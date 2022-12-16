ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers linger

By Elyssa Kaufman
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Gloomy and cold conditions with snow showers.

Off and on snow showers are expected Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8Pn7_0jkmFshx00

Clouds break as sunshine returns by Sunday.

