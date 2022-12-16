Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
UTSA grad's photoshoot shows love for popular San Antonio sports bar
We respect the love for Deol.
Shawn Michaels and Jose Lothario's WWE champion origins in San Antonio
This is the story of Shawn Michaels and Jose Lothario.
Remembering the San Antonio leaders, personalities who died in 2022
Here's who San Antonio had to say goodbye to this year.
KSAT 12
San Antonio nursing student turned ‘living legend’ wins national award
SAN ANTONIO – A lesson in giving added to UT Health San Antonio’s nursing program thanks to a woman who has broken so many barriers that she’s considered a national treasure. Norma Martinez Rogers, Ph.D., RN, FAAN, grew up in the projects of Dallas, didn’t speak English...
Voodoo Doughnuts Opening in SA
SAN ANTONIO — After six months of preparations, the staff at Voodoo Doughnuts - San Antonio are on pins and needles for opening day. "Grand opening day is going to be December 20th. Doors open at 8:00.” Said Voodoo Doughnuts San Antonio General Manager Krissy Cruz “the first 50 through the door will actually get a iconic voodoo doughnut T-shirt, and you know, that one first person who gets in line gets to claim that title that they bought THE first Voodoo doughnut here in San Antonio."
UTSA football's Joshua Cephus suspended after 'suspected DWI' crash
The crash happened on December 9.
Column: Tamales taste best after the group effort of a tamalada
For many, tamales taste best after the group effort and hard work of a tamalada.
KSAT 12
San Antonio trauma surgeon defends Robb Elementary medical response
SAN ANTONIO – Hours after a scathing review of the medical response at Robb Elementary on May 24, a San Antonio-area doctor says something key is missing -- context. “From a medical response, there was a challenge from a prolonged time from initial injury to initial treatment,” said Dr. Ronald Stewart, senior trauma surgeon for University Health and chair of surgery for The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Texas
Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
Second major hospital in New Braunfels celebrates rebranding
The hospital is certified by the U.S. Green Building Council as a Silver LEED building. (Courtesy Baptist Health System) Resolute Health, located at 555 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels, unveiled a rebranding and erected a new sign Dec. 15 to better signal that it is part of the Baptist Health System in San Antonio as Resolute Baptist Hospital.
KSAT 12
These City of San Antonio offices will be closed for the winter holidays
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has released its holiday schedule for the winter holidays. City Hall and most municipal offices in San Antonio will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. Other city services...
San Antonio upscale seafood spot Go Fish Market sets Thursday, Jan. 12 opening date
Go Fish will be the fourth venture from Houston and Emily Carpenter, who also own Southtown's Up Scale.
San Antonio to open warming centers, gives tips for upcoming freeze
Here's how you can get those warming centers for free.
Three of the world's 10 top-grossing music tours hit San Antonio's Alamodome this year
Bad Bunny, Elton John and a co-headlined tour by Def Leppard and Motley Crue were among the biggest-grossing tours, according to Billboard.
marioncoherald.com
Today In Texas History: December 18
On this day in 1984, conjunto accordion legend Santiago Jimenez Sr. died in San Antonio. Jimenez was born in the Alamo City in 1913 and took up the accordion at age eight. His first record, “Dices Pescao”/”Dispensa el Arrempujon” (1936), was a success, and he became known for his inventive use of tololoche, a Tejano contrabass that became prevalent in the conjunto music of the 1940s. His polkas “La Piedrera” and “Viva Seguin” (recorded in 1942) became well-known regional hits. Jimenez was known for his use of the two-row button accordion even after new developments were made in accordion technology. In the late 1960s he moved to Dallas and worked as a school janitor, but he moved back to San Antonio in 1977 and started playing music again. His sons Flaco and Santiago Jimenez Jr. also became well-known conjunto musicians in their own right.
LA-based Dave's Hot Chicken to open first San Antonio store this week
The West Side shop will be the first of eight San Antonio-area locations the company has planned.
KENS 5
San Antonio pastor runs seven marathons in seven days for south-side outreach
SAN ANTONIO — Going the extra mile for people in need is a practice that the Bible preaches, but one local pastor took that idea to the extreme and ran with it—literally. In a faith-filled effort to provide south-San Antonio families with holiday meals, gifts and a facility for consistent community outreach, Refuge Church pastor David Cameron ran seven complete marathons in one week.
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio location
There is good news for doughnut lovers in San Antonio, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut opening its first location in San Antonio this week. The store is located at 400 E. Houston St and opens at 8 am on Tuesday, December 20. Perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee. The store will be open 24 hours.
Hundreds of old voting machines discarded in east-San Antonio parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — When County Commissioner Tommy Calvert found out hundreds of retired Bexar County voting machines are sitting unattended in an east-side parking lot, he said he was bowled over. "The first reaction was my eyes literally bugged out...and I couldn't believe what I was seeing," Calvert said.
Texas Hill Country, Central Texas opens warming centers amid freeze
Hays County will open a warming center if power drops.
