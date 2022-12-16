Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Suffers Shoulder Sprain, in Doubt for Cowboys Game
Hurts suffers shoulder sprain, status in doubt for Cowboys game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a right (throwing) shoulder sprain against the Bears and his status for Saturday’s game in Dallas is in doubt, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. That...
NBC Miami
Did NFL Screw Up Review of Late Raiders Touchdown in Game Vs. Patriots?
Did NFL screw up review of late Raiders touchdown in game vs. Patriots? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of the craziest plays in NFL history, but you could make a strong case that the visiting team at Allegiant Stadium never should have been in that position in the first place.
NBC Miami
‘Unbelievable': NFL Twitter Erupts With Reactions to Wild Patriots-Raiders Ending
NFL Twitter erupts with reactions to wild Pats-Raiders ending originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots' Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders will go down as one of the worst defeats in NFL history. With a seven-point lead and only 32 seconds left in the...
NBC Miami
Former NBA Star Amar'e Stoudemire Arrested in Miami After Allegedly Punching Daughter
Former NBA star player Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested in Miami early Sunday morning at his condominium after he allegedly punched and slapped his daughter. The 40-year-old was taken into custody just after 1 a.m. at the home in Brickell Key by Miami Police, who were called to the home after Stoudemire's ex-wife said she came to pick up the child after receiving a picture asking for help.
NBC Miami
Steph Curry Injury Update: Warriors Star Not Close to Picking Up Basketball
Steph says he's nowhere close to picking up basketball originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steph Curry is dealing with an injury that's entirely new to him, and the Warriors star is playing it safe in terms of his recovery. The 34-year-old suffered a left shoulder subluxation last week against...
Comments / 0