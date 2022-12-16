TV Talk: WPXI reaches new deal to stay on Verizon

The number of ways to access WPXI-TV will not shrink further this week after a threatened retransmission dispute with Verizon reached an amicable conclusion.

Last month Channel 11 came off DISH Network because of a carriage dispute, which is currently ongoing. This week, the threat of a retransmission agreement impasse between WPXI parent company Cox Media Group and Verizon put access to WPXI, PCNC, MeTV and Laff at risk for Verizon’s FiOS TV customers.

Late Thursday, Verizon posted a statement: “Good news! We’ve been able to reach an agreement with Cox Media Group (CMG) to continue showing their programming.” The statement did not include any terms of the agreement.

Verizon sent notices to customers earlier this week saying, “CMG has proposed charging significantly more for its programming. Verizon remains committed to making these channels available to our customers, but simply cannot agree to such unreasonable increases.”

In the wee hours of Thursday morning Verizon prematurely sent its customers an email notice that CMG channels were taken off. Verizon followed up with a correction email Thursday afternoon.

Retransmission disputes occur when the contract between a TV station and a cable/satellite distributor (e.g. Verizon, DirecTV, DISH, Comcast) come up for renewal and the two sides fail to come to an agreement on a new deal.

Kept/spun off

HBO Max renewed “The Sex Lives of Colleges Girls” and “Sort Of” for a third season each.

Disney+ ordered a second season of “The Santa Clauses.” The first two episodes of season one will air this month on ABC (3:30 p.m. Dec. 24) and Disney Channel (7 p.m. Dec. 25).

Showtime ordered a third season of “Yellowjackets” in advance of is March 26th second-season premiere.

Apple TV+ ordered the “Mythic Quest” spin-off series “Mere Mortals” about the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the Mythic Quest game.