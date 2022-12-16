ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

INTERVIEW: Spiva Law Firm donates helmets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local lawyer has made gifting helmets to children one of his life’s missions. For weeks now we’ve been collecting toys for WTOC’s annual Toy Drive and thanks to you we’ve collected a lot of toys and bikes. He dropped off dozens...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tips for last-minute holiday shopping

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The countdown to Christmas is on. It’s the final days for any last-minute shopping. Local shopping expert and Marketing Director, Jennifer Hagan, joined Afternoon Break for some holiday shopping tips.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Union Mission serving holiday meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In the spirit of the holidays, local non-profits are busy preparing to serve up cheer in the form of meals this week. But they can’t do it without the community’s help. Union Mission President and CEO, Michael Traynor joined Morning Break with a look...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

How to make seasoned perlow

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A perlow was once a simple one-pot rice dish that was made to feed a crowd, but now you can elevate it anyway you want. That’s what the folks from Two Chefs Gullah Geechee Restaurant in Savannah do - and they showed Morning Break how to turn comfort food into a Christmas Eve entrée.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Statesboro family creates Christmas cards to raise money for charity

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A family in Statesboro has found a creative way to brighten Christmas for many while helping others all year long. Caroline and Harrison Broadwell probably start thinking of Christmas long before any of their friends. Not for what they’ll get, but what they’ll give.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Claxton Bakery working to keep up with fruitcake demand

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a holiday classic for some while others prefer to pass on this particular dessert. But in Claxton the dessert has been a staple in the city for over a century. It’s a title that Claxton takes seriously: The Fruitcake Capital of the World.
CLAXTON, GA
wtoc.com

The Kessler Collection’s ‘The Next Original’ competition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This was the final judging of The Kessler Collection’s “The Next Original” competition. It’s a 5-week national search for the next great artist and it was held in Savannah. Richard Kessler himself talked with the artists at today’s final round. He says...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Exchange Club of Savannah honors teacher of the month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Exchange Club of Savannah honored their final top teacher of the month for this year. Memorial Day Teacher Jonathan Barnes was awarded the Grainger Nissan Teacher of the Month award on Monday. The Exchange Club of Savannah tries to recognize a local teacher for their...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Menorah lighting kicks off Savannah Hannukah celebrations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday is the first night of Hannukah. The eight-night long Jewish celebration known as the “festival of lights” got underway at sundown. The lighting of the first two candles on Savannah’s giant Menorah meant the start of Hannukah celebrations in the Hostess City.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

What’s replacing the Wild Wing Café in City Market?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes happening in Savannah’s City Market. According to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the recently closed Wild Wing Café is set to be replaced by “Wexfords Irish Pub.”. The pub is set to take over the space this January. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Bluffton restaurant cooking up a stress free holiday

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - There’s plenty of stress that can come with the holiday season, but one local restaurant is hoping to take something off your plate by putting something on it. While most businesses are winding down ahead of the holidays, Chef Bernard Bennett with Okan is just...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern golfer will recieve invite to play in 2023 Masters

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An Eagle will receive an invite to play in the 2023 Masters in Augusta, Ga. Ben Carr, a fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern University, was the runner-up in the 122nd U.S. Amateur meaning he receives an invite to play in arguably the most prestigious tournament in golf.
AUGUSTA, GA
wtoc.com

Major changes coming to Ulmer Park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Springfield has released a rendering of major changes coming to Ulmer Park. According to the city, the renovation will include new restrooms, new playground equipment and a renovated picnic area. But it will also include changes to the ballpark and an entirely new pavilion area.
SPRINGFIELD, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy