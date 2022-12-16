Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at seaCristoval VictorialSavannah, GA
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Spiva Law Firm donates helmets
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local lawyer has made gifting helmets to children one of his life’s missions. For weeks now we’ve been collecting toys for WTOC’s annual Toy Drive and thanks to you we’ve collected a lot of toys and bikes. He dropped off dozens...
wtoc.com
Tips for last-minute holiday shopping
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The countdown to Christmas is on. It’s the final days for any last-minute shopping. Local shopping expert and Marketing Director, Jennifer Hagan, joined Afternoon Break for some holiday shopping tips.
wtoc.com
Union Mission serving holiday meals
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In the spirit of the holidays, local non-profits are busy preparing to serve up cheer in the form of meals this week. But they can’t do it without the community’s help. Union Mission President and CEO, Michael Traynor joined Morning Break with a look...
wtoc.com
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
wtoc.com
How to make seasoned perlow
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A perlow was once a simple one-pot rice dish that was made to feed a crowd, but now you can elevate it anyway you want. That’s what the folks from Two Chefs Gullah Geechee Restaurant in Savannah do - and they showed Morning Break how to turn comfort food into a Christmas Eve entrée.
wtoc.com
Statesboro family creates Christmas cards to raise money for charity
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A family in Statesboro has found a creative way to brighten Christmas for many while helping others all year long. Caroline and Harrison Broadwell probably start thinking of Christmas long before any of their friends. Not for what they’ll get, but what they’ll give.
wtoc.com
Tips from the Alzheimer’s Association in Savannah for the holiday season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are meant to be a time of celebration and joy. But for some, it’s a hard time to get through. For families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease, the holidays can be an added stress. Especially with large crowds and noisy gatherings happening all around us.
wtoc.com
The Weeping Time Coalition appears in court following lawsuit against the City of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A lawsuit was filed against the City of Savannah, the housing authority, and the salvation army, by a group called ‘The Weeping Time Coalition.’. That coalition still claims the Salvation Army is planning to build on the site of the largest slave sale in US history.
wtoc.com
Holiday evening candlelight tours at the Davenport House
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some of Savannah’s historic homes are decorated for the holidays. It is also a time for the Davenport House Museum to step back in time for a look at a 19th-century end-of-year celebration.
wtoc.com
Chatham Savannah Authority preparing to help the homeless as temperatures drop
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As cold weather move across Savannah, the situation can get dangerous for people experiencing homelessness. Local leaders say they are preparing to help those that need it. The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless is putting boots on the ground, going around the community, and making...
wtoc.com
Claxton Bakery working to keep up with fruitcake demand
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a holiday classic for some while others prefer to pass on this particular dessert. But in Claxton the dessert has been a staple in the city for over a century. It’s a title that Claxton takes seriously: The Fruitcake Capital of the World.
wtoc.com
The Kessler Collection’s ‘The Next Original’ competition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This was the final judging of The Kessler Collection’s “The Next Original” competition. It’s a 5-week national search for the next great artist and it was held in Savannah. Richard Kessler himself talked with the artists at today’s final round. He says...
wtoc.com
Exchange Club of Savannah honors teacher of the month
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Exchange Club of Savannah honored their final top teacher of the month for this year. Memorial Day Teacher Jonathan Barnes was awarded the Grainger Nissan Teacher of the Month award on Monday. The Exchange Club of Savannah tries to recognize a local teacher for their...
wtoc.com
Statesboro Police Department and Statesboro Fire hosting outdoor Christmas movie night
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Families in Statesboro have the chance to start the week of Christmas with some holiday classics. The Statesboro Police Department and Statesboro Fire are joining forces with some local sponsors for an outdoor movie night. How’s this for a lineup A Charlie Brown Christmas, Frosty the...
wtoc.com
Hilton Head fire station creates beautiful Christmas light display
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - It’s no secret that Christmas lights bring a little extra holiday joy to people every year, whether it be in your neighborhood or someone else’s. “Best time of year, absolutely.”. That’s something we hear a lot during the holidays, especially from people...
wtoc.com
Menorah lighting kicks off Savannah Hannukah celebrations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday is the first night of Hannukah. The eight-night long Jewish celebration known as the “festival of lights” got underway at sundown. The lighting of the first two candles on Savannah’s giant Menorah meant the start of Hannukah celebrations in the Hostess City.
wtoc.com
What’s replacing the Wild Wing Café in City Market?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes happening in Savannah’s City Market. According to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the recently closed Wild Wing Café is set to be replaced by “Wexfords Irish Pub.”. The pub is set to take over the space this January. The...
wtoc.com
Bluffton restaurant cooking up a stress free holiday
BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - There’s plenty of stress that can come with the holiday season, but one local restaurant is hoping to take something off your plate by putting something on it. While most businesses are winding down ahead of the holidays, Chef Bernard Bennett with Okan is just...
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern golfer will recieve invite to play in 2023 Masters
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An Eagle will receive an invite to play in the 2023 Masters in Augusta, Ga. Ben Carr, a fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern University, was the runner-up in the 122nd U.S. Amateur meaning he receives an invite to play in arguably the most prestigious tournament in golf.
wtoc.com
Major changes coming to Ulmer Park in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Springfield has released a rendering of major changes coming to Ulmer Park. According to the city, the renovation will include new restrooms, new playground equipment and a renovated picnic area. But it will also include changes to the ballpark and an entirely new pavilion area.
