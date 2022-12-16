ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Eagles' Jalen Hurts Suffers Shoulder Sprain, in Doubt for Cowboys Game

Hurts suffers shoulder sprain, status in doubt for Cowboys game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a right (throwing) shoulder sprain against the Bears and his status for Saturday’s game in Dallas is in doubt, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. That...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Miami

Did NFL Screw Up Review of Late Raiders Touchdown in Game Vs. Patriots?

Did NFL screw up review of late Raiders touchdown in game vs. Patriots? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of the craziest plays in NFL history, but you could make a strong case that the visiting team at Allegiant Stadium never should have been in that position in the first place.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Miami

Former NBA Star Amar'e Stoudemire Arrested in Miami After Allegedly Punching Daughter

Former NBA star player Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested in Miami early Sunday morning at his condominium after he allegedly punched and slapped his daughter. The 40-year-old was taken into custody just after 1 a.m. at the home in Brickell Key by Miami Police, who were called to the home after Stoudemire's ex-wife said she came to pick up the child after receiving a picture asking for help.
MIAMI, FL

