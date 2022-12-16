ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

San Francisco Examiner

Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement

A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022

Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
SAN JOSE, CA
getnews.info

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Brand New Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Alameda County, Calif. for $10.4 Million

LIVERMORE, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the record sale of a brand new single-tenant net lease Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Livermore, California. The sale price was $10.4 million.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

What comes next for the most empty downtown in America

SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in California

By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Wednesday Morning News Roundup

San Jose's international airport is preparing for a rebranding in the new year. Officially named Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, city officials said Tuesday that the airport has maintained the same logo and related branding elements for nearly 30 years. In 2001, when the San Jose City Council acted to change the name of the airport to honor U.S. Transportation Secretary Norman Y. Mineta, Mineta's name was added to the airport's then-existing logo without any other changes to brand identity.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

154-year-old California university to close next year

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 154-year-old Northern California university said Monday it plans to close its doors for good next year as it struggles with declining enrollment, rising operational costs and financial trouble brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University in Oakland, which opened in 1868, announced...
OAKLAND, CA
