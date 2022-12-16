MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant blast of arctic cold is the headliner in our current 7 day forecast. That will arrive Thursday night and last through the Christmas holiday weekend. Before that can arrive, we will have multiple chances for rain, some of which will be here as early as tonight! A soaking light to moderate batch of showers will slide through Alabama this evening and stick around through much of our Tuesday. It likely won’t rain the entire time (some breaks are expected) but more often than not there will be a good bit of steady rainfall on radar.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO