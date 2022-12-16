ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

HPD: Driver leads police on chase from Willowbrook to Humble

HUMBLE, Texas — A police chase across the north side stretched for more than 10 miles early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. This started in the Willowbrook area near Highway 249 and FM 1960. There was a report of a man driving erratically in the area. Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

9 migrants found after police chase in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A group of migrants were found after a short chase overnight on the southwest side of Houston, according to police. Police said that units were in pursuit of a stolen GMC truck overnight on Monday morning. Around 2 a.m., the truck stopped in an empty field in the 6400 block of Gessner Road behind some apartments. After the truck stopped, nine people – three women and six men – took off running, police said. All nine people were located and detained.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County tackles violent crime in Cypress Station

HCPH’s newest pilot, the Hospital-Linked Violence Interruption Program, launched Nov. 1 in unincorporated Harris County, including ZIP code 77090, which covers Cypress Station. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working through new programs to reduce violent crime in the Cypress Station...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Houston funeral home returns remains of loved ones after sudden closing

HOUSTON — Several families are getting relief and closure after a funeral home abruptly closed with their deceased family members locked inside. Nicole Patrick and her sister, Shelly Sweeny, said they have been trying to get in touch with someone at the Wingate Funeral Home for more than a month to get the ashes of their father, Clyde Thomas Hodges, Jr., and his death certificate. Their wait finally ended Tuesday after confronting a man at the funeral home who identified himself as the manager.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Arctic blast 2022: Warming centers opening across Houston area

HOUSTON — As an arctic blast inches closer to Texas, many places across the Houston area are opening their doors to serve as a warming center for those looking to escape the frigid cold weather. The arctic blast is expected to move into the Houston area Thursday afternoon. Temps...
HOUSTON, TX
US105

Houston Man Arrested for Throwing Baby Husky Off Balcony

This story comes out of Houston and was reported by KHOU-11, a Houston man has been accused of throwing a baby husky off of a balcony last month. What kind of sick human does this? According to the article, Dwight Hankins, 66, was taken to jail on felony animal torture charges. Dwight Howard was caught on video throwing the husky off the balcony. In the video, you can see the puppy falling 15 feet onto the concrete.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston police offering $10K incentive to join the department

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is hoping a cool $10,000 will help to recruit future officers. HPD announced the incentive program on Twitter, saying that new cadets would get the money in three installments -- $2,500 during first month after joining the police academy. They’ll get another $2,500 midway through the program. The final payment of $5,000 would come at end of the program if the cadet successfully graduates and is licensed.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy