DKK Partners Launches Christmas Campaign With Shelter to Tackle Homelessness in London
DKK Partners, a leading fintech company, which specialises in emerging markets (EM) and foreign exchange (FX) liquidity, has launched a Christmas fundraising and volunteering campaign, designed to address homelessness across London. As part of the package, DKK will distribute a £10,000 donation fund to organisations such as Shelter, which helps...
Uome the new app making self-employed life simple launches open banking & subscription
Uome the fintech platform that enables the self-employed community to run their businesses from their phones is excited to announce the launch of its new integrated Plaid open banking feature within the app available today (21 December 2022). This new feature allows Uome users who are small businesses, creatives, entrepreneurs,...
BANK OF AFRICA Chooses NetGuardians’ AI Software to Reinforce Internal and Payment Fraud Prevention
Award-winning Swiss FinTech NetGuardians, renowned for its enterprise risk platform for combatting financial fraud, has announced that BANK OF AFRICA, a pan-African bank present in 31 countries worldwide, 20 of them being in Africa, will use NetGuardians’ fraud prevention software to further safeguard its assets and branches in Morocco against internal and payment fraud.
EXCLUSIVE: “Change of tune” – Ravi Sharma, UL Solutions in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
The US payments landscape is fundamentally changing, with ISO 20022 helping to bring harmony to a discordant environment. Ravi Sharma from global leader in applied safety science UL Solutions gives his perspective on the impact. “The times they are a-changin’,” sang Bob Dylan in the early Sixties, capturing a moment...
EXCLUSIVE: “A new normal?” – Christian Kahl PhD, FINCAD and Gennadiy Friedman, Enfusion in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Technology and regulation have moved on since the last global recession, giving investors better tools to navigate what looks likely to be a year of extreme uncertainty – one in which none of the old rules about economic performance seem to apply. We asked two leading providers to the market – Christian Kahl PhD, President of FINCAD, the capital markets division of Zafin, and Gennadiy Friedman, MD of Enfusion – for their analysis.
EXCLUSIVE: “Mutual Benefits” – Haytham Kaddoura, SmartStream in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Financial institutions, by and large, face the same challenges: talent, time, cost and, increasingly, pressure not to contribute to environmental damage. Haytham Kaddoura, CEO of SmartStream, argues they’re four good reasons to let it share the load. ISO 20022 has become a preoccupation of the majority of players in...
The British Business Bank Appoints New Senior Manager for the South West
The British Business Bank has appointed Edward Tellwright to the role of senior manager for the South West. Edward brings many years of experience of working with smaller businesses in the region to access finance. Edward started his career with an angel network in the South West, supporting businesses to...
Lowest Priced Food Items Rising at the Fastest Rate
Retailers are hiking up the cost of their cheapest food items as the cost of living crisis bites the UK. Supermarkets are increasing the price of their value items more quickly than more expensive items, according to an analysis by price intelligence company Skuuudle. In the biggest study of its...
Santander launches in-branch card recycling scheme
Santander has introduced a pilot card recycling scheme in selected UK branches allowing the public to recycle expired or unused plastic cards such as debit and credit cards. The bank is the first in the UK to provide plastic recycling machines in its branches. The specialised self-service machines allow people...
The Bank Of London Appoints Gavin Hewitt As Group Chief Financial Officer
The Bank of London, the next-generation technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced the appointment of Gavin Hewitt as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) by the end of January 2023. In his role, Gavin will lead on all accounting, finance, and corporate treasury for the Group, and contribute to the development of the Group strategy, supporting the delivery of its commercial agenda.
Brite Payments Poised for Further Growth After Breakout Year in 2022
Brite Payments, one of Sweden’s fastest growing fintechs, is in an extremely strong position to scale further as it enters 2023, on the back of tremendous growth over the past twelve months. The instant payments company has more than doubled revenue and transaction volume on its platform this year, as well as reaching a number of significant growth milestones.
EXCLUSIVE: “Lighting up the Radar” – Peter-Jan van de Venn, Mobiquity in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Peter-Jan van de Venn from Mobiquity, offers advice on how to differentiate your banking app in a sea of sameness. Innovation is everything in fintech, so it may come as a surprise to learn that nearly 80 per cent of daily functionalities offered by neo and legacy banks are actually very similar, leaving just 20 per cent of services where providers can truly set their brand apart. The figure comes from digital transformation consultancy Mobiquity’s second Interactive Digital Banking Features Radar report, which examines the most commonly used features on more than 80 banking and fintech apps worldwide.
i2c and NIBank Partner for the Launch of a Mastercard Black Card in Latin America
I2c, a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced its partnership with North International Bank (NIBank), a Caribbean-based bank providing personal, business and private banking throughout Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) and Europe, to launch a new Mastercard Black Card. “We’re excited to expand our longstanding...
EXCLUSIVE: “Fintech Goes to Hollywood” – Hannah Duncan in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Hannah Duncan relives what’s now established as the glitziest night of the fintech year. Stepping into the FF Awards at the historic Old Billingsgate building was a welcome contrast to the wintery London streets. Guests were bedazzled by paparazzi cameras, ushered towards dee red carpets and welcomed with sparkling flutes of bubbly. YES! From the swoosh of ball gowns to the jangle of jewels, the vibe was invigorating. Lights, camera… fintech!
Boost.ai Empowers DNB to Automate More Than Half of Its Chat Traffic
Boost.ai, the leading conversational AI platform, today announced that the leading Nordic bank DNB has been able to automate over 50% of chat traffic with Boost.ai’s virtual agents. As a result, DNB has seen an increase in customer satisfaction scores, while its employee-facing agent exhibited improved accuracy rates of 80%.
TransUnion Supports Fiinu Bank in Offering Consumers Greater Choice with New Plugin Overdraft Solution
Global information and insights company TransUnion is supporting Fiinu Bank to help enable its innovative overdraft solution, using TransUnion Open Banking capabilities and credit reference data. This information will provide an in-depth understanding of a consumer’s financial situation and help Fiinu, which is a registered bank, to deliver robust Open...
Venture Capital Fund Shakes Up Global DeepTech Investments
Nemesis Technologies, a pioneering venture capital fund that invests in deep technology, announces that it is on course to become the world’s largest digitally securitized fund, with significant nine-figure backing from Institutional Investors & Family Offices across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the US. Set up throughout 2022, Nemesis Technologies invests...
