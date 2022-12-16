Dallas Goedert has been activated off of the team's injured reserve ahead of their divisional matchup against the Cowboys on Saturday. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Goedert has had to miss a handful of weeks due to a shoulder injury he sustained in a game earlier this season, but he has finally gotten cleared and is well enough to play on Saturday. The Eagles have a tough matchup against Dallas and could be without starting QB Jalen Hurts, so they will need all the help they can get for that game. The veteran projects to be a solid fantasy option at the position for the rest of the season.

22 HOURS AGO