hook survivor testify for assault weapons ban

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reportedly failed to audit Donald Trump during his first two years in the White House despite having a program in place that makes the auditing of sitting presidents mandatory.The former president filed taxes in 2017 for the two previous tax years, but the auditing for the filings began only in 2019, a House committee revealed on Tuesday.The committee's probe found that only one audit was started while Mr Trump was in office and no audits were completed.The revelation comes as the House Ways and Means Committee voted to publicly release six years of Mr...

1 HOUR AGO