Hampton, VA

WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City

One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Handling Child Custody Issues

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Bessianne Tavss-Maiden of the Law Offices of Tavvs, Fletcher, Maiden, Reed, P.C. shares advice for handling a child custody matter in a peaceful and appropriate way for the holidays and beyond. Tavvs, Fletcher, Maiden, Reed, P.C. (757) 625-1214. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach now listed as historic district

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach is now a historic district in the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Virginia Board of Historic Resources voted to approve the nomination at its Dec. 8 meeting. ​Woodhurst is a post-World War II suburban development designed by Norfolk architectural...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Aesia Toliver named co-anchor of WAVY News 10 Today

Aesia Toliver named co-anchor of WAVY News 10 Today.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Hampton 7-Eleven robbed

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection to a business robbery Monday. Public Safety Communications received a call at approximately 3:46 a.m. that a robbery had just occurred at a 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 1200 N. King Street.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Pursuit through several Hampton Roads cities ends in crash, arrest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said. Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

"I want to thank the city of Virginia Beach for stepping up" Father of Donovon Lynch addresses settlement

"I want to thank the city of Virginia Beach for stepping up" Father of Donovon Lynch addresses settlement
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police investigate shooting on Goose Circle in Newport News

A police spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that a 24-year-old man sustained non life-threatening injuries from the shooting.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Person fatally struck by Amtrak train in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are investigating after a person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Monday morning in York County. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says it happened near the intersection of Mooretown Road and Cameron Circle around 11:07 a.m. The person, who has not...
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police looking for missing man

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are looking for 56-year-old Robert Keyser, last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of 37th Street. Keyser is about 5-foot-10, 280 pounds and was last seen wearing a black cap, grey jacket, black sweatpants and black shoes, police said, and has an intellectual disability and may be in need of medical attention.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man gets 7 years after killing man on I-64 in Norfolk while driving drunk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in prison after he fatally struck a man on I-64 in Norfolk while driving drunk. Judge Mary Jane Hall on Friday sentenced Juan Franklin Ramirez-Urrea, 20, to seven active years in prison, after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter from driving under the influence, and DUI, back in October, per a release from the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Info on SUV sought after shots fired into York County home

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in York County are looking for information after shots were fired into an occupied home late last month. The York County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt in the shooting, which happened on November 30 in the 100 block of Byrd Lane, just off George Washington Memorial Highway in Yorktown.
YORK COUNTY, VA

