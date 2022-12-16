Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing HelpC. HeslopVirginia State
Parents at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA are Deeply Concerned About the 'After School Satan Club'Zack LoveChesapeake, VA
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNorfolk, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City
One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said.
Jordan Bridge closure: Incinerator plant owner to remove damaged parts of trash conveyor belt
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of the Wheelabrator trash incinerating plant in Portsmouth is working to remove the damaged parts of a conveyor belt that has caused the stoppage of normal operations at the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge since Friday. The conveyor belt, which stretches across the entrance...
Handling Child Custody Issues
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Bessianne Tavss-Maiden of the Law Offices of Tavvs, Fletcher, Maiden, Reed, P.C. shares advice for handling a child custody matter in a peaceful and appropriate way for the holidays and beyond. Tavvs, Fletcher, Maiden, Reed, P.C. (757) 625-1214. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show...
Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach now listed as historic district
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach is now a historic district in the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Virginia Board of Historic Resources voted to approve the nomination at its Dec. 8 meeting. Woodhurst is a post-World War II suburban development designed by Norfolk architectural...
Aesia Toliver named co-anchor of WAVY News 10 Today
Aesia Toliver named co-anchor of WAVY News 10 Today.
Virginia Beach’s worst eyesore leading to new vision for Kempsville
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Some have considered the concrete mountain at Witchduck Road and Southern Boulevard in Virginia Beach to be the city’s ugliest eyesore for more than three years. But with a soon-to-be closing on a major apartment complex built by the Breeden Company, that eyesore...
Double tragedy for family of 19-year-old killed in York County highway crash
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The family of Montia Bouie, with roots in the Lambert’s Point section of Norfolk, is still trying to process the tragic events that claimed the 19-year-old’s life last week on Interstate 64 in York County. Reared by her grandmother in Greensboro, North Carolina,...
Internal probe finds ‘failures’ in VBPD investigation into Marie Covington abduction
An internal probe by Virginia Beach police has determined that officers failed to meet department expectations and standards while investigating the fatal abduction of Marie Covington.
Police: Hampton 7-Eleven robbed
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection to a business robbery Monday. Public Safety Communications received a call at approximately 3:46 a.m. that a robbery had just occurred at a 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 1200 N. King Street.
Police: Pursuit through several Hampton Roads cities ends in crash, arrest
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said. Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection...
"I want to thank the city of Virginia Beach for stepping up" Father of Donovon Lynch addresses settlement
"I want to thank the city of Virginia Beach for stepping up" Father of Donovon Lynch addresses settlement
State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three people and injured both drivers and the others on a bus Friday in York County. State police have also formally identified the three people killed. Family members had...
Bigger Buckroe Beach now open to visitors
The newly enlarged beach fully reopened to guests on Dec. 5 following a widening project that began in early November.
Police investigate shooting on Goose Circle in Newport News
A police spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that a 24-year-old man sustained non life-threatening injuries from the shooting.
Person fatally struck by Amtrak train in York County
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are investigating after a person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Monday morning in York County. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says it happened near the intersection of Mooretown Road and Cameron Circle around 11:07 a.m. The person, who has not...
Norfolk Police looking for missing man
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are looking for 56-year-old Robert Keyser, last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of 37th Street. Keyser is about 5-foot-10, 280 pounds and was last seen wearing a black cap, grey jacket, black sweatpants and black shoes, police said, and has an intellectual disability and may be in need of medical attention.
Man gets 7 years after killing man on I-64 in Norfolk while driving drunk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in prison after he fatally struck a man on I-64 in Norfolk while driving drunk. Judge Mary Jane Hall on Friday sentenced Juan Franklin Ramirez-Urrea, 20, to seven active years in prison, after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter from driving under the influence, and DUI, back in October, per a release from the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Charges dismissed for Newport News School Board member accused of stalking ex-girlfriend
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — All charges were dismissed for a Newport News School Board member accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend, a city council member. Marvin Harris was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning, but it was canceled. Police say Newport News City Council member Sharon Scott filed the charges in October.
Info on SUV sought after shots fired into York County home
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in York County are looking for information after shots were fired into an occupied home late last month. The York County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt in the shooting, which happened on November 30 in the 100 block of Byrd Lane, just off George Washington Memorial Highway in Yorktown.
Priority Automotive gifting new pet owners half off adoption fees
Priority Automotive is supporting pet adoptions at local animal shelters during the month of December. They will cover half of the adoption fee at select shelters around Hampton Roads.
