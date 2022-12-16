Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 4 to 7 inches along and east of the Allegheny Front, with 1 to 2 inches most likely west of the Allegheny Front. Total ice accumulation around a quarter inch along and west of the Allegheny Front with a trace to around one tenth of an inch east of the Allegheny Front. * WHERE...The Allegheny and Potomac Highlands of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday. Precipitation will most likely begin as snow and sleet between 4 AM and 7 AM east of the Allegheny Front, but freezing rain will mix in along and west of the Allegheny Front. Precipitation will change to freezing rain Thursday afternoon for most areas before ending as a period of rain Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice and snow. Travel could be dangerous due to snow covered and icy roads. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute and possibly the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates around 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible, especially Thursday morning through midday along and east of the Allegheny Front.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 21:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Wayne WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Combination of snow, wind, blowing snow, and very cold wind chill possible. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Wind chill regions could be as low as 30 below. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute and holiday travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will drop sharply in the matter of a few hours during Thursday night, rapidly falling well below freezing, leading to the potential for a flash freeze.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Pendleton, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Pendleton; Western Pendleton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts around 3 to 5 inches possible. Ice accumulations ranging from a trace to around one tenth of an inch below 2,000 feet to around one tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch above 2,000 feet. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland and Eastern Highland Counties. In West Virginia, Western Pendleton and Eastern Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 3 PM EST Thursday. Precipitation will most likely begin as a wintry mix between 2 AM and 5 AM overnight. Precipitation will change to mostly freezing rain late Thursday morning before ending as a period of rain later Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 01:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. Even if you are outdoors for just a few minutes, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills; Southern Black Hills EXTREME COLD AND DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH FRIDAY TRAVEL IMPACTS DUE TO BLOWING SNOW TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY .Dangerously cold wind chills will continue over western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming through the week. The coldest wind chills of the week are expected to arrive from northwest to southeast beginning this afternoon, with wind chills under 40 below zero continuing for some locations through much of Friday. A quick-moving storm system will also cross the region today, bringing a brief period of snow followed by strong northwest winds. The strong winds could lead to blowing snow and significantly reduced visibilities through tomorrow and into Friday for portions of the western and central South Dakota plains. WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of the Black Hills of South Dakota and northeast and the Black Hills of Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected from late this afternoon through Friday.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, McPherson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; McPherson WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...McPherson, Edmunds, Faulk and Hand Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon today to 6 AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Pre-Holiday travel this afternoon through Friday will be impacted. Stranded motorists will face the threat of frostbite, hypothermia and even life threatening exposure.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Northeastern Crook, Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 01:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. Even if you are outdoors for just a few minutes, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston; Wyoming Black Hills EXTREME COLD AND DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH FRIDAY TRAVEL IMPACTS DUE TO BLOWING SNOW TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY .Dangerously cold wind chills will continue over western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming through the week. The coldest wind chills of the week are expected to arrive from northwest to southeast beginning this afternoon, with wind chills under 40 below zero continuing for some locations through much of Friday. A quick-moving storm system will also cross the region today, bringing a brief period of snow followed by strong northwest winds. The strong winds could lead to blowing snow and significantly reduced visibilities through tomorrow and into Friday for portions of the western and central South Dakota plains. WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of the Black Hills of South Dakota and northeast and the Black Hills of Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected from late this afternoon through Friday.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions can be obtained at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Traverse and Big Stone Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Pre-Holiday travel this morning through Friday will be impacted. Stranded motorists will face the threat of frostbite, hypothermia and even life threatening exposure.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-24 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late tonight through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Pre-Holiday travel this afternoon through Friday will be impacted. Stranded motorists will face the threat of frostbite, hypothermia and even life threatening exposure.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Kansas, call 5 1 1 for road conditions. In Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636 for road conditions. Persons are urged to stay indoors. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear layered clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, light to moderate snow expected with low visibility. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches with localized amounts to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest, and west central Missouri. