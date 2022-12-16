Marvin Harrison Jr. unfazed by Biletnikoff snub as he takes Ohio State’s wide receiver room to uncharted territory

Read full article on original website
Keenan Bailey earned promotion by impacting Ohio State football roster — and its 2023 signing class
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football players spoke of Keenan Bailey’s pending promotion to tight ends coach like they were celebrating a milestone for a close friend. For some Buckeyes, Bailey has been along for crucial steps in their formative football years. Emeka Egbuka said their relationship stretches back to his high school days in Steilacoom, Washington. When Marvin Harrison Jr. arrived for the start of his freshman year, Bailey helped him learn the playbook.
Ohio State football’s quarterback future after the decommitment of Dylan Raiola: Buckeye Talk Podcast
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the Class of 2024, decommitted from Ohio State over the weekend. On this Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are here to break down what that means for:. The state of the Ohio State football program.
Ohio State football’s Caleb Burton loses black stripe
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Caleb Burton has lost his black stripe as Ohio State continues preparation for the College Football Playoff, crossing off another position for the freshman class. Burton is the final wide receiver to lose his black stripe, joining Kaleb Brown, Kyion Grayes and Kojo Antwi. Other positions with...
Ohio State football’s Devin Brown used Matt Damon and John Malkovich to clarify his 2023 plans
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an era defined in part by the transfer portal, Ohio State football backups are sometimes presumed impatient until proven otherwise. Freshman quarterback Devin Brown decided Tuesday to dispel any rumors that may be floating around about his 2023 plans. He used a couple of Hollywood stars to get his point across.
National Signing Day 2023: Live updates, rumors and breaking news on college football recruits
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wednesday is the first National Signing Day for the high school football recruiting Class of 2023. Prospects from across the country and sign and send in their national letters of intent to the school of their choice. Ohio State starts the day ranked No. 7 among...
As Ohio State football awaits an offensive tackle transfer decision, another offer goes out
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football awaits word Wednesday night as to whether it will add one of the most sought-after offensive linemen in the transfer portal. Rhode Island’s Ajani Cornelius is scheduled to make his announcement at 6 p.m. Wednesday. He visited OSU over the weekend, after previously visiting Tennessee, Oregon and Nebraska.
Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class: Meet the new Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class holds 20 commits, and all are planning to sign during the early signing period. The class ranks seventh nationally and sits atop the Big Ten, worth 286.23 points, holding an average star rating of 93.46. It’s the only class that has not been inside the top five on signing day since Ryan Day was named head coach.
Big Ten recruiting rankings: National Signing Day 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Class of 2023 will be able to sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday during the first National Signing Day of the recruiting cycle. Ohio State heads into the early signing period with one of the best recruiting classes in college football, and again is trying to land the best class in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes are No. 1 in the 247Sports.com Big Ten team rankings, followed by Penn State at No. 2 and two-time defending Big Ten champion Michigan at No. 3.
Ohio State football targets a transfer portal tight end with Big Ten experience
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s most pressing transfer portal need remains offensive line, but the Buckeyes are considering additions elsewhere, too. CJ Dippre told 247 Sports that OSU and Alabama are his top two teams. The Maryland transfer target visited Columbus this past weekend and visited Alabama a week earlier. He did not give a timetable for a decision.
How much of an impact did NIL have on Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class? Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day isn’t afraid to admit that building Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class hasn’t been as simple as the first three he had as head coach. Recruiting has always been about relationships first, followed by a list of other things ranging from a program’s ability to get a kid to the NFL to what the facilities may look like. Even the off the field concepts were more about preparing someone for life after football. Nothing’s perfect, and there was certainly its fair share of complications, but at least there was a road map to follow.
Ohio State football’s defensive failures against Michigan inspired a new slogan for facing Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first inclination of Ohio State football’s defensive players might have been to burn the film of that Nov. 26 loss to Michigan. Or bury it, perhaps. Bury it with a shovel and then throw that shovel in the Olentangy River. Whatever it takes to erase the memory of five big touchdowns allowed and one gut-wrenching loss.
Where are the nation’s top high school football players committed? National Signing Day 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wednesday is the first chance for the top high school football prospects in the Class of 2023 to make their college decisions official with the start of the early signing period. The first National Signing Day is when the vast majority of prospects will sign their...
National Signing Day 2023: Who has the top national recruiting class?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — National Signing Day for the Class of 2023 is on Wednesday as high school prospects throughout the country can sign their national letters of intent at the school of their choice. Thousands of recruits will sign their letters on Wednesday, locking them in for where they...
Ohio State basketball vs. Maine preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State men’s basketball will face Maine as it returns home, hoping to get back in the win column. This will be the Buckeyes’ first game since dropping out of the AP top 25 rankings. They’ve never played against the Black Bears. What: Ohio...
Boys cross country All-Stars 2022: Highland’s Elijah Hadler is runner of the year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — There were no area state champions in boys cross country in 2022, but it was a successful season nonetheless. Ten area teams participated in the state meet, with the top finisher being Woodridge, which took third in Division II. In addition, 13 area boys earned All-Ohio honors by placing among the top 30 individuals.
One infant recovered, another still missing from Columbus area Amber Alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One twin infant boy abducted Monday night from Columbus has been found safe, but the other boy and a suspect remained missing Tuesday night, according to police. Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said in a news conference Tuesday that Kyair Thomas was found outside in a...
Columbus, west side business work to curb violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The owners of a west Columbus gas station with a history of problems are now working with city leaders to prevent further violent incidents. The Sunoco on West Broad Street and Harris Avenue was the scene of the fatal shooting of Andrew Combs, 21, on Tuesday. Combs was shot during an […]
Man, 30, stable after being found shot on in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man is recovering after being shot overnight Monday in east Columbus, per Columbus police. Columbus police officers found the man shot in a parking lot of Turkey Hill Minit Market at around 5:30 a.m. at the 1800 block of East Broad Street, according to a CPD dispatcher. The man […]
Five people, a dozen dogs rescued from Driving Park house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus firefighters rescued five people and about a dozen dogs from a Driving Park-area house that ignited in flames on Sunday. Around 7:30 a.m., the Columbus Division of Fire responded to a fire that erupted from the rear of a two-and-a-half-story, single-family house on the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue. While […]
25-year-old dead after shooting in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus. Suleeman Abdi, of Columbus, was shot just after 9 p.m. inside an apartment on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive, where police said he was arguing with another man, according to a news release from the Columbus […]
