In their words — Teens talk about mental health: Thoughts of suicide and self harm
Editor’s Note: Sophia Stone is the editor of the Hilltopper Herald, Science Hill High School’s student newspaper. For our Teens in Crisis series, Sophia conducted in-depth interviews with students to find out, in their words, what they are struggling with when it comes to their mental health. To protect their privacy, the story does not use any of the teen’s actual names.
Unicoi County Schools partnering with ETSU to help students dealing with trauma
The Unicoi County School System is partnering with East Tennessee State University to help give students who have experienced trauma the tools they need to succeed. Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) are described by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as potentially traumatic events that happen to children under the age of 18, such as experiencing or witnessing violence or neglect or growing up in an environment where substance abuse and mental health problems are present.
Johnson City Schools Orchestra brings holiday music, education to elementary students
In the weeks leading up to Christmas break, the Science Hill Orchestra Chamber Guild has visited approximately 10 elementary schools spreading Christmas cheer and encouraging students to be interested in orchestral instruments. At each school, the students played Christmas songs interspersed throughout a poem performed by Science Hill senior Kaylee...
Sullivan school board picks new director of schools
BLOUNTVILLE — Morristown native Chuck Carter was chosen the new director of schools for Sullivan County at a called school board meeting Monday evening. The vote among the seven-member school board was five for Carter and two for Davis. Those voting for Carter were Mark Ireson, Mary Rouse, Matthew Price, Matthew Spivey and Paul Robinson.
Keep Carter County Beautiful recognized for efforts in No Trash November campaign.
ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful was one of three anti-litter organizations recognized by the Tennessee Department of Transportation for their efforts in TDOT’s second annual No Trash November. The event is a monthlong initiative created to ensure Tennessee roadways are safe from the harmful effects of litter.
Watch now: New Sullivan director may have additional evaluations
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones is preparing to negotiate a new director of schools contract with Chuck Carter in the new year. And Jones has asked the seven board members and Carter to send him any suggestions for the contract, which could include additional evaluations per the suggestion of a board member.
Kingsport approves spending additional money on D-B dome repair
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman voted 7-0 Tuesday night to spend an additional $1.26 million on the repair of the Buck Van Huss dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. The board voted on amending the original architectural agreement with Wise County-based Thompson & Litton Inc. to include additional work.
Mount Carmel family raises awareness as infant fights rare disease
MOUNT CARMEL– As the Christmas holidays draw closer, many families look forward to being together. One Mount Carmel couple is fighting with the State of Tennessee to bring their family together and raise awareness for their 10-month-old daughter’s rare condition. When Quinnlee Mae Shriner was born on February...
New Vision Youth brings Christmas caroling tradition back to Kingsport
KINGSPORT — It's the fine art of Christmas caroling. Songs that we grew up with, with words that are always easy to remember ... well, most of the time. If you've got hot chocolate, hand and foot warmers, and an even warmer spirit, there's nothing to it, right?. It's...
Watch now: Four West Ridge students win Barter Theatre awards for writing plays
BLOUNTVILLE — Some award-winning young playwrights are haunting the halls of local and regional high schools. On a non-scary note, three of the four highest West Ridge High finishers in a recent Barter Theatre competition wrote comedies versus one drama. They took two of three places in the top three and two of five honorable mentions in the event.
Carter County Commission approves budgeting plans for Carter County schools
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission unanimously approved several budget requests and budget amendments on Monday during its final meeting of 2022. The unanimous actions included a $13,448,908.36 approval of federal school projects funds that was not passed by the commission last month because commissioners wanted more details about the funds. Carter County Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter responded and answered funding questions from the commission’s Budget Committee last week.
McKinney Center hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day food drive
To celebrate and remember Martin Luther King Jr., the McKinney Center is holding a monthlong service project to collect food and supplies for people who may need them in the community. The ongoing food drive continues until Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16. Participants can donate food to...
Downtown light displays are ‘Talk of the Town’ in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — If a trip downtown after dark isn’t on your holiday “to do” list, then it’s time to make a new list. Because downtown is the “talk of the town” in Kingsport this month. And rightfully so. As our friend and contributor...
Barracuda Swim Club honors longtime coach
The Barracuda Swim Club showed its appreciation to coach Chris Coraggio for his 20 years of service with a surprise party Sunday at Holiday Lanes. Coraggio has promoted the sport and kids throughout the area through the BSC and his role as head coach at Science Hill. The Barracudas program started in 1959. During Coraggio’s time with them, it has grown from 43 swimmers in Johnson City the first year to over 160 in JC and Kingsport this year.
Christmas for her babies tops grandma's wish list
KINGSPORT — Tina Ingle knows what it means to lose it all. “I lost my husband. I lost a good job. I lost two cars, and then my home. But I’d do it all over again, because these babies are the most important thing in the world to me,” the 57-year-old Kingsport woman said.
Kingsport city announces holiday garbage pickup
The City of Kingsport will not be adjusting garbage or trash/yard waste routes due to the Christmas or New Year’s holiday. Both the garbage routes and the trash/yard waste routes will run on a normal schedule.
Mount Carmel continues longstanding Christmas tradition
MOUNT CARMEL — The 57th annual Santa Run, a long-standing Christmas tradition for the Town of Mount Carmel, took place on Saturday. According to a Mount Carmel resident, Leota Bennett, the Santa Run started in 1965, the same year the town was created.
Wattad finding success in third season as Lander coach
Omar Wattad is already seeing good results in his third year as Lander University head basketball coach. The all-time leading scorer in Science Hill High School history moved to the coaching ranks after playing collegiately at Georgetown and later Chattanooga.
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 21
Dec. 21, 1899: The Comet quoted a frightening article that originally appeared in the Nashville Banner. “Dr. J. A. Albright returned this morning from a trip to East Tennessee. He found twenty-five or thirty cases of smallpox at Butler, in Johnson county, and across the Watauga, in Carter county, between Butler and Fish Springs. The cases have been isolated and quarantined.”
