Sharp to Take Part in CES 2023, Major US Tech Event

Exhibiting advanced energy-related technologies and in-vehicle solutions that contribute to carbon neutrality. Sharp Corporation (Sharp) will participate in CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, to be held from January 5 to 8, 2023. CES is one of the largest and most influential tech events in the world. Sharp...
JDI to Exhibit New 20.8-Inch Rælclear at CES 2023

JDI will exhibit the new 20.8-Inch Rælclear at CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5th to the 8th, 2023. Visitors will be able to envision a new future of design combining artificial intelligence and the technology of Rælclear. AI-generated painting displayed on a 20.8-inch Rælclear monitor. The...
Nichia expands the portfolio of its H6 Series, leading to a new era of LED adoption where the focus on the quality of light can take center stage

Tokushima, Japan – 16 December 2022: Nichia, the world’s largest LED manufacturer and inventor of high-brightness blue and white LEDs, is pleased to announce the addition of NFCWJ108B-V4H6 and NFDWJ130B-V4H6 to its H6 Series portfolio, two new COB types with significantly increased output. It became accepted in the...

