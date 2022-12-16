Read full article on original website
Messi plans to play on for Argentina after World Cup win
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi is not ready to walk away from Argentina yet, despite ending his pursuit of a World Cup winner’s medal. The soccer great secured the one major trophy that has eluded him in his storied career as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in the final at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.
World Cup in Qatar sets scoring record with 172 goals
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — The six-goal final between France and Argentina set a World Cup record of 172 at this year’s tournament. The previous tournament record of 171 goals was set in 1998 and 2014. The 1998 tournament in France was the first edition in the current 64-game, 32-team format.
