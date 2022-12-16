5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Dec. 16-18

Christmas classics

Westmoreland Performing Arts will stage these holiday shows on Friday in Science Hall Theater at Westmoreland County Community College, 145 Pavilion Lane, Hempfield:

• “A Christmas Carol,” 6 p.m. WPA’s Home and Cyber School Theatre Troupe will present an adaptation of the Charles Dickens’ classic through a series of vignettes and musical numbers.

• “A Holly Jolly Christmas Holiday Revue,” 8 p.m. The old-fashioned variety show will feature John Noble, Ryan Jordan, Renata Marino, Alex Podolinski, Nicolena Rosato and the WPA Vibrations.

A ticket for either show is $15, or $10 for students. For information, visit westmorelandperformingarts.com.

Brass bonanza

River City Brass will partner with student musicians for a concert at 7 p.m. Friday in the auditorium at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, 131 High School Road, Unity.

The repertoire includes American standards including swing, jazz, marches and tunes from Broadway and Hollywood; classical and contemporary masterworks; and original compositions.

Sponsored by Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation, the concert will support the district music department. River City Brass last performed at the school in 2019, with funds raised going to the purchase of new musical instruments and band shells for the auditorium.

A ticket is $30. To purchase, visit ticketsource.us.

‘Every time a bell rings …’

Stage Right will present “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin.

The beloved holiday classic, known to audiences from the 1946 movie starring Jimmy Stewart, comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast, as an ensemble of voice actors tell the story of the idealistic George Bailey as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

Tickets are $25, or $15 for students. For information, call 724-367-4000 or visit lamptheatre.org.

Cookies galore

Beverly’s Birthdays will host the fifth annual Great Birthday Bake, a children’s cookie-baking competition, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Antonelli Event Center, 100 Colony Drive, Irwin.

About 20 young bakers will vie for awards in several judged categories. Attendees will get a chance to sample the sweets and vote for the Overall Best Cookie. Costumed holiday characters will be on site.

A ticket is $10; children 10 and under enter free.

North Huntingdon-based Beverly’s Birthdays provides birthday celebrations for children of families in need or experiencing homelessness.

For information, visit beverlysbirthdays.org.

Self-taught series

Quilter Ginnie Leiner will display her work and talk about her craft during an installment of the Self-Taught Series, from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg.

Inspired by the current “Gatecrashers” exhibition, the programs showcase local self-taught artists and artisans and their specialties. A Greensburg resident, Leiner is the museum’s membership and development coordinator.

Admission is free. To register, call 888-718-4253 or visit thewestmoreland.org.