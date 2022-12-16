Read full article on original website
Hartford Named City in America With Most Christmas Spirit
The Grinch is a mean one. The Grinch has been described as, cuddly as a cactus. The Grinch has been called vile bad banana and a seasick crocodile. It's been said, he has garlic in his soul and his brain is filled with spiders. So, to be "Grinchy" is a...
Brookfield’s Finest Activate Their Inner Santa for Connecticut Children
The Brookfield Police Department is activating Santa mode to help children right here in the Nutmeg State. BPD will host their annual toy drive on Saturday, December 17 from 10 AM - 4 PM. If you're willing to help, please drop off you new and unwrapped toys to 84 Federal Road in Brookfield. The BPD will also accept cash donations in lieu of a gift.
The Flu is Running Rampant in Mahopac
According to Tapinto.net, the Hamlet of Mahopac, NY is seeing a massive spike in positive flu cases . According to the report, the Putnam County Department of Health is reporting over 400 cases of the flu for the week ending December 3rd. That means the flu numbers are double what they were the week before. Positive COVID-19 cases are also rising in Mahopac.
The Story of How Santa Discovered the Magic of New Milford
On the evening of December 11th, 2022, two weeks before Christmas at the North Pole, Santa, while enjoying a cup of hot cider, turned to Mrs. Claus and told her the story of a magical town in Litchfield County, Connecticut named New Milford. He explained to Mrs. Claus that when...
Dangerous Ground: Pedestrian Deaths are a Serious Problem in CT
According to NBC CT, a Danbury man was identified as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bethel on Friday (12/9/22). This is just one of the many reported pedestrian deaths we've read about in 2022. This is not just a notion, there is real data to support these incidents are increasing, both nationally and locally. A new study conducted by Jerry examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to highlight the dangers pedestrians face on our roadways.
Danbury Man Charged With Setting Multiple Fires in Lower Hudson Valley
In late November, the Brewster Fire Department responded to a brush fire on Old Milltown Road and it was similar to other fires over the past year all in the same area. That, of course, triggered an investigation. According to a Facebook post, the Putnam County Sheriff's Department enlisted the...
Alleged Severely Neglectful Dog Owner Arrested in Putnam County
The dog was found running loose on Route 52. We heard the question many times over the years, "are you a cat or a dog person?" When it comes to pets it doesn't matter which group you fall into - cats, dogs, or any living creature, nothing deserves to ever be treated like one dog from Putnam County was treated recently.
Disastrous Accident Claims Life of Catskill Snow Plow Truck Driver
A tragic accident claimed the life of a snow plow driver during a recent snowstorm. We've said it numerous times, driving a snow plow truck in the Hudson Valley is an extremely dangerous job!! Every year we hear about serious accidents that happen while drivers are moving snow during a snowstorm, unfortunately, that danger has claimed the life of a Catskill man.
New Milford Restaurant Set to Close Its Doors After 25 Years in Business
25 years, and just like that, it's about to be a memory. The Cookhouse in New Milford will close its doors on January 2, 2023. In a Wednesday (12/14/22) Facebook post, owner Rob Ryder wrote the following:. We are sad to announce the The Cookhouse will be close on New...
Banned From Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, Here’s What Happened
It seems that shopping for me has gotten a little more complicated. Most of us have a favorite store to shop at. I'm not sure what it is but there are a handful of stores that I actually enjoy spending a few hours simply walking around. I enjoy shopping and people-watching at Walmart, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls, all great stores, but there is one store that I really LOVE shopping at, and that's Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
Man Attempts Daring Armed Robbery at Hudson Valley Chipotle, Police say
Police are still searching for the suspect who attempted to rob the popular fast-food restaurant. Police are currently searching for one man who attempted to rob the popular Chipolte restaurant on Ulster Avenue in the Kingston area early Saturday morning according to the Daily Freeman. Police say that the attempted robbery left one employee with minor injuries and are asking the community for help in locating the suspect.
I Miss the Pasta Fagioli at Scruples in Waterbury
I took a walk down Waterbury, Connecticut memory lane with my Aunt and Uncle this weekend. We chatted about the city we all grew up in, and how it's changed from the 1950's - 2000's. We mostly talked about the wonderful people that we met along the way, and the memories that we cherish.
8 Orange County Businesses Celebrated After NOT Selling Alcohol To Minors
Selling alcohol to minors has been a problem ever since the legal drinking age started. Almost every year the New York State Liquor Authority conducts underage stings all across the Hudson Valley. The stings are done to make sure that any business that has a license to sell alcohol doesn't sell it to anyone that isn't of legal drinking age (21+).
New Paltz Holding ‘Name a Snowplow’ Contest
As winter hits the Hudson Valley, there is one Ulster County Village that is looking to put a fun name on each of its snow removal vehicles. Winters across the Hudson Valley can be challenging, especially when it comes to driving in the snow and slush. It's a good thing that most of our towns have an amazing Department of Transportation staff (DOT) that are tremendous at their jobs, but behind every great employee that's in charge of snow removal is most times a great vehicle.
Can You Help Bethel Police With Information About This Car Involved In Hit-and-Run?
According to a press release from today (12/12) the Bethel Police Department is looking for your help with information about a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. That horrible incident happened on Friday, December 9th at about 4:40, according to an earlier press release:. On 12/09/2022 at...
Body of Missing Woman Found in Goshen New York, Submerged in Car
The sad discovery happened in Orange County on Thursday, December 8th. Earlier this week we told you about a woman from Orange County that went missing on November 30th, friends and family shared pictures and information about 45-year-old Nicole Brown, who was last heard from around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Meet ‘The Ornament King’ In Wappingers, NY This Holiday Season
No doubt you have heard his name and you have most certainly seen his ornaments. Christopher Radko, a Hudson Valley native, has been referred to as "The Ornament King." It has been 15 years since Christopher added his magical art to Christmas trees and that is why I am excited to share that Christopher Radko is back and Adams Fairacre Farms in Wappingers Falls has him. Mr. Radko is ready to introduce his new hand-crafted glass ornament company and collection, HeARTfully Yours exclusively at Adams Fairarce Farms.
New Officers Bring 30 Years of Experience to the Danbury Police Force
This week, the City of Danbury got some new help in the fight against crime. According to a press release, Mayor Dean Esposito appointed a new group of police officers to the Danbury Police Department. These new officers bring almost 30 years of experience to the Danbury Police Department. From...
Beacon, New York Puppy to Suit Up for 2023 Puppy Bowl
Are you ready for some football? Actually, let's rephrase that. Are you ready for some PUPPY football?. Yeah, that's right. It may be December but we're already thinking about the Puppy Bowl 2023. ARF, Animal Rescue Foundation, in Beacon announced on their Facebook page on December 8th that one of...
Send Holiday Cheer From Hyde Park, NY to Sailors on the USS Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt
Many of us are getting ready to celebrate the holidays with friends and family from near and far. Unfortunately, while out keeping us safe at home, the men and women in our armed forces will miss the holiday with their loved ones. The FDR Presidential Library and Museum is making...
