Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Light rain at times today; Bitter cold arrives Friday
RADAR CHECK: We have areas of light rain across most of Alabama early this morning with temperatures generally in the low 40s. Expect some light rain at times through the day with a cloudy sky temperatures hold in the 42-46 degree range. Then, tomorrow will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds; temperatures reach the low to mid 50s.
altoday.com
Alabama Power warns Alabamians to be ready for extremely cold temperatures
Christmas in Alabama is a time for family and throwing footballs in the backyard. Some years, Christmas lunch could be served out on the patio, but not this year. We are approaching a holiday weekend with a forecast for frigid temperatures beginning before dawn on Friday, December 23. Alabama Power Company is advising people to be prepared for the freezing weather.
Get ready for the cold: Six things to do before the arctic blast arrives in Alabama
A blast of arctic air is headed for Alabama later this week. The National Weather Service is warning that the entire state will face some of the coldest temperatures it has seen in years going into the Christmas weekend. Friday looks to be the coldest day, with temperatures expected to...
Sub-Freezing Temps Expected in Alabama Prompts Hard Freeze Watch
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Hard Freeze Watch." This watch starts on Friday, December 23 at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 25 at 9:00 a.m. Dangerously cold air is on the way to the Deep South including Alabama. This “Hard Freeze Watch” truly means “stay watchful” and “be prepared” for conditions to impact your area. There is the potential for sub-freezing temperatures to take place over a prolonged period.
WSFA
First Alert: Rainy, gray weather ahead of brutal cold
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant blast of arctic cold is the headliner in our current 7 day forecast. That will arrive Thursday night and last through the Christmas holiday weekend. Before that can arrive, we will have multiple chances for rain, some of which will be here as early as tonight! A soaking light to moderate batch of showers will slide through Alabama this evening and stick around through much of our Tuesday. It likely won’t rain the entire time (some breaks are expected) but more often than not there will be a good bit of steady rainfall on radar.
Alabamians Should Prepare Now for Bitterly Cold Temperatures
I have two words for you … Bitterly Cold. We have gone from oddly warm temps in December to severe weather then a temperature change and now you should prepare for some extremely cold weather. An arctic airmass will invade the Yellowhammer State later this week and will stay...
Just how cold will it be on Christmas? And what about snow?
By now you know: Not only is Santa Claus coming to town next weekend, but he’s bringing a blast of cold straight from the North Pole with him. The National Weather Service has warned that temperatures on Dec. 23, 24 and 25 could be some of the coldest Alabama has seen in years.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Freezing temperatures to arrive ahead of Christmas weekend
DRY WEEKEND: The weather will remain dry with seasonal temperatures through the weekend. The next chance of rain comes Tuesday, but amounts should be fairly light. CHRISTMAS COLD WAVE: A bitterly cold, Arctic airmass will invade the Deep South Thursday night and Friday, and will persist through the Christmas weekend. Here are some important points.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Overnight temps below freezing but look forward to a sunny Sunday!
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday evening! The big story for the rest of this weekend is chilly temperatures. Temperatures across central Alabama tonight will be at and below freezing. Expect overnight lows as low as the 20s into Sunday Morning. If you are thinking about enjoying a Sunday brunch, plan to wear dress WARM! We are under mostly clear skies tonight with light to calm winds.
wtvy.com
How to avoid burst pipes ahead of freezing temperatures
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across north Alabama are preparing for bone-chilling temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected to roll across the Tennessee Valley on Friday and it could cause major problems for homeowners. Low temperatures can cause a home’s pipes to freeze and then burst. It could cause go...
Alabama faces coldest Christmas in many years: Will that bring snow?
“Bitter” cold air will be on its way to Alabama next week -- and it could be the coldest Alabama has gotten in many years. That’s the headline of the National Weather Service’s long-term forecast as of Friday morning. Not only will Alabama be in a deep...
What Are the Odds of Alabama Having a White Christmas?
I remember back when I was studying winter weather at Mississippi State University the discussion came up about what is considered a “White Christmas.” For meteorologists, it means 1 inch of snow on the ground during December 25. Technically, the snow doesn’t have to fall on the 25th it has to be visible.
What to do if you spot a black bear
Don't run, don't look at them in the eye, and don't feed them — that's the guidance on what to do if you spot a black bear in the wild, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Alabama that You Need to Visit
Alabama’s a state with a little bit of everything: mountains, charming seaside towns, winding rivers, deep rural communities. Away from the bigger cities – the French-founded Mobile on the coast, Montgomery and Birmingham looming large in the center of the state – there is a wealth of diverse small towns in Alabama, distinct communities famous for that sweet Southern hospitality.
At least 2 tornadoes touched down in Alabama on Wednesday
Wednesday’s round of severe storms led to a string of tornado warnings across south and south-central Alabama. The National Weather Service offices took a look at storm damage today and have confirmed two tornadoes so far. The surveys are ongoing, and that number could rise. The weather service in...
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred
Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
Authorities searching for 6-year-old girl missing from St. Clair County since early Sunday morning
State authorities issued an emergency missing child alert Monday for a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from St. Clair County early Sunday morning. Joslyn Marie Campbell, 6, was last seen around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of U.S. 11 in Springville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama
Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
Comments / 0