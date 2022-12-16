Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competitionCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
HPD: Driver leads police on chase from Willowbrook to Humble
HUMBLE, Texas — A police chase across the north side stretched for more than 10 miles early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. This started in the Willowbrook area near Highway 249 and FM 1960. There was a report of a man driving erratically in the area. Houston...
cw39.com
9 migrants found after police chase in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A group of migrants were found after a short chase overnight on the southwest side of Houston, according to police. Police said that units were in pursuit of a stolen GMC truck overnight on Monday morning. Around 2 a.m., the truck stopped in an empty field in the 6400 block of Gessner Road behind some apartments. After the truck stopped, nine people – three women and six men – took off running, police said. All nine people were located and detained.
60 cars inside high-end automotive shop when fire starts in SW Houston
HOUSTON — At least 60 cars were inside a high-end automotive garage that caught fire Tuesday morning, the Houston Fire Department said. The fire started around 4 a.m. at Uptown Automotive on Mapleridge Street near Elm Street. The business services antique and classic cars, according to HFD Cpt. Sedrick Robinett.
Ponchatoula man wanted in Houston for capital murder; believed to be in Louisiana
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Authorities say that a Ponchatoula man wanted for capital murder in Texas is believed to be back in his home area. Ponchatoula police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Bradlyn Alex McKay, 18. Few details have been offered about the incident but the...
Missing 71-year-old man last seen in northwest Houston near Acres Homes Saturday, police say
Police say Jackie Thomas, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was last seen near Acres Homes in northwest Houston on Saturday.
UPDATE: Southwest Freeway reopens after big rig crash near Highway 288
HOUSTON — A jackknifed 18-wheeler was blocking the Southwest Freeway inbound near Highway 288 early Tuesday, causing delays most of the morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash came as rain made for wet roadways this morning. WEATHER: A look at your daily forecast. According to Houston...
Harris County tackles violent crime in Cypress Station
HCPH’s newest pilot, the Hospital-Linked Violence Interruption Program, launched Nov. 1 in unincorporated Harris County, including ZIP code 77090, which covers Cypress Station. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working through new programs to reduce violent crime in the Cypress Station...
Houston funeral home returns remains of loved ones after sudden closing
HOUSTON — Several families are getting relief and closure after a funeral home abruptly closed with their deceased family members locked inside. Nicole Patrick and her sister, Shelly Sweeny, said they have been trying to get in touch with someone at the Wingate Funeral Home for more than a month to get the ashes of their father, Clyde Thomas Hodges, Jr., and his death certificate. Their wait finally ended Tuesday after confronting a man at the funeral home who identified himself as the manager.
KHOU
60 antique, classic cars destroyed in auto shop fire in SW Houston
At least 60 cars were inside a high-end automotive garage that caught fire. Uptown Automotive services antique and classic cars.
KHOU
Several Houston art studios destroyed in fire
The building was home to several local artists and a production studio. Some of the artists didn't have insurance.
Reward offered for information on driver who hit man, left him for dead near Foster Elementary
Houston police want to know who hit Bernardino Juarez as he was walking near Foster Elementary and left him for dead.
Arctic blast 2022: Warming centers opening across Houston area
HOUSTON — As an arctic blast inches closer to Texas, many places across the Houston area are opening their doors to serve as a warming center for those looking to escape the frigid cold weather. The arctic blast is expected to move into the Houston area Thursday afternoon. Temps...
'Organized crime is what it is': Police report 812 juggings in 2022 so far, a 13% increase from 2021
Police blame organized crime for the spike in a specific type of robbery cases compared to last year, and most victims don't realize they were being followed.
Houston Man Arrested for Throwing Baby Husky Off Balcony
This story comes out of Houston and was reported by KHOU-11, a Houston man has been accused of throwing a baby husky off of a balcony last month. What kind of sick human does this? According to the article, Dwight Hankins, 66, was taken to jail on felony animal torture charges. Dwight Howard was caught on video throwing the husky off the balcony. In the video, you can see the puppy falling 15 feet onto the concrete.
Houston police offering $10K incentive to join the department
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is hoping a cool $10,000 will help to recruit future officers. HPD announced the incentive program on Twitter, saying that new cadets would get the money in three installments -- $2,500 during first month after joining the police academy. They’ll get another $2,500 midway through the program. The final payment of $5,000 would come at end of the program if the cadet successfully graduates and is licensed.
Houston freeze: Mayor Turner, Judge Hidalgo discuss preparations
HOUSTON — Houston and Harris County officials gave an update to their game plan for the upcoming hard freeze. There are going to be several warming centers open to anyone who needs help. Those warming centers can hold between 100 to 150 people each and will be open to anyone.
Harris County, Houston officials outline preparations for freezing temperatures
Snow covers I-45 in Houston during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the hard freeze coming to the region the night of Dec. 22 will not be as severe as Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 during a news conference Dec. 20.
Houstonians pack stores to hunt for materials to prep homes ahead of arctic blast
HOUSTON — After making a stop at the hardware store, Marty Vincent realized that finding items to protect his home from the cold might be tougher than he thought. “I went to Lowe’s first and they just said they don’t have any,” he said. “We’re pretty well set up. We just have a couple of weak areas.”
mahoningmatters.com
Couple shot after meeting man to sell pair of Air Jordan shoes, Texas police say
A man and woman were shot after a shoe sale meetup turned violent in Texas, police told news outlets. The couple agreed to meet with a man in a parking lot near Sheldon Lake, outside Houston, to sell a pair of Air Jordan sneakers, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KRIV.
HFD: Fire that destroyed several art studios in Sawyer Yards was intentionally set
HOUSTON — Several local art studios were destroyed Tuesday morning in a fire and arson investigators say it was intentionally set. This all happened at one of the studios in Sawyer Yards at around 6:30 a.m. Investigators believe the fire started at a production studio called Studio Bohemian. The...
KHOU
Houston, TX
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 1