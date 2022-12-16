TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Township of Toms River is moving to purchase a piece of land in the northern section of the township on Silverton Road from a Brooklyn based LLC. It is being marketed as one of the last large buildable lots remaining in North Dover. 1585 Silverton Road was purchased by 1585 Silverton Road, LLC, with a registration based out of a 1021 38th Street in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn based LLC paid $795,000 for the land on May 24th, 2022. Now, the Toms River Township Council has announced it will seek to purchase the land to preserve The post Toms River to spend $1 million to preserve land owned by Brooklyn LLC appeared first on Shore News Network.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO