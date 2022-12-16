Russia Using 'Mobile Crematorium' Amid Heavy Losses: Ukraine

Russian forces are using a "mobile crematorium" in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region amid a significant loss of personnel, Ukraine's military said on Friday.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on its Facebook page that its troops on December 14 destroyed units of military equipment and inflicted multiple casualties in the city of Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"The Defense Forces destroyed up to 10 units of military equipment of different types. About 180 enemy soldiers were injured," it said.

The general staff said Russia is using a "mobile crematorium" in the city.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia was illegally annexed by Russia in September following referendums dismissed as sham elections by the West. The region is currently partially occupied by Russian forces.

Ukraine's claim of a "mobile crematorium" being used in the Tokmak settlement has not been independently verified. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not share evidence, such as images, in its post. Newsweek has contacted Ukrainian and Russian authorities for comment.

The Kremlin was also accused by Ukrainian officials in April of using "mobile crematoriums" in the hard-hit port city of Mariupol in order to cover up alleged war crimes.

Mariupol council said in a Telegram post at the time that "the killers are covering their tracks" and that "witnesses have seen evidence Russia is operating mobile crematoria in Mariupol, burning the bodies of dead civilians."

Ukraine's latest claims come after its forces aggressively unleashed attacks in Zaporizhzhia this week, ramping up its counteroffensive efforts in the region.

On Monday, Ukraine destroyed a key bridge Russian forces used to transport military equipment across the Molochna River. The bridge connects the city of Melitopol and the village of Kostyantynivka in Zaporizhzhia. Two days later, Ukraine targeted and destroyed two Russian ammunition depots.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces said Thursday that Ukrainian forces also targeted the Tokmak, Polohy and Berdyansk settlements.

"The Defense Forces destroyed two enemy ammunition depots, two artillery systems with ammunition, as well as six units of military equipment of various types. More than 200 enemy servicemen were wounded," the post said.

According to Ukrainian estimates, the death toll of Russian soldiers in the conflict is around 300-600 daily, putting Russia on course to hitting the grim 100,000 mark by Christmas Day .

Newsweek has not been able to independently verify Russian troop losses.

