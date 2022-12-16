EXCLUSIVE: “Rite of Passage” – Jack Ehlers, Bitstamp; Bradley Riss, Checkout.com, Megan Nilsson, Crypto Megan and Jimmy Nguyen, Blockchain For All in ‘The Paytech Magazine’

Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: “A new normal?” – Christian Kahl PhD, FINCAD and Gennadiy Friedman, Enfusion in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Technology and regulation have moved on since the last global recession, giving investors better tools to navigate what looks likely to be a year of extreme uncertainty – one in which none of the old rules about economic performance seem to apply. We asked two leading providers to the market – Christian Kahl PhD, President of FINCAD, the capital markets division of Zafin, and Gennadiy Friedman, MD of Enfusion – for their analysis.
EXCLUSIVE: “Mutual Benefits” – Haytham Kaddoura, SmartStream in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Financial institutions, by and large, face the same challenges: talent, time, cost and, increasingly, pressure not to contribute to environmental damage. Haytham Kaddoura, CEO of SmartStream, argues they’re four good reasons to let it share the load. ISO 20022 has become a preoccupation of the majority of players in...
EXCLUSIVE: “How to build confidence in crypto” – Michael Ramsbacker, Trulioo in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Michael Ramsbacker, Chief Product Officer at Trulioo, a leader in global identity verification, considers what exchanges can do now to restore faith in the industry. FTX, one of the biggest crypto exchanges, crashed and burned last month (November), taking an estimated billion dollars in missing client funds with it. But, for the rest of the industry, the biggest loss was something of inestimable value: trust. The FTX scandal was confirmation for crypto detractors that the so-called Wild West of finance would never be anything but a lawless frontier for cheats and scoundrels.
EXCLUSIVE: “Lighting up the Radar” – Peter-Jan van de Venn, Mobiquity in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Peter-Jan van de Venn from Mobiquity, offers advice on how to differentiate your banking app in a sea of sameness. Innovation is everything in fintech, so it may come as a surprise to learn that nearly 80 per cent of daily functionalities offered by neo and legacy banks are actually very similar, leaving just 20 per cent of services where providers can truly set their brand apart. The figure comes from digital transformation consultancy Mobiquity’s second Interactive Digital Banking Features Radar report, which examines the most commonly used features on more than 80 banking and fintech apps worldwide.
Temenos Achieves Top Scores in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and Carbon Disclosure Project
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that it has been recognized as a global sustainability leader in the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Indices (DJSI), achieving the top score for the Software and Services industry. The achievement marks Temenos’ inclusion in the DJSI World Index for the fourth year running and the DJSI Europe Index for the third consecutive year.
J.P. Morgan invests in payments provider ISG to improve ease of digital payments
In-Solutions Global Ltd (ISG), a leading payment solutions provider headquartered in India, today announced a strategic investment by J.P. Morgan. Established in 2004, ISG supports more than 17 billion transactions for their clients annually via its proprietary GeniusTM Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) platform, which provides market-leading stack and scalable capabilities that simplify the payment collection process resulting in easy on-boarding and better customer experience. J.P. Morgan comes on board as the first strategic investor in the company, with a view to unlock untapped opportunities in payments offerings across Asia Pacific (APAC).
IFX Payments Reports Another Record Year
Despite the challenging and volatile economic conditions of 2022, IFX Payments is set for another record milestone as annual revenue has risen by over 30%. In 2022 alone, IFX Payments has grown at a rapid pace as more and more customers realise the benefit of conducting their own FX risk management and managing their cross-border payment needs through IFX’s self-servicing multi-currency digital wallet – ‘ibanq’. It’s this product that has driven payment volume increases by 258% and FX trade volume by 234% throughout the year; and looks set to be a continuing force behind the organisation’s strategy going into 2023.
i2c and NIBank Partner for the Launch of a Mastercard Black Card in Latin America
I2c, a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced its partnership with North International Bank (NIBank), a Caribbean-based bank providing personal, business and private banking throughout Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) and Europe, to launch a new Mastercard Black Card. “We’re excited to expand our longstanding...
Solaris lines up its future management board
Solaris, Europe’s leading embedded finance platform, today announced changes to its management board. This move is linked to Solaris’ new target operating model following a corporate strategy update and the recently communicated CEO succession. Carsten Höltkemeyer, who took office as CEO designate on November 1, has been working with the team to finalise the future plan of the group. The new management board will start working on January 1, 2023, and will be formed by existing and new colleagues.
Intix Wins Tina Fisher as Chief Marketing Officer
Following the acquisition of Intix by Summa Equity, the organisation kicked off a global hiring programme to support our exponential growth phase. Intix are delighted to welcome Tina Fisher as Chief Marketing Officer. Tina brings a wealth of experience in global marketing and innovative omni-channel engagement strategies and has established a reputation as a transformational leader in the B2B growth-up environment. She has developed a track record of building brands for global audiences, including founding a successful B2B2C PaaS that has transformed the digital loyalty space.
Karl Gray appointed VP Underwriting at Wakam
Karl Gray has been appointed VP Chief Underwriting Officer at Wakam, a newly created position that will bring together pricing, reserving, underwriting, product, audit and claims and will focus on technical discipline and portfolio management. He will be based in London, UK. Karl was most recently the EMEA Director for...
Somya Patnaik on Interoperability and the Future of Cross-Border Payments
In this segment of The Paytech Show, ACI Worldwide’s Somya Patnaik discusses the future of cross-border and real-time payments. There are many challenges to cross-border payments in comparison to domestic payments, but the demand from customers is growing- Patnaik has observed the recent activity of cross-border payments being sent on domestic payment rails, creating an added layer of interoperability which will snowball into a larger enterprise of global RT cross border payments.
QuantCube Technology Raises Series B Funding to Support Growth in Economic Nowcasting, Harnessing AI and Big Data Analytics QuantCube Technology raises Series B funding to support growth in economic nowcasting, harnessing AI and big data analytics
Real-time economic intelligence provider QuantCube Technology today announced that it has secured funding led by Strategic Development Fund (SDF), the investment arm of UAE’s Tawazun Council, together with previous backers Moody’s and Five Capital, and other private investors. Using AI to analyse billions of alternative data points in...
Previsico and Geosite partner to enable US insurers to predict and prevent flood impacts
Previsico, the live flood alert InsurTech, today announces its partnership with Geosite, a world-leading geospatial data provider. Previsico’s solution provides Geosite’s US carrier clients with live actionable flood alerts, so they can work with their customers ahead of a NAT-CAT event to mitigate flood losses. With Previsico, live...
MANGOPAY Appoints Carlos Sanchez Arruti as CFO in Continued Expansion of Executive Leadership Team
MANGOPAY, the platform-specific payment infrastructure provider, announces the appointment of Carlos Sanchez Arruti as Chief Financial Officer. Joining from his prior role at Amazon as CFO of LATAM, Carlos brings a wealth of experience, where he drove financial strategy, transformational change, and operational excellence at scale. As MANGOPAY’s reach expands across the globe, Carlos will play a crucial role in enabling this aggressive growth while operating with the highest standards in discipline and fiscal responsibility.
