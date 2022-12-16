ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet Biden at the White House today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit President Biden at the White House on Wednesday and will address Congress in a trip aimed at underscoring U.S. support for the country as Russia's war against its neighbor drags on. During the visit, Biden will announce nearly $2 billion in new security aid,...
The U.S. asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay

EL PASO, Texas — Texas dispatched National Guard troops to the border, and San Diego businesses anticipated a wave of Christmas shoppers from Mexico, as tens of thousands of asylum-seekers at the border waited for a Supreme Court ruling that could allow them to enter the United States. The...
Taliban ban Afghan women from attending universities

KABUL, Afghanistan — Female students have been banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan effective immediately and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday in the latest edict cracking down on women's rights and freedoms. Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women's...
Researchers find 168 more ancient images at Peru's Nazca Lines

Archaeologists have found 168 geoglyphs in and around the Peruvian city of Nazca, adding to the extensive, centuries-old collection of ancient and enigmatic images that make up the Nazca Lines. The new findings add to the 190 known geoglyphs at the UNESCO World Heritage site, located along the southern coast...
Facing an energy crisis, Germans stock up on candles

It's a great time to be a candlemaker in Germany. "Candle demand is very strong right now," says Stefan Thomann, Technical Director of the European Candle Manufacturers Association. The candle boom began during the pandemic, after the government imposed lockdowns and Germans began spending a lot more time at home....
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

