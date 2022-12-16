Effective: 2022-12-23 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Multi-hazard winter storm with a combination of strong winds, very cold temperatures, snow, and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 4 inches possible, especially in areas closer to Lake Erie. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Wind chill values could be as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could severely impact the Friday morning commute and any holiday travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds in excess of 40 mph are possible ahead of the storm system on Thursday night in Northwest Pennsylvania. A window of brief intense snowfall is possible with a cold frontal passage on Friday morning. This front will also bring a sharp temperature drop over a matter of a few hours, where temperatures above freezing Thursday night will drop to the single digits by Friday afternoon. A flash freeze is possible with this occurrence. Winds will increase across the area on Friday, especially Friday night, and be the main hazard for the area with blowing snow also potentially causing hazardous travel. Strong winds could cause damage to trees, bring down power lines, and blow around unsecured objects. Snow will attempt to fill back in across far Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania with some lake enhancement, especially along the lake shore and snow will continue through most of Saturday. From Friday afternoon through Sunday, a period of almost 48 hours where temperatures remain in the single digits is possible. This combined with the strong winds would allow for a long period of wind chills well below zero and increase exposure risk and infrastructure concerns across the area.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO