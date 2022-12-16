Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
Some of you fought your way into Week 16 with hard-earned wild-card wins. Some of you got to sit back and eat popcorn in Week 15, enjoying a well-deserved bye while other competitors in your league battled for survival. No matter how you got here, what matters is that you’re...
NFL DFS Pricing Exploitation: Week 16 (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s getting down to the nitty-gritty in fantasy football! A lot of seasonal leagues have their semifinals this week (I’m still alive in #SFB12 – woot), and DFS is still going strong. This is the time of year when some teams just play it safe with injured players, so let’s see what the pricing pool has for us to exploit. Remember, the main slate is on Saturday (Christmas Eve) this year!
Week 15 Monday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Rams at Packers) PREMIUM
The Packers are home favorites against the injury-depleted Rams. Sadly, there’s not much to get excited about for the Rams. As a result, there are only a few suggested players from them. Conversely, the Packers have some fun, high-ceiling options. Green Bay is well-represented. Game: Los Angeles Rams at...
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Tight End Streamers (Week 16)
The tight end position matters greatly in fantasy football. They are not as flashy as their blazing-fast, route-running counterparts at wide receiver. They do not get the same volume of touches as fantasy-relevant running backs. That can sometimes lead to them being overlooked or treated as an afterthought. Do not make that mistake.
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) placed on season-ending IR
Taylor re-aggravated his injury and sustained another high-ankle sprain in Saturday's stunning loss to the Vikings, and the team will choose to shut him down for the rest of the season. Indianapolis is effectively out of playoff contention, so there's no reason to play him as opposed to letting him get prepared for next season. Zack Moss and Deon Jackson both project to get extra work while the star back is out.
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Let’s Stream Defenses: Week 16 (2022 Fantasy Football)
If you’re reading this, congratulations! This is either the first or second week of playoffs, depending on the league, and getting 8 points instead of 2 from your defense can make all the difference in tight playoff matchups. A lot has changed in the league’s roster of starting quarterbacks (and thus the list of Offenses worth targeting in fantasy) recently, so let’s get in to it:
Dynasty Risers & Fallers: Tyler Allgeier, Jahan Dotson, Gabe Davis (2022)
Week 15 brought us many surprises, close games, and dramatic finishes. If your fantasy team(s) survived the madness, congrats to you. If not, then it’s time to become familiar with the latest dynasty risers and fallers. Let’s check the landscape. Risers. Tyler Allgeier (WR – ATL) Tyler...
Dallas Goedert activated off of IR
Dallas Goedert has been activated off of the team's injured reserve ahead of their divisional matchup against the Cowboys on Saturday. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Goedert has had to miss a handful of weeks due to a shoulder injury he sustained in a game earlier this season, but he has finally gotten cleared and is well enough to play on Saturday. The Eagles have a tough matchup against Dallas and could be without starting QB Jalen Hurts, so they will need all the help they can get for that game. The veteran projects to be a solid fantasy option at the position for the rest of the season.
Ben Skowronek expected to miss remainder of season
Head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that Skowronek has a strained calf and will be shut down for the rest of the season. The Rams have been eliminated from playoff contention, so it's no surprise that they won't rush him back to play the last couple of weeks. The Rams are now missing three of their top receivers for the rest of the year, so Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell will have to step into a larger role on the offense as a result.
Fantasy Football Heat Index: Tyler Allgeier, Latavius Murray, Dawson Knox (2022)
For those unfamiliar with the column, every Monday during the NFL season, we dig into the players whose performances through Sunday jumped out to us the most. Along with their stats (half-point PPR scoring) and positional rank for the week, we’ll rank their rest-of-season prospects on a scale of 🔥 to 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Most teams still playing are into their fantasy playoffs now; if you’re among them, congratulations! As the fantasy season is winding down, the indexes below will focus on whether the players who shined in Week 15 may be viable in Weeks 16-17.
Gardner Minshew II could start in Week 16
Hurts reportedly sustained a sprained shoulder on Sunday against the Bears, putting his status in doubt to play on Saturday. Minshew would have some serious streaming appeal in 2-QB and superflex leagues, especially for those who have Hurts.
Caleb Huntley (Achilles) out for the remainder of the season
Huntley’s rookie season comes to an abrupt end after suffering a season ending Achilles injury. Huntley will end with 366 rushing yards and one touchdown on 76 attempts this season.
Kenneth Walker III (ankle) misses practice Tuesday
Walker returned after missing one game last week and did not appear to suffer a new injury. He should still be good to go for Saturday's game against the Chiefs where he'll maintain his workhorse role.
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Sunday (12/18)
Man, Saturday was a fantastic day for sports fans. First, the association treated us to some free basketball in the Mavericks Vs. Cavaliers game. Then, the Pelicans and Suns went at it for the third time this month, with Devin Booker going bananas for 58 points and becoming the youngest player to record back-to-back 50-point games. What a rivalry that’s becoming!
Fantasy Football Panic Meter: Nick Chubb, Mark Andrews, Miles Sanders (Week 16)
As fantasy managers, we often face difficult decisions. To sit, or not to sit? In an age where data is coming at us more frequently than ever, it’s easy for information to become over-saturated or lost in translation. This article series will be here each week to help you cut through the jungle of statistics to help you make more educated lineup decisions. Welcome to the “Panic Meter.”
