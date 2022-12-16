ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Voodoo Doughnuts Opening in SA

SAN ANTONIO — After six months of preparations, the staff at Voodoo Doughnuts - San Antonio are on pins and needles for opening day. "Grand opening day is going to be December 20th. Doors open at 8:00.” Said Voodoo Doughnuts San Antonio General Manager Krissy Cruz “the first 50 through the door will actually get a iconic voodoo doughnut T-shirt, and you know, that one first person who gets in line gets to claim that title that they bought THE first Voodoo doughnut here in San Antonio."
KSAT 12

San Antonio trauma surgeon defends Robb Elementary medical response

SAN ANTONIO – Hours after a scathing review of the medical response at Robb Elementary on May 24, a San Antonio-area doctor says something key is missing -- context. “From a medical response, there was a challenge from a prolonged time from initial injury to initial treatment,” said Dr. Ronald Stewart, senior trauma surgeon for University Health and chair of surgery for The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
marioncoherald.com

Today In Texas History: December 18

On this day in 1984, conjunto accordion legend Santiago Jimenez Sr. died in San Antonio. Jimenez was born in the Alamo City in 1913 and took up the accordion at age eight. His first record, “Dices Pescao”/”Dispensa el Arrempujon” (1936), was a success, and he became known for his inventive use of tololoche, a Tejano contrabass that became prevalent in the conjunto music of the 1940s. His polkas “La Piedrera” and “Viva Seguin” (recorded in 1942) became well-known regional hits. Jimenez was known for his use of the two-row button accordion even after new developments were made in accordion technology. In the late 1960s he moved to Dallas and worked as a school janitor, but he moved back to San Antonio in 1977 and started playing music again. His sons Flaco and Santiago Jimenez Jr. also became well-known conjunto musicians in their own right.
KENS 5

San Antonio pastor runs seven marathons in seven days for south-side outreach

SAN ANTONIO — Going the extra mile for people in need is a practice that the Bible preaches, but one local pastor took that idea to the extreme and ran with it—literally. In a faith-filled effort to provide south-San Antonio families with holiday meals, gifts and a facility for consistent community outreach, Refuge Church pastor David Cameron ran seven complete marathons in one week.
mySanAntonio.com

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

