Friday's letters: Needless upheaval in school district, Gaetz struggles to craft argument

Gaetz makes poor argument

On Dec. 14, we saw a column by Rep. Matt Gaetz in the Opinion section (“Kevin McCarthy is not the right leader for this moment”).

First, I must ask why you published a column by a lawmaker under investigation in a sex-trafficking case. Second, it is clear to anyone who reads this man’s writing that he can only have been elected in an extremely red or gerrymandered district, as he struggles to craft a coherent argument.

The column was filled with fringe ideas, innuendo and complaints about our country, which Gaetz's side is instrumental in creating.

Gaetz stated: “Our rights are being stripped away. We are at war and the enemy is within.” Somehow, I don’t think this right-wing extremist is alluding to what most Americans would think those statements refer to: The right-wing Supreme Court’s stripping away of women’s bodily autonomy and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

I really don’t care whom the Republicans choose as their speaker, but I delight in their fighting among themselves. For the good of the country and for the quickest return to the sanity and governing skill of the Democrats, probably the more extreme the better.

Peter Burkard, Sarasota

Next time, make board members foot bill

In November 2019, as the Sarasota County School Board was searching for a new superintendent, I wrote a column for the Herald-Tribune from my perspective as the district’s former communications specialist.

I noted that in 2016 the board selected Todd Bowden over Brennan Asplen, deputy superintendent in highly rated St. Johns County. In 2020, after Bowden left Sarasota under a cloud, the board did another search and chose Asplen as Sarasota superintendent.

Now four of five board members (the exception being Tom Edwards) have voted to show Asplen the door, for reasons that seem disingenuous at best.

During my 10-plus years in the district, I worked with all four − Bridget Ziegler, Karen Rose, Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos − in some capacity. With the exception of Ziegler, I never knew their politics until now.

Since Rose believes student scores should have improved during Asplen’s short tenure during a global pandemic, why not set a goal and measure the next superintendent by the same yardstick?

If the goal isn’t reached in two years, the four members who ousted Asplen should personally fund the combined cost of his/her exit package and the search for a successor, rather than having taxpayers foot the bill for the needless upheaval they’ve caused.

Scott Ferguson, Sarasota

Student welfare second to far-right agenda

As a teacher in this district for more than 35 years, I realized after the Dec. 13 School Board meeting that we have hit a low point for education in Sarasota.

We now have a School Board majority that cares little for what is best for our diverse student population but cares only about pleasing right-wing extremists and Florida’s governor.

Story:Board finalizes Brennan Asplen's departure

We have a School Board that is intent on redirecting taxpayer money to private and charter schools. We have a School Board that does not want an experienced and highly respected superintendent like Brennan Asplen.

We have a board chairperson who says she is transparent, but who continues to prove that is not the case. Ziegler says her decisions have nothing to do with politics, but one only needs to Google her name along with Breitbart, the Daily Signal, InfoWars and Fox News to see that Chairwoman Ziegler’s decisions are driven by a far-right agenda, not the welfare of students.

Sarasota voters, please pay attention!

Christy C. Karwatt, Sarasota

MyPlate food guide fails to deliver

After reading the article Dec. 13 in Health & Fitness about MyPlate, and the millions spent on it every year to teach people how to eat, I’m wondering how the money is spent (“Few Americans know or heed U.S. nutrition guide”).

When I was growing up (a long time ago), I was taught in school about the food pyramid. We took papers about it home to our parents.

Adding $7 million more to the $3 million already being spent on MyTable is like throwing our tax dollars into the ocean. If the U.S. Agriculture Department hasn’t been able to educate people in a decade, the whole plan should be dropped.

People who want to eat right can figure out how to do it with the technology available. I’d never heard of MyPlate before now.

How about putting our money into health classes in schools if you want to keep spending?

Patricia C. Blaser, Sarasota