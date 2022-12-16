Read full article on original website
Related
crypto-economy.com
Blockchain.com CEO Discusses the FTX Fallout
The CEO of Blockchain.com, Peter Smith talked if the power of blockchain technology could be harnessed to track Bankman-Fried’s fund flows. The main priority, as of now, is to recover assets on The Claman Countdown. Similarly, the Blockchain.com CEO even mentioned how blockchain technology can or can’t be successful in doing so. Smith talked about how it becomes difficult to track money as soon as it moves off the chain into a banking system. This is possibly the most challenging aspect for blockchain-based firms.
crypto-economy.com
How To Invest In Cryptocurrency: The Fallbacks
Cryptocurrencies have been taking the world by storm. Whether you own a single Bitcoin or you’re investing in the entire market, it’s clear that this new asset class is here to stay. The value of one cryptocurrency has soared from less than $1 in late 2013 to over $10,000 today. However, not everyone can access and use cryptocurrencies as easily as others. If you’re thinking about investing in cryptos but don’t know where to start, this article offers some helpful insights on how to do so safely and responsibly.
crypto-economy.com
Galxe Introduces Boba Network to its Ecosystem
Just recently, Galxe joined hands with the Boba network and launched the Boba Voyage. The Boba Voyage campaign would take users on a journey across different layer 1 blockchains. This includes Boba layer 2 instances as well. Users would have the opportunity of browsing games, NFTs, a wide variety of dApps, and even explore DeFi.
crypto-economy.com
Is It Worth It To Invest In CryptoCurrency Education? A Guide To Making The Right Decision
Cryptocurrency has quickly become one of the most popular investments in the world, with investors eager to take advantage of the potential returns that these new digital assets can offer. With the influx of new investors, it is important to understand the basics of cryptocurrency investing and the risks associated with it. Investing in cryptocurrency education is the key to understanding the market and making the right decisions to ensure success. In this guide, we will discuss the potential benefits of investing in cryptocurrency education and how to make the right decision for your financial goals. We will also explore some of the common mistakes new investors make and how to avoid them to ensure a successful investment journey. With this knowledge, you can be confident that your investment in cryptocurrency education is worth it.
crypto-economy.com
Coinbase CEO Suggests Regulating Centralized Actors but Not DeFi
The CEO of renowned crypto exchange Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, has urged regulators to investigate centralized exchanges. The main reason for doing this is directly due to these exchanges causing harm to consumers. Keeping that in mind, it is necessary to investigate that particular area. On the other hand, Armstrong even insisted that DeFi should be allowed to flourish as the open-source code offers great disclosures.
crypto-economy.com
OKX Exchange Resumes Operation After System Outage
Previously, users faced an issue with accessing their wallets on the OKX exchange. Many wondered if the exchange ended up being a victim of a cyber-attack, but that wasn’t the case. On the other hand, many actually thought OKX faced an issue of solvency, despite there being no such thing. To calm the suspicions of the users, OKX took it to Twitter and clarified the situation. OKX Exchange tweeted that the platform faced an intermitter error with its cloud provider. However, it has now resumed operations.
crypto-economy.com
Is Cryptocurrency Really Worth All the Hype? The Answer Is Yes!
Cryptocurrency has taken the world by storm and there’s no sign of it slowing down. With over 800 digital currencies in existence today, cryptocurrencies have become a popular means of investment for many. However, the current crypto craze has not been without its critics. Many skeptics question whether cryptocurrencies are really worth all the hype. The answer is yes! Cryptoc Hence, you might be wondering if it is safe to invest in cryptocurrency right now or if you should wait until prices go up again. This guide will explain everything you need to know about investing in crypto as well as some things to keep in mind before diving into this cashless revolutionary new world.
crypto-economy.com
Filecoin (FIL) Plummeted 30% in the Last Week. Here’s Why
During the past few days, the price of Filecoin (FIL) has plummeted as investors questioned the utility of the network. As a result, FIL fell to a low of $2,387, which was its lowest level in over a year. Since it reached its all-time high in October of 2009, it has collapsed by more than 98%, giving it a market cap of over $1 billion.
crypto-economy.com
Visa Aims to Use Blockchain Technology for Automated Payments
In a recent development, Visa has stated the possibility of using blockchain technology to pay automated bills. However, this would be done with the use of crypto wallets. The payment giant recently made it evident that its Crypto-Thought leadership team has come forward with an interesting solution. That solution would automatically pull funds from a user’s ETH-powered wallets. This would eliminate the need for a user to manually sign off from individual transactions.
crypto-economy.com
How Bitcoin Works, Cryptocurrency Mining, and What’s The Difference?
There are so many new and exciting financial products emerging these days that it can be hard to keep track. One area that’s quickly gaining traction is cryptocurrency, also known as digital currency. In this article we’ll talk about some of the basics you need to know if you haven’t already. This will include understanding how bitcoin works, what cryptocurrency mining is and the difference between virtual currency and cryptocurrencies.
Comments / 0