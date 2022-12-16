Read full article on original website
Related
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
N.J. Turnpike agrees to pay billions to help fund the Gateway Tunnel
New Jersey Turnpike Authority commissioners approved a landmark funding agreement Tuesday to make billions of dollars in annual loan payments to help finance New Jersey’s share of the Gateway Hudson River rail tunnel project. Under the unanimously approved agreement, the state treasurer will make an annual $124 million loan...
N.J. reports 18 COVID deaths, 1,249 cases. 10 counties now have ‘high’ community levels.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,249 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths on Monday as positive tests continue to increase heading into a busy holiday week. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,930, up 3% from a week ago and up 38% from a month ago. There were 2,041 confirmed cases reported Saturday and 1,749 on Sunday. The state has stopped reporting daily numbers on weekends.
followsouthjersey.com
NJ Department Of Human Services Expands SNAP Navigator Program
SOUTH JERSEY — The NJ Department of Human Services has made more Navigators available in more counties to help individuals who want to apply or already participate in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced recently. SNAP Navigators can help answer questions...
jerseysbest.com
N.J. farms should be your go-to source for meats and meals this holiday season
This is the time of year when countless hosts of holiday gatherings start ramping up their menu planning. Appetizers, side dishes and desserts are important supporting cast members, but the starring role that takes center stage, or center table, is traditionally a beautifully prepared roast of some kind. In the...
Which would you buy? New beers spark classic Central Jersey debate
As if alcohol doesn't start enough trouble, a set of brews set to launch on Friday is bound to give new life to an age-old war: whether or not there is a Central Jersey. Departed Soles Brewing Company, located in Jersey City, has teamed up with a couple other breweries in the Garden State to create two beers that will be around for a limited time.
N.J. standardized test scores are here. See how your district did in spring 2022.
New Jersey student proficiency rates fell to 2015 levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, but education officials and advocates said the state’s recently released test scores could help guide future efforts to address those losses. The long-awaited scores, released Friday, show that 51.1% of students in the state’s more than...
Op-Ed: Turnpike expansion would cut congestion, boost NJ economy
The proposed expansion would replace decades-old structures, improve residents’ quality of life and the state’s economic well-being. The proposed expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike from the Hudson County extension to the Holland Tunnel is a commonsense project that will reduce the traffic congestion that overwhelms this portion of the road, while giving a shot in the arm to New Jersey’s economy.
This Cheesecake Is Ranked The Best In New Jersey
Cheesecake is the perfect thing to bring to your holiday gathering. Just ask the Golden girls, there is almost nothing better than a cheesecake to solve your problems or get through the holidays. There are lots of options so let’s cut to the chase and tell you the highest-ranked cheesecake spots in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. I want to make sure your bases are covered.
New law would require more severance pay from employers during mass layoffs in New Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – Running a business in New Jersey is hard, but during hard times, such as forced government closures as a result of future possible health emergencies, shutting a failing business down is about to get even harder, and more expensive. According to legislation sponsored by Senator Joe Cryan and Senator Fred Madden that was approved today by the Senate, the landmark worker protection law requiring advanced notice and severance pay in the event of mass layoffs would take effect immediately. As a result of the Covid public health crisis and the resulting disruptions in the job market, the The post New law would require more severance pay from employers during mass layoffs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.
It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
The busiest place on the waterfront is no longer in LA, as ships head instead for N.Y. and N.J.
The Maersk Kleven, a 1,044-foot containership out of Bremerhaven entered New York Harbor earlier this month, slipping under the Bayonne Bridge before pulling into Port Elizabeth to unload her cargo. Huge cranes soon hovered over the ship in a mechanized ballet as dockworkers lifted steel containers stacked high atop the...
Government Technology
Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change
(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
N.J. teachers among the highest paid in nation. Here’s where they rank.
New Jersey teachers rank in the top 10 for highest salaries in the U.S., the National Center for Education Statistics data shows. The national average for teacher salaries was $65,090, when adjusted for inflation, in the 2020-2021 school year, according to the data. The average teacher pay in New Jersey...
Gambler tips N.J. casino dealers $77K after nearly $1.7M poker game win
A New Jersey gambler won nearly $1.7 million playing poker Saturday morning at an Atlantic City casino and then left a $77,000 tip for the table dealers, officials said. The lucky winner, identified only as a Monmouth County woman and “longtime customer”, hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game after placing a $5 bet at Harrah’s Resort, casino officials said.
Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report
TRENTON, NJ – A report by the University of Denver says when it comes to the financial state of all 50 states in America, New Jersey is the worst of the worst. The Garden State ranks dead last. The report is the university’s 13th annual “Truth in Accounting” report by a neutral and non-partisan research group. “Government reports are lengthy, cumbersome, and sometimes misleading documents. At Truth in Accounting (TIA), we believe that taxpayers and citizens deserve easy-to-understand, truthful, and transparent financial information from their governments,” the University said. New Jersey was actually named the #1 sinkhole state by the The post Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report appeared first on Shore News Network.
The deadline to apply for New Jersey’s ANCHOR property tax relief is quickly approaching
Officials in New Jersey are urging people to apply for property tax relief under the new ANCHOR program before the Jan. 31, 2023 deadline. Qualified homeowners making less than $150,000 in 2021 will receive a tax credit of $1,500, while those making $150,000 to $250,000 will get a tax credit of $1,000. Renters who made $150,000 or less will receive a direct check for $450.
What Was The Most Snow Ever Recorded in December in New Jersey?
It is December and Santa is getting to set out soon to visit us here in the Garden State. There is a slight chance of possibly some snow before Christmas Day on Sunday, but nothing like we had 75 years ago here in New Jersey. I started thinking about December...
NJ ex-con tells lawmakers to pump brakes on harsher auto-theft penalties for minors
Since finishing a 30-year prison sentence in 2018, Antonne Henshaw has been working to keep today's youth off the wrong path. As part of his latest advocacy efforts, Henshaw is urging New Jersey lawmakers to take their foot off the gas with some of their proposals aimed at tackling New Jersey's growing problem of automobile thefts.
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1