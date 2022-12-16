Read full article on original website
ledinside.com
Sharp to Take Part in CES 2023, Major US Tech Event
Exhibiting advanced energy-related technologies and in-vehicle solutions that contribute to carbon neutrality. Sharp Corporation (Sharp) will participate in CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, to be held from January 5 to 8, 2023. CES is one of the largest and most influential tech events in the world. Sharp...
ledinside.com
JDI to Exhibit New 20.8-Inch Rælclear at CES 2023
JDI will exhibit the new 20.8-Inch Rælclear at CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5th to the 8th, 2023. Visitors will be able to envision a new future of design combining artificial intelligence and the technology of Rælclear. AI-generated painting displayed on a 20.8-inch Rælclear monitor. The...
ledinside.com
Nichia expands the portfolio of its H6 Series, leading to a new era of LED adoption where the focus on the quality of light can take center stage
Tokushima, Japan – 16 December 2022: Nichia, the world’s largest LED manufacturer and inventor of high-brightness blue and white LEDs, is pleased to announce the addition of NFCWJ108B-V4H6 and NFDWJ130B-V4H6 to its H6 Series portfolio, two new COB types with significantly increased output. It became accepted in the...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Stimulus update: Exact dates $1,050 direct one-time payments will arrive in California revealed
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
