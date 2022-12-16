Read full article on original website
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras paradesTina Howell
Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
St. Bernard Parish braces for impending freeze
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Officials in St. Bernard Parish are urging residents to prepare to protect themselves, their pets, and plants for below-freezing temperatures expected to arrive later this week. The cold weather event is expected to begin in southeast Louisiana on Thursday and continue through Sunday. Officials...
Louisiana lawmakers award $357 million in sewer and water projects
Louisiana lawmakers approved $356.7 million for 87 sewer and water upgrades around the state during their Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget meeting last week. Some of the most expensive projects include fixes to the Calcasieu Parish water system ($15 million), the St. Tammany Parish water ($14.1 million) and sewer ($13.9 million) systems, and Shongaloo […] The post Louisiana lawmakers award $357 million in sewer and water projects appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NOLA.com
$10.8 million budget change vetoed by St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper
Calling budget changes made by the St. Tammany Parish Council "fiefdom management," Parish President Mike Cooper said Tuesday he's vetoed a line item that directed almost $11 million to individual council districts for unidentified projects and wants to restore funding it cut for larger initiatives he proposed. The Parish Council...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
brproud.com
Louisiana lawmaker wants to kill state income tax in 2023 session
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Should Louisiana do away with the income tax? That question has been swirling around lawmakers for years, but one legislator has an idea of how to make the change. State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, is looking for ways for Louisiana to attract jobs and...
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish. Louisiana – A Destrehan, Louisiana resident has been cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for failing to tag and validate a deer harvest and for failing to comply with harvest card requirements. The Louisiana...
NOLA.com
Costco to build first St. Tammany location near Covington
After nearly two years of negotiating with homeowners in a nearby subdivision, Costco will build a $45.8 million store on Pinnacle Parkway near Covington, according to Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Parish's economic development agency. The 159,000-square-foot store will be the first Costco in St. Tammany Parish. New Orleans...
NOLA.com
Amy Bouton leaves library post for St. Tammany Health System
Amy Bouton, the public relations and community coordinator for the St. Tammany Parish Library system, stepped down from the post effective Dec. 16, she told the St. Tammany Farmer. Bouton resigned to become director of marketing and communications with St. Tammany Health System, a job she’ll begin Jan. 3. She’ll...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish high school, No. 1 in Louisiana, finally gets a gymnasium
Almost a decade after it moved to a new campus near Avondale, Louisiana’s top-ranked public high school finally has its own gymnasium. At close to 19,000 square feet, the new activity center at Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy lets students stay put for basketball games, theater productions, band performances and more.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Expansion of container shipping on the river is great news for Louisiana
First, there was the river. And the Mississippi River will be part of Louisiana’s future, as will its current status as a world-class trade center. A critical expansion of container shipping capacity in the Mississippi River will help to make the river even more relevant to the economic health of Louisiana in years to come.
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Water District issues Water Conservation Notice
The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a WATER CONSERVATION NOTICE for all customers serviced by the District. This Water Conservation Notice is being issued because of the impending arctic cold front bringing prolonged sub-freezing temperatures to our area which will likely cause a tremendous demand on our water system. Customers are asked to conserve water and refrain from nonessential water use until further notice. If you choose to “drip” your water to prevent frozen water pipes, you are asked to turn the water off once temperatures reach or go above the freezing mark to allow the water system to replenish itself. Your cooperation is vital to ensure adequate water quality and quantity are preserved for all communities within our water system.
NOLA.com
Interim New Orleans police chief chosen by Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Ever since New Orleans police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced his resignation two weeks ago, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has faced a critical choice. Would she go it alone in picking a new chief for a city set to become the nation’s murder capital? Or would she accede to calls from business leaders, the City Council and voters, and undertake a national search followed by a council confirmation process?
NoLaToya.org declares recall mailer a success
“We even had to get more volunteers to open these envelopes, so we could do it as expeditiously as possible and make sure that people’s voices are heard,” says Elaine Carter, Co-Chair of the recall effort NoLaToya.org.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Louisiana
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
houmatimes.com
No sneaux for south LA – Winter Weather Statement from NWS
Special Weather Statement issued December 19 at 8:06AM CST by NWS New Orleans LA. An extremely cold air mass is expected to surge towards the Gulf coast Thursday and Thursday Night and bring a multitude of hazardous conditions to the area. Hard Freeze, very strong winds, and dangerous Wind Chill conditions would begin as early as late Thursday night and we will continue to deal with the Arctic air through Christmas Day. Now is the time to start taking measures to protect your family, pets, friends, property, and yourself from the likelihood of extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana.
NOLA.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Shawnda Augustus, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been sentenced to 75 months in prison and ordered to pay $361,074 in restitution for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits.
NOLA.com
Letters: The primary problem with NOPD is its culture
There is a feeling permeating our city: When you leave your home you are not safe, no confidence in city leadership and the streets are a mess. Even if the streets were paved and floodproof but you are getting carjacked, it would not matter, because we still are not safe.
Jefferson Parish urges residents not to run water during freeze; here's why
The National Weather Service is predicting a “hard freeze and dangerous wind chill” on the way for south Louisiana the likes of which have not been seen in years.
