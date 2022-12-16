ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Using hundreds of pounds of gingerbread and icing, Hotel at Auburn displays annual gingerbread village

By LAUREN JOHNSON
Opelika-Auburn News
 5 days ago
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn secures commitment of Hank Brown, lands second QB in 2023 class

Another passer is coming to the Plains, as quarterback and former Liberty commit Hank Brown committed to Auburn on Tuesday. Brown joins three-star quarterback Keyone Jenkins as the second quarterback in Auburn's 2023 class. Brown, a product of Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.), chose the Tigers over offers from Illinois, Pitt and...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

'We're so proud that we're able to help other people': Six bakers at Auburn church have raised and donated thousands to charities

A group of six bakers has raised close to $15,000 in a year and a half, and none went into their pockets. The St. Dun’s Buns group, of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in downtown Auburn, has been whipping up a storm in their home kitchens to fill the many orders they receive during their monthly baking fundraiser.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Final pre-conference test awaits No. 23 Auburn in Seattle

Auburn men’s basketball closes out its first of a handful of road swings Wednesday when it takes on Washington in Seattle, but it’ll also be the Tigers’ final matchup before they’re flung into conference play. And while No. 23 Auburn is working through its own early-season...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Opelika: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn lands touted JUCO offensive tackle Izavion Miller, who flips from Ole Miss

Auburn football got one of its biggest gets ahead of early signing day with junior college offensive tackle Izavion Miller, who pledged to the Tigers on Tuesday. Miller, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound tackle from Southwest Mississippi Community College, is listed as the No. 20 JUCO prospect in the 2023 class and the No. 8 JUCO OL. He had been committed to Ole Miss since July, but decommitted Monday, a day before flipping.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn gets another transfer portal prospect in Vanderbilt's Elijah McAllister

Auburn football picked up its second prospect from the transfer portal for its 2023 class Tuesday, as former Vanderbilt defensive lineman Elijah McAllister announced he'd be coming to the Plains. McAllister comes to Auburn after four seasons in the Southeastern Conference at Vanderbilt. He was named a team captain last...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Nation, Joiner, Cleveland all first-team all-state for Auburn High

After representing the school in the state championship game, the Auburn High football team was well-represented on the all-state team released Sunday, with six Tigers earning recognition by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Wide receiver Ean Nation, lineman Bradyn Joiner and linebacker Klark Cleveland were all named first-team all-state selections.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn picks up another commitment in JUCO defensive lineman Quientrail Travis

Auburn football had a busy day on the recruiting trail Tuesday, picking up its third commitment in Quientrail Travis on Tuesday afternoon. Travis joined three-star quarterback Hank Brown and Vanderbilt defensive lineman transfer in Elijah McAllister. According to 247Sports, Travis is the No. 13 junior college prospect in the 2023...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika’s Brenton Williams named first-team all-state by ASWA

Opelika’s Brenton Williams has been named first-team all-state at defensive line for Class 7A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. The organization released its all-state selections Sunday. Williams, committed to play at the next level at nearby Auburn University, served as a standout for the Bulldogs on defense in...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Loachapoka lands three on ASWA all-state team

Loachapoka football calls itself a program from a small school with big dreams. Sunday, three Indians picked up big honors. Loachapoka’s JC Hart, Jamaroun Satterwhite and Jamari Payne all earned recognition on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state team for Class 1A. Hart was named first-team all-state defensive...
LOACHAPOKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika man arrested in connecting to shooting incident at Piggly Wiggly

An Opelika man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that allegedly occurred Monday morning at Piggly Wiggly located at 1515 Second Avenue in Opelika. According to a press release put out by the Opelika Police Department, the police arrested Omar Alexander Graham, 20, of Opelika, Monday after responding to reports of gunshots being heard in the vicinity of the grocery store.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Beauregard’s Kyan Maloy named first-team all-state

Beauregard’s top talent has his top honor. Senior Hornets defensive back Kyan Maloy has been named first-team all-state as part of the Class 5A team compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Maloy has been a leader for Beauregard as the Hornets moved from four wins in 2021 to...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
OPELIKA, AL

