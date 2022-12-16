ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes

Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
UNION CITY, NJ
Which would you buy? New beers spark classic Central Jersey debate

As if alcohol doesn't start enough trouble, a set of brews set to launch on Friday is bound to give new life to an age-old war: whether or not there is a Central Jersey. Departed Soles Brewing Company, located in Jersey City, has teamed up with a couple other breweries in the Garden State to create two beers that will be around for a limited time.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
A great New Jersey town for a day trip

If you live in South Jersey, you know that Collingswood has been on the upswing for many years. It's a sort of trendy, simple, homey, small-town-America kind of place. The town has so many different kinds of restaurants and cool shops, you could spend all day eating and window shopping.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ
Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change

(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location

A popular bagel shop is "spreading" to another state to serve breakfast fare. Spread Bagelry, based in Philly and known for its hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels, opened its first New Jersey location last week in Cherry Hill. MORE: Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year. The...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The best Christmas town in New Jersey

There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Toms River to spend $1 million to preserve land owned by Brooklyn LLC

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Township of Toms River is moving to purchase a piece of land in the northern section of the township on Silverton Road from a Brooklyn based LLC. It is being marketed as one of the last large buildable lots remaining in North Dover. 1585 Silverton Road was purchased by 1585 Silverton Road, LLC, with a registration based out of a 1021 38th Street in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn based LLC paid $795,000 for the land on May 24th, 2022. Now, the Toms River Township Council has announced it will seek to purchase the land to preserve The post Toms River to spend $1 million to preserve land owned by Brooklyn LLC appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Disabled boat with 14,000 pounds of squid rescued off Jersey Shore

BARNEGAT LIGHT — Five people on board a boat carrying 14,000 pounds of squid have the Coast Guard to thank for making it safely back to shore. The Yankee Pride, a 78-foot vessel, became disabled 90 miles off the coast of Barnegat Light on Dec. 15, according to USCG Station Atlantic City. Coast Guard spokesperson Carmen Caver told New Jersey 101.5 on Sunday that the boat reported a shaft issue and that the crew requested assistance to the closest port.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore

Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
