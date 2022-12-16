Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
Over capacity animal shelter asks for dog adoptions over holidays
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County animal shelter is about 33% over capacity and officials are asking that people adopt a dog over the holidays. There are 60 kennels for dogs, but there are close to 90 canines in the shelter. “They didn’t ask to be in this situation,”...
WBTV
Owner surrenders suspended at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Because of overcrowding, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control is halting owner surrenders. The shelter has been putting out desperate calls for adopters and fosters as kennels have continued to fill up more and more over the last year. “On a day that we are happy to...
WBTV
Preparing your home ahead of Friday’s deep freeze
The shelter has been putting out desperate calls for adopters and fosters as kennels have continued to fill up more and more over the last year. Portrait of missing, murdered Rowan Co. girl presented to child abuse prevention agency. Updated: 7 hours ago. A special portrait of missing and murdered...
WBTV
North Carolina's disappearing movie theaters
Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
WBTV
Coping with the Holidays: A Fireside Chat
Portrait of missing, murdered Rowan Co. girl presented to child abuse prevention agency. A special portrait of missing and murdered Rowan County girl Erica Parsons was formally presented to Prevent Child Abuse Rowan at the Terrie Hess House. Timeline of Madalina Cojocari's disappearance. Updated: 3 hours ago. New information has...
WBTV
Huntersville shark attack survivor returns home
Kim Thomas was killed on July 27, 1990. Her husband, Dr. Ed Friedland, discovered his wife's body inside their home on Churchill Road in south CLT. Police said her throat had been slashed and she'd been stabbed more than 20 times. Friedland blamed a man with a criminal record who had done yard work for the couple.
'We're afraid' | Charlotte neighbors concerned about speeding amid dog park damage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Travel along Shamrock Drive and the people who live in the area will say there’s a troubling pattern. Speeding cars cause crashes. Liz Monterrey says since moving here last February, she’s witnessed at least three cars plowing into the neighborhood dog park. And as a pup parent, she says these continued crashes are creating fear.
WBTV
Caught on camera: Shots fired at mail carrier delivering packages in Madison Park
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education members have named Dr. Crystal Hill as the new interim superintendent. What goes into a search? We ask former law enforcement about Madalina Cojocari’s disappearance. Updated: 1 hour ago. The disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has touched hundreds across the country, including retired police...
WBTV
Search for Madalina Cojocari continues on Lake Cornelius
Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 1 hour ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
WBTV
Going from ‘chilly’ to ‘super cold’ in time for Christmas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will settle to our north today, keeping the region dry and chilly. Highs will be mainly in the 40s. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. We’ll stay dry tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Clouds will...
WBTV
Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport
WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to help in the case late last week. Across the country, about 500 movie theater screens closed during the pandemic. New evidence in 1990 murder of Charlotte woman Kim Thomas. Updated: 7 hours ago. Kim Thomas was killed...
WBTV
Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
charlottesmartypants.com
“Light the Knights” holiday festival a home run!
Are the kids out of school now, Smarties? Are you looking for things to do to fuel the excitement as they count down the days until Christmas? The Light the Knights Festival is the perfect family outing! Now in its third year in uptown Charlotte. at Truist Field, picturesque home...
WBTV
Bench in downtown Salisbury dedicated in honor and memory of street artist Joseph Heilig
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A bench on the sidewalk in downtown Salisbury took on special significance today. The City unveiled a plaque permanently naming the spot as “Joe’s Bench,” in honor of a well-known street artist who used the bench as a studio, and to hold court with anyone who passed by.
WBTV
Bus driver shortage in Stanly Co. getting students to school late, grandmother says
cn2.com
Family loses Everything in Lancaster County House Fire
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County family is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything in a house fire. According to Lancaster County Emergency Management fire crews were called to a house on 15th Street around 3:45 AM Monday, December 19th for a structure fire.
WBTV
Rain on Thursday ahead of Arctic air for the Christmas weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure pushing in from the north will keep most rain over South Carolina, though there could be a sprinkle or sleet pellet this afternoon anywhere south of US 74. Otherwise, today will be dry and cold again with afternoon readings in the middle 40s. Today:...
WBTV
3 juveniles, 1 adult charged in Weddington house fire
WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County deputies have charged four people in connection with a fire that burned down a home under construction. Toward the end of November, firefighters from Wesley Chapel, Stallings and Charlotte fire departments were called to a three-story home close to completion in a Weddington neighborhood.
Christmas will be one of the coldest the Carolinas have seen in decades
CHARLOTTE — It’s been more than 20 years since the Carolinas have seen a Christmas as cold as this year’s will be. Severe Weather Center 9′s Ashley Kramlich says the deep freeze we’ll see for the holiday will tie for the seventh-coldest Christmas on record.
WBTV
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
