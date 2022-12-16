Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey: SANDAG Chair Hasan Ikhrata is out-of-touch with San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a recent article, SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, explained why he is standing by the extremely unpopular plan to charge drivers for every mile they drive. The SANDAG Board has abandoned support of the plan, as San Diego residents are strongly against it,...
kusi.com
County Supervisor Anderson addresses “misuse” of taxpayer funds
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Dec. 6 report by The Transparency Foundation identifies funds dispersed by San Diego local governments to social advocacy groups and community organizations that also participate in significant campaign actions such as local canvassing and political advocacy. This is seen as a potential misuse of taxpayer funds, which by law cannot be used for any campaign-related funding.
Get Ready for Another Round of New City Hall
This post originally appeared in the Dec. 17 Politics Report. Subscribe to the newsletter here. (The Politics Report is available to Voice of San Diego members only.) Yes, the story of 101 Ash St. is a story about a building, its asbestos, messy politics, huge sums of wasted taxpayer dollars and undisclosed partnerships with hidden profits.
Number of newly homeless people continues to outpace newly housed in San Diego County
Regional task force compares the number who became homeless with those who found housing.
UTK Brought a Surge of New Students to San Diego Unified. That’s Hidden that Enrollment is Still Falling in Just About Every Other Grade.
When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, schools were thrown into disarray, and closures exacerbated a nationwide trend of enrollment decline in public schools. San Diego Unified School District’s enrollment decline nearly doubled from the 2019 to 2020 school year. The rate of decline increased again during the 2021 school year. District data shows that overall San Diego Unified has seen a nearly nine percent drop in student enrollment in the last five years totaling more than 11,000 students.
NBC San Diego
Carlsbad Homeless Shelter Expanding to Include Women and Children
The homeless crisis is an issue not only in the city of San Diego, but other communities within the county. Last week, the city of Carlsbad was awarded a $2 million grant to help expand its only homeless shelter. Carlsbad had the fourth-highest unsheltered homeless population in North County at...
Business meeting turns violent in downtown San Diego
The owner of Royal India located on the cusp of the Gaslamp Quarter is now calling for more to be done about the homeless crisis in San Diego.
eastcountymagazine.org
THE CITY OF EL CAJON IS SEEKING APPLICANTS TO SERVE ON ITS VETERANS COALITION
December 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon Veterans Coalition is seeking new members. The Veterans Coalition will open its application period from January 9, through February 10, 2023. Active duty members of the United States armed forces, reservists, and/or honorably discharged veterans are all invited to...
San Diego looking at possible ways to raise more revenue as deficit looms
SAN DIEGO — As the City of San Diego faces a projected $350 million deficit over the next half-decade, city leaders are looking for new ways to raise more revenue. While these are only proposals, created by the Independent Budget Analyst, some San Diegans already have strong opinions. One...
Business owners, neighbors fed up with crime in Rolando, City Heights
SAN DIEGO — Violent crime, drugs, homeless issues and a lack of resolve from the city: that’s what neighbors and business owners on El Cajon Boulevard said they are dealing with everyday. “You see more people on drugs, you see more people shoplifting, but not just shoplifting, violent...
thestarnews.com
It wasn’t wedding bells that played
There was something matrimonial about the recent swearing-in ceremonies in National City and Chula Vista Tuesday. While the administration of oaths of office could be viewed as a public declaration of service and fidelity in the way brides and grooms vow fealty to one another, that wasn’t what whispered at me.
Number of Newly Homeless People in San Diego Remains Relatively High
Community assistance organizations also saw an uptick in clients
MTS code compliance inspector saves two homeless people from fentanyl overdose
SAN DIEGO — The head of MTS security is praising an employee for saving two people from overdosing on fentanyl. At around 9:30 on Tuesday, December 20, San Diego Fire and Rescue says it responded to a call at 5th Avenue and G Street downtown. When crews arrived they...
theregistrysocal.com
MG Properties, Rockwood Capital Purchase 379-Unit Apartment Community in San Diego for $185MM
SAN DIEGO — MG Properties, a private San Diego-based real estate investor, owner, and operator purchased the multifamily community Domain San Diego in a joint venture with Rockwood Capital. Domain San Diego is a 379-unit community that offers renovated studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments, competitive community amenities, and...
Why is San Diego falling so far behind on housing? Here are a few reasons
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off...
Motorcyclist killed after failing to slow down approach to Ocean Beach freeway exit
SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning after failing to slow down his approach to an Ocean Beach freeway exit. San Diego police and California Highway Patrol were called to Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near Nimitz Boulevard around 1 a.m. following reports of a crash. Video from News...
La Jolla schools meeting tries to clear up confusion about gifted education process and student attendance
Citing miscommunication among parents, Muirlands Middle School teacher Laura Preisman presented the La Jolla Cluster Association with information about the San Diego Unified School District's process to identify students for Gifted and Talented Education, or GATE.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Taxpayers Shelled Out More than $12 Million on Shuttered Police Gun Range
The tab for taxpayers for the San Diego Police Department’s gun range continues to grow seven months after the site was shut down over lead exposure concerns. An NBC 7 Investigates analysis of the spending puts the total at more than $12 million, and the tab is still running.
DUI checkpoint set before Christmas Eve in La Mesa
The La Mesa Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint the day before Christmas Eve, according to a Monday press release.
Information Sought on El Cajon Man James Ronald Peters Missing Since 1988
Authorities appealed to the public Tuesday for information about a man who’s been missing since 1988, when he was 19 years old. James Ronald Peters was last seen by his mother on Sept. 2, 1988, according to authorities. Peters had moved from his mother’s residence in La Mesa to...
