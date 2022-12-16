Read full article on original website
10 Mexican Restaurants from the Jersey Shore Made the Best of NJ List
New Jersey has some of the best Mexican restaurants. I have several friends who love Mexican and for their birthdays we always find a delicious "new" Mexican restaurant that we haven't tried before. Recently, bestofnj.com did the "best" Mexican restaurants in New Jersey. One of the restaurants that made the...
The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes
Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
Woah! The Jersey Shore Mystery of the Christmas Tree on the Bay
We all love a good mystery and maybe this is not a huge mystery, but it is kinda fun to figure out the answer to this particular case, which occurred right here at the Jersey Shore, in Ocean County. In fact, there might be a quick answer, but we are...
Which would you buy? New beers spark classic Central Jersey debate
As if alcohol doesn't start enough trouble, a set of brews set to launch on Friday is bound to give new life to an age-old war: whether or not there is a Central Jersey. Departed Soles Brewing Company, located in Jersey City, has teamed up with a couple other breweries in the Garden State to create two beers that will be around for a limited time.
A great New Jersey town for a day trip
If you live in South Jersey, you know that Collingswood has been on the upswing for many years. It's a sort of trendy, simple, homey, small-town-America kind of place. The town has so many different kinds of restaurants and cool shops, you could spend all day eating and window shopping.
Amazing! The Oldest High School in New Jersey is Among Most Historic in America
When it comes to history here in the United States, New Jersey usually has a hand in it. As one of the original colonies, New Jersey is a part of the nation's history and when it comes to education, there's no surprise we have deep history here in the Garden State.
End of an era at NJ Shore: Joe Pesci’s waterfront mansion demolished
Remember Joe Pesci’s stunning Lavallette mansion? Remember how it sold for $6 million? And remember I told you the new owner planned on tearing it down? Well, the deed is done. Caravella Demolition of East Hanover took the stately waterfront home down to its foundation in just about two...
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
Government Technology
Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change
(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
Ocean County, NJ Mayors express strong concern and opposition to Offshore Wind Farms
There are several offshore wind turbines along the southern part of the Jersey Shore in Atlantic City, but with word circulating hinting at the idea of Offshore Wind Farms coming to Ocean County, there are mayors looking to nip the proposal in the bud right now. Concern Number One: Optics.
One Of New Jersey’s Best Hot Dog Joints Has Been Opened Nearly 100 Years
This place makes hotdogs an absolute art form, and it's simple to see why people go out of their way to grab a bite to eat from this legendary restaurant open since 1932!. When I think of hot dogs, I usually picture one of two things; a pot of boiling water that has a pack of ballpark franks in it, or over-chared dogs on a charcoal grill.
Scungilli – an Italian American Christmas staple – has unique New Jersey history
Have you ever tried scungilli? The meat of whelks caught off the coast of New Jersey has been a staple of the Christmas Eve “Feast of the Seven Fishes” for generations of Italian American families in the northeast.
phillyvoice.com
Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location
A popular bagel shop is "spreading" to another state to serve breakfast fare. Spread Bagelry, based in Philly and known for its hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels, opened its first New Jersey location last week in Cherry Hill. MORE: Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year. The...
The best Christmas town in New Jersey
There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
‘Bling’ bishop who lives in NJ mansion charged with ripping off parishioners
A Brooklyn pastor who lives in the lap of luxury in New Jersey was charged Monday with defrauding a parishioner out of $90,000 in retirement funds and getting a half-million dollar loan from another. Lamor Whitehead, 45, of Paramus, convinced a woman to turn over funds in order to invest...
Toms River to spend $1 million to preserve land owned by Brooklyn LLC
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Township of Toms River is moving to purchase a piece of land in the northern section of the township on Silverton Road from a Brooklyn based LLC. It is being marketed as one of the last large buildable lots remaining in North Dover. 1585 Silverton Road was purchased by 1585 Silverton Road, LLC, with a registration based out of a 1021 38th Street in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn based LLC paid $795,000 for the land on May 24th, 2022. Now, the Toms River Township Council has announced it will seek to purchase the land to preserve The post Toms River to spend $1 million to preserve land owned by Brooklyn LLC appeared first on Shore News Network.
Disabled boat with 14,000 pounds of squid rescued off Jersey Shore
BARNEGAT LIGHT — Five people on board a boat carrying 14,000 pounds of squid have the Coast Guard to thank for making it safely back to shore. The Yankee Pride, a 78-foot vessel, became disabled 90 miles off the coast of Barnegat Light on Dec. 15, according to USCG Station Atlantic City. Coast Guard spokesperson Carmen Caver told New Jersey 101.5 on Sunday that the boat reported a shaft issue and that the crew requested assistance to the closest port.
Wildwood, NJ Boardwalk Gift & Christmas Shoppe Will Be Closing
In a December 16, 2022 Facebook announcement, which read:. Dear Loyal Friends & Customers... the time has come for us to close our Wildwood Boardwalk store. We loved our time spent in Wildwood, on & off the Boardwalk, with all of our faithful customers who shopped with us for so many years - so very much!!
The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore
Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
This New Jersey town makes the ‘Most expensive parking’ list
Everything in New Jersey is expensive, including parking. A new study put out by driver education website Zutobi says one New Jersey city makes the top ten of most expensive parking. The New Jersey town on the list is, unsurprisingly, Jersey City, which ranked 9th for 3 hour parking at...
