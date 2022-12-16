Read full article on original website
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet Biden at the White House today
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit President Biden at the White House on Wednesday and will address Congress in a trip aimed at underscoring U.S. support for the country as Russia's war against its neighbor drags on. During the visit, Biden will announce nearly $2 billion in new security aid,...
The U.S. asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay
EL PASO, Texas — Texas dispatched National Guard troops to the border, and San Diego businesses anticipated a wave of Christmas shoppers from Mexico, as tens of thousands of asylum-seekers at the border waited for a Supreme Court ruling that could allow them to enter the United States. The...
Taliban ban Afghan women from attending universities
KABUL, Afghanistan — Female students have been banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan effective immediately and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday in the latest edict cracking down on women's rights and freedoms. Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women's...
The EU have agreed on a new plan to source power that isn't from Russia
BUCHAREST, Romania — The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement Saturday on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine. The agreement involves a cable running...
More Iranians face possible execution as authorities seek to crush continuing unrest
ISTANBUL — The Iranian government has executed two people since protests erupted in September, following the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of Iran's so-called "morality police." On Dec. 8, Mohsen Shekari, 23, was the first to be put to death. He was hanged...
War vet Jack McCain wants Congress to help the Afghan pilots who kept him safe
PHOENIX — Veterans of the war in Afghanistan say that without passage of the Afghan Adjustment Act, tens of thousands of people who helped U.S. forces during the 20-year war could be abandoned in Afghanistan, or even lose the right to stay if they're already in the U.S. On...
Popular COVID FAQs in 2022: Outdoor risks, boosters, 1-way masking, faint test lines
The third anniversary of the pandemic draws nigh. We've answered many frequently (and even infrequently) asked questions about COVID-19. Here's a sampling of this year's FAQs that remain relevant for current COVID concerns. Coronavirus FAQ: I got COVID. Then I got it again. What's the deal with reinfection?. You got...
Researchers find 168 more ancient images at Peru's Nazca Lines
Archaeologists have found 168 geoglyphs in and around the Peruvian city of Nazca, adding to the extensive, centuries-old collection of ancient and enigmatic images that make up the Nazca Lines. The new findings add to the 190 known geoglyphs at the UNESCO World Heritage site, located along the southern coast...
Facing an energy crisis, Germans stock up on candles
It's a great time to be a candlemaker in Germany. "Candle demand is very strong right now," says Stefan Thomann, Technical Director of the European Candle Manufacturers Association. The candle boom began during the pandemic, after the government imposed lockdowns and Germans began spending a lot more time at home....
Negotiators at a U.N. biodiversity conference reach a historic deal to protect nature
MONTREAL — Negotiators reached a historic deal at a U.N. biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world. The global framework comes a day before the United Nations...
Several British Airways flights out of the U.S. are delayed due to technical issues
Several British Airways flights have been grounded in the United States Monday and Tuesday due to technical problems. "We're experiencing delays to some of our flights due to a technical issue with our flight planning," the airline said in response to customers on Twitter. According to British Airways' flight status...
Dr. Anthony Fauci on his long career that spanned the AIDS and COVID crises
Dr. Anthony Fauci is stepping down as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. NPR's Scott Simon talks with him about a long career that spanned the AIDS and COVID crises. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of...
