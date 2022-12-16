ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPG Talk Radio

Comments / 1

Related
NJ.com

N.J. reports 18 COVID deaths, 1,249 cases. 10 counties now have ‘high’ community levels.

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,249 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths on Monday as positive tests continue to increase heading into a busy holiday week. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,930, up 3% from a week ago and up 38% from a month ago. There were 2,041 confirmed cases reported Saturday and 1,749 on Sunday. The state has stopped reporting daily numbers on weekends.
NEW JERSEY STATE
followsouthjersey.com

NJ Department Of Human Services Expands SNAP Navigator Program

SOUTH JERSEY — The NJ Department of Human Services has made more Navigators available in more counties to help individuals who want to apply or already participate in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced recently. SNAP Navigators can help answer questions...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Op-Ed: Turnpike expansion would cut congestion, boost NJ economy

The proposed expansion would replace decades-old structures, improve residents’ quality of life and the state’s economic well-being. The proposed expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike from the Hudson County extension to the Holland Tunnel is a commonsense project that will reduce the traffic congestion that overwhelms this portion of the road, while giving a shot in the arm to New Jersey’s economy.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

This Cheesecake Is Ranked The Best In New Jersey

Cheesecake is the perfect thing to bring to your holiday gathering. Just ask the Golden girls, there is almost nothing better than a cheesecake to solve your problems or get through the holidays. There are lots of options so let’s cut to the chase and tell you the highest-ranked cheesecake spots in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. I want to make sure your bases are covered.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shore News Network

New law would require more severance pay from employers during mass layoffs in New Jersey

TRENTON, NJ – Running a business in New Jersey is hard, but during hard times, such as forced government closures as a result of future possible health emergencies, shutting a failing business down is about to get even harder, and more expensive. According to legislation sponsored by Senator Joe Cryan and Senator Fred Madden that was approved today by the Senate, the landmark worker protection law requiring advanced notice and severance pay in the event of mass layoffs would take effect immediately. As a result of the Covid public health crisis and the resulting disruptions in the job market, the The post New law would require more severance pay from employers during mass layoffs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ
WCHR 1040AM

NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.

It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Government Technology

Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change

(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Gambler tips N.J. casino dealers $77K after nearly $1.7M poker game win

A New Jersey gambler won nearly $1.7 million playing poker Saturday morning at an Atlantic City casino and then left a $77,000 tip for the table dealers, officials said. The lucky winner, identified only as a Monmouth County woman and “longtime customer”, hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game after placing a $5 bet at Harrah’s Resort, casino officials said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report

TRENTON, NJ – A report by the University of Denver says when it comes to the financial state of all 50 states in America, New Jersey is the worst of the worst. The Garden State ranks dead last. The report is the university’s 13th annual “Truth in Accounting” report by a neutral and non-partisan research group. “Government reports are lengthy, cumbersome, and sometimes misleading documents. At Truth in Accounting (TIA), we believe that taxpayers and citizens deserve easy-to-understand, truthful, and transparent financial information from their governments,” the University said. New Jersey was actually named the #1 sinkhole state by the The post Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WHYY

The deadline to apply for New Jersey’s ANCHOR property tax relief is quickly approaching

Officials in New Jersey are urging people to apply for property tax relief under the new ANCHOR program before the Jan. 31, 2023 deadline. Qualified homeowners making less than $150,000 in 2021 will receive a tax credit of $1,500, while those making $150,000 to $250,000 will get a tax credit of $1,000. Renters who made $150,000 or less will receive a direct check for $450.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy