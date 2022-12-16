Read full article on original website
Week 15 Monday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Rams at Packers) PREMIUM
The Packers are home favorites against the injury-depleted Rams. Sadly, there’s not much to get excited about for the Rams. As a result, there are only a few suggested players from them. Conversely, the Packers have some fun, high-ceiling options. Green Bay is well-represented. Game: Los Angeles Rams at...
Erickson’s Week 15 Rapid Reactions & Top Performers (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are my rapid reactions, top performers, and key fantasy football takeaways from Sunday of Week 15. You can find our expert consensus fantasy football rankings for the week here. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
Some of you fought your way into Week 16 with hard-earned wild-card wins. Some of you got to sit back and eat popcorn in Week 15, enjoying a well-deserved bye while other competitors in your league battled for survival. No matter how you got here, what matters is that you’re...
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) could miss rest of season
Colts' star RB Jonathan Taylor is in danger of missing the remainder of the season after suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Vikings in Week 15. Taylor went down with his second ankle injury of the season early in the game against Minnesota on Saturday and did not return. With just three games remaining in the campaign, it seems more probable than not that Taylor is shutdown indefinitely. All in all, it was a disappointing season for the third-year back, who dealt with serious injuries for the first time in his career. Many fantasy owners that drafted JT with the first overall pick were surely hoping for more production than they got for the majority of the season. Assuming Taylor is done, he will finish 2022 with a 192-861-4 rushing line along with just 28 receptions for an additional 143 yards.
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (12/20) PREMIUM
UTA at DET (UTA -3.5) O/U: 233.5. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>. Devin Booker (SG – PHX): $9,500 DraftKings, $10,400 FanDuel. Booker was rested on Monday night, and we have to assume it was to have him...
NFL DFS Pricing Exploitation: Week 16 (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s getting down to the nitty-gritty in fantasy football! A lot of seasonal leagues have their semifinals this week (I’m still alive in #SFB12 – woot), and DFS is still going strong. This is the time of year when some teams just play it safe with injured players, so let’s see what the pricing pool has for us to exploit. Remember, the main slate is on Saturday (Christmas Eve) this year!
Dallas Goedert activated off of IR
Dallas Goedert has been activated off of the team's injured reserve ahead of their divisional matchup against the Cowboys on Saturday. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Goedert has had to miss a handful of weeks due to a shoulder injury he sustained in a game earlier this season, but he has finally gotten cleared and is well enough to play on Saturday. The Eagles have a tough matchup against Dallas and could be without starting QB Jalen Hurts, so they will need all the help they can get for that game. The veteran projects to be a solid fantasy option at the position for the rest of the season.
Gardner Minshew II could start in Week 16
Hurts reportedly sustained a sprained shoulder on Sunday against the Bears, putting his status in doubt to play on Saturday. Minshew would have some serious streaming appeal in 2-QB and superflex leagues, especially for those who have Hurts.
Ben Skowronek expected to miss remainder of season
Head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that Skowronek has a strained calf and will be shut down for the rest of the season. The Rams have been eliminated from playoff contention, so it's no surprise that they won't rush him back to play the last couple of weeks. The Rams are now missing three of their top receivers for the rest of the year, so Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell will have to step into a larger role on the offense as a result.
Caleb Huntley (Achilles) out for the remainder of the season
Huntley’s rookie season comes to an abrupt end after suffering a season ending Achilles injury. Huntley will end with 366 rushing yards and one touchdown on 76 attempts this season.
Let’s Stream Defenses: Week 16 (2022 Fantasy Football)
If you’re reading this, congratulations! This is either the first or second week of playoffs, depending on the league, and getting 8 points instead of 2 from your defense can make all the difference in tight playoff matchups. A lot has changed in the league’s roster of starting quarterbacks (and thus the list of Offenses worth targeting in fantasy) recently, so let’s get in to it:
Kenneth Walker III (ankle) misses practice Tuesday
Walker returned after missing one game last week and did not appear to suffer a new injury. He should still be good to go for Saturday's game against the Chiefs where he'll maintain his workhorse role.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Tight End Streamers (Week 16)
The tight end position matters greatly in fantasy football. They are not as flashy as their blazing-fast, route-running counterparts at wide receiver. They do not get the same volume of touches as fantasy-relevant running backs. That can sometimes lead to them being overlooked or treated as an afterthought. Do not make that mistake.
Fantasy Football Panic Meter: Nick Chubb, Mark Andrews, Miles Sanders (Week 16)
As fantasy managers, we often face difficult decisions. To sit, or not to sit? In an age where data is coming at us more frequently than ever, it’s easy for information to become over-saturated or lost in translation. This article series will be here each week to help you cut through the jungle of statistics to help you make more educated lineup decisions. Welcome to the “Panic Meter.”
