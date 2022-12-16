ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semi-truck overturns on I-35 northbound in south Austin

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some lanes are affected on Interstate 35 northbound in south Austin after a semi-truck overturned Friday morning.

The Texas Department of Transportation said it happened on the highway near William Cannon Drive. Austin Police said the call came in just before 2 a.m. that a semi-truck hit a pickup truck.

KXAN saw the semi-truck overturned in the median. Its contents spilled out into the roadway, blocking some lanes.

APD said no deaths occurred in the crash but is unsure about injuries at this time.

Semi-truck overturns on I-35 northbound near William Cannon Drive (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

TxDOT said to expect major delays as cleanup is underway.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.