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to Midnight CST Thursday Night. For the Wind Chill Warning, from Noon Thursday to Noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Pembina, Traill by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 03:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Pembina; Traill WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills 30 below to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Southern Meade Co Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 01:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. Even if you are outdoors for just a few minutes, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Meade Co Plains EXTREME COLD AND DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH FRIDAY TRAVEL IMPACTS DUE TO BLOWING SNOW TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY .Dangerously cold wind chills will continue over western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming through the week. The coldest wind chills of the week are expected to arrive from northwest to southeast beginning this afternoon, with wind chills under 40 below zero continuing for some locations through much of Friday. A quick-moving storm system will also cross the region today, bringing a brief period of snow followed by strong northwest winds. The strong winds could lead to blowing snow and significantly reduced visibilities through tomorrow and into Friday for portions of the western and central South Dakota plains. WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Southern Meade County Plains. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 5 PM MST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected from this evening through Friday morning.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Mellette, Todd, Tripp by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 01:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. Even if you are outdoors for just a few minutes, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Mellette; Todd; Tripp EXTREME COLD AND DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH FRIDAY TRAVEL IMPACTS DUE TO BLOWING SNOW TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY .Dangerously cold wind chills will continue over western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming through the week. The coldest wind chills of the week are expected to arrive from northwest to southeast beginning this afternoon, with wind chills under 40 below zero continuing for some locations through much of Friday. A quick-moving storm system will also cross the region today, bringing a brief period of snow followed by strong northwest winds. The strong winds could lead to blowing snow and significantly reduced visibilities through tomorrow and into Friday for portions of the western and central South Dakota plains. WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Mellette County, Todd County and Tripp County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 6 PM CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected from tonight through Friday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Multi-hazard winter storm with a combination of strong winds, very cold temperatures, snow, and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 4 inches possible, especially in areas closer to Lake Erie. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Wind chill values could be as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could severely impact the Friday morning commute and any holiday travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds in excess of 40 mph are possible ahead of the storm system on Thursday night in Northwest Pennsylvania. A window of brief intense snowfall is possible with a cold frontal passage on Friday morning. This front will also bring a sharp temperature drop over a matter of a few hours, where temperatures above freezing Thursday night will drop to the single digits by Friday afternoon. A flash freeze is possible with this occurrence. Winds will increase across the area on Friday, especially Friday night, and be the main hazard for the area with blowing snow also potentially causing hazardous travel. Strong winds could cause damage to trees, bring down power lines, and blow around unsecured objects. Snow will attempt to fill back in across far Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania with some lake enhancement, especially along the lake shore and snow will continue through most of Saturday. From Friday afternoon through Sunday, a period of almost 48 hours where temperatures remain in the single digits is possible. This combined with the strong winds would allow for a long period of wind chills well below zero and increase exposure risk and infrastructure concerns across the area.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Hamlin, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Hamlin; Marshall WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Marshall, Day, Clark, Codington and Hamlin Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Pre-Holiday travel Thursday through Friday will be impacted. Stranded motorists will face the threat of frostbite, hypothermia and even life threatening exposure.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brown, Spink by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 01:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Brown; Spink WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Brown and Spink Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Pre-Holiday travel Thursday through Friday will be impacted. Stranded motorists will face the threat of frostbite, hypothermia and even life threatening exposure.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Arthur, Boyd, Brown, Eastern Cherry, Grant, Keya Paha by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep a winter weather safety kit in the home and vehicle. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Arthur; Boyd; Brown; Eastern Cherry; Grant; Keya Paha; Sheridan; Western Cherry WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO NOON CST /11 AM MST/ SATURDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills colder than 30 below zero Monday and Tuesday nights and values colder than 50 below zero Wednesday and Thursday nights. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions and total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central, west central, and the northeastern panhandle of Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening to noon CST /11 AM MST/ Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could lead to whiteout conditions at times. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Daytime wind chill values will remain below zero.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Becker, East Otter Tail, Grant, Hubbard, South Clearwater by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 03:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Becker; East Otter Tail; Grant; Hubbard; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 14:28:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches possible. * WHERE...East Glacier Park Region. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow can significantly reduce visibility.The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be coldest Wednesday night through early Thursday afternoon.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, Roseau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 03:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Lake Of The Woods; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Roseau; South Beltrami WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills 30 below to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Roseau, Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, North Clearwater and South Beltrami Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 03:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Ransom; Richland; Sargent WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Comments / 0