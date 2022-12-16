The Barracuda Swim Club showed its appreciation to coach Chris Coraggio for his 20 years of service with a surprise party Sunday at Holiday Lanes. Coraggio has promoted the sport and kids throughout the area through the BSC and his role as head coach at Science Hill. The Barracudas program started in 1959. During Coraggio’s time with them, it has grown from 43 swimmers in Johnson City the first year to over 160 in JC and Kingsport this year.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO