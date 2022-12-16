Read full article on original website
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
Will Emily in Paris season 4 be the last season of the Netflix series?
Now that Emily in Paris season 3 has finally dropped on Netflix, everyone’s wondering about the upcoming fourth season. People are wanting to know if Emily in Paris season 4 will be the final season of the romantic comedy series. Will the fourth season be the last time we see Emily juggle her career and love life or strut down the streets of Paris with her best friend Mindy? We hope not! Here’s everything we know about the show’s future at Netflix.
Emily in Paris season 4 release: When could the next season arrive on Netflix?
Emily in Paris season 3 is streaming on Netflix! If you’re anything like us, you probably already made your way through the 10-episode season. Now, you’re left wondering when the upcoming Emily in Paris season 4 will come out. Sadly, Netflix hasn’t disclosed this information yet. However, we’re always open to sharing our release predictions in the meantime.
Is a new episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution on tonight? (December 22)
New episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution drop in the middle of the night. Is that going to happen tonight? Will an episode be available on Dec. 22?. Wednesday nights have been exciting. We stay up waiting for the drop of a new episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Episodes are available at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursdays.
Emily in Paris season 3 premiere recap: Savoir or Sylvie?
It’s a beautiful night on the Eiffel Tower, and Emily is being harangued by her two bosses, Madeline (Kate Walsh) and Sylvie, to the point they force her backward off the balcony, and she plummets to her death. The end. Kidding. The dramatics are just part of Emily’s opening dream because we’re back in Emily in Paris, and Emily still can’t make decisions.
