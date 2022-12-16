NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are looking for 56-year-old Robert Keyser, last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of 37th Street. Keyser is about 5-foot-10, 280 pounds and was last seen wearing a black cap, grey jacket, black sweatpants and black shoes, police said, and has an intellectual disability and may be in need of medical attention.

