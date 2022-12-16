ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Spends Mother-Daughter Time With Arabella In Paris As Rumors Of Marital Woes With Jared Kushner Mount

Ivanka Trump spent some much-needed time alone with her daughter, Arabella, as rumors that she and Jared Kushner may be throwing in the towel run rampant. The daughter of Donald Trump offered her more than 7.5 million Instagram followers a glimpse of their mother-daughter time in Paris for Hanukkah via Instagram on Monday, December 19.Sharing a carousel of the two posing together in front of the Eiffel Tower as they smiled from ear-to-ear and holding hands at the Louvre Museum, Ivanka captioned her post with blue, white and black heart emojis.IVANKA TRUMP SPOTTED OUT WITH HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER IN MIAMI...
AOL Corp

U.S. flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.
Idaho8.com

Russian drones attack Kyiv, as Moscow takes another swipe at Ukraine’s power grid

At least two people were hurt and key infrastructure has been damaged in a Russian drone assault on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the latest attempt by Moscow to ravage Ukraine’s power supplies. Explosions and air raid sirens were heard around the city early Monday, with alerts sounding from 2...
Idaho8.com

McCarthy takes a hard line against any senator who backs spending deal

As House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy forges ahead in his quest to secure 218 votes to be the next speaker of the House, he is vowing to take a hard line in the future against any GOP senator who votes to pass the $1.7 trillion spending bill this week. McCarthy...
Idaho8.com

Russia’s militarization of the Arctic shows no sign of slowing down

Russia has continued expanding its military bases in the Arctic region despite significant losses in its war on Ukraine, according to a new series of satellite images obtained by CNN. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also told CNN in an exclusive interview on Friday there is now “a significant Russian...
Idaho8.com

Here’s what’s in the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill

Senate leaders unveiled a $1.7 trillion year-long federal government funding bill early Tuesday morning. The legislation includes $772.5 billion for non-defense discretionary programs and $858 billion in defense funding, according to a bill summary from Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations. The sweeping package includes...
ALABAMA STATE
Idaho8.com

READ: Joint Committee on Taxation’s report on Trump’s taxes

The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday released a supplemental report from the Joint Committee on Taxation that offered a summary of its review of tax returns between 2015 and 2020 for Trump and several of his businesses. Read the supplemental analysis below:. Read a separate summary report...

