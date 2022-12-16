Read full article on original website
The best places to eat between San Francisco and Los Angeles
The classic California road trip isn't complete without a bite to eat.
Brad Pitt’s new castle and the wildest California real estate deals of 2022
The year saw some very unusual listings across the Bay Area and California that caught our eye.
Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement
A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022
Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
How to score the best 2023 cruise deal out of San Francisco
Book now for the best deals on cruises to Alaska, Mexico and more.
Why it looks so gross outside in the SF Bay Area today
A bleak, brownish haze lingered over the Bay Area on Monday, obscuring the San Francisco skyline and adding to the gloom on a day also marked by unusually cold temperatures.
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Brand New Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Alameda County, Calif. for $10.4 Million
LIVERMORE, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the record sale of a brand new single-tenant net lease Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Livermore, California. The sale price was $10.4 million.
San Francisco's House of Nanking family gets Food Network series
"My parents came here with less than $40 in their pocket and the first place they stepped into was Chinatown."
'You have to compartmentalize': Bay Area Tesla drivers cringe at Elon Musk
"I haven't seen the CEO of Chevy saying weird stuff on Twitter."
97-year-old Stanford Theatre in Palo Alto closes again
"I'm so sorry I couldn't bring happier news."
Elon Musk’s Twitter lays off engineers days before Christmas
According to one estimate, 75% of Twitter's staff has been cut since Musk's takeover.
Zendaya and Tom Holland dined at East Bay restaurant Batch & Brine
What followed was a flurry of social media posts from excited fans.
What comes next for the most empty downtown in America
SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
Discover the Coldest Place in California
By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
Mysterious nightstand appears in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, Alamo Square
"There's magic all over the city."
‘World’s Rarest Clouds’ Appear in San Francisco Bay Area Skies, And the Pics Are Insane
On the morning of Dec. 16, beautiful clouds shimmered over the San Francisco Bay Area. Noctilucent clouds are considered the world’s rarest, and experts believe they appeared in San Francisco because of a recent rocket launch. Residents went outside and were completely taken by the amazing spectacle. They posted...
Radiohead offshoot debuts new songs in San Francisco but says it won't return
The Smile was not pleased with the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.
Wednesday Morning News Roundup
San Jose's international airport is preparing for a rebranding in the new year. Officially named Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, city officials said Tuesday that the airport has maintained the same logo and related branding elements for nearly 30 years. In 2001, when the San Jose City Council acted to change the name of the airport to honor U.S. Transportation Secretary Norman Y. Mineta, Mineta's name was added to the airport's then-existing logo without any other changes to brand identity.
Oakland bar and concert venue Starline Social Club announces closure
Its last day in operation will be New Year's Eve.
154-year-old California university to close next year
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 154-year-old Northern California university said Monday it plans to close its doors for good next year as it struggles with declining enrollment, rising operational costs and financial trouble brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University in Oakland, which opened in 1868, announced...
