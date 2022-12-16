ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waxhaw, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Preparing your home ahead of Friday’s deep freeze

The shelter has been putting out desperate calls for adopters and fosters as kennels have continued to fill up more and more over the last year. Portrait of missing, murdered Rowan Co. girl presented to child abuse prevention agency. Updated: 7 hours ago. A special portrait of missing and murdered...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

North Carolina's disappearing movie theaters

Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Coping with the Holidays: A Fireside Chat

Portrait of missing, murdered Rowan Co. girl presented to child abuse prevention agency. A special portrait of missing and murdered Rowan County girl Erica Parsons was formally presented to Prevent Child Abuse Rowan at the Terrie Hess House. Timeline of Madalina Cojocari's disappearance. Updated: 3 hours ago. New information has...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Huntersville shark attack survivor returns home

Kim Thomas was killed on July 27, 1990. Her husband, Dr. Ed Friedland, discovered his wife's body inside their home on Churchill Road in south CLT. Police said her throat had been slashed and she'd been stabbed more than 20 times. Friedland blamed a man with a criminal record who had done yard work for the couple.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Caught on camera: Shots fired at mail carrier delivering packages in Madison Park

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education members have named Dr. Crystal Hill as the new interim superintendent. What goes into a search? We ask former law enforcement about Madalina Cojocari’s disappearance. Updated: 1 hour ago. The disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has touched hundreds across the country, including retired police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Search for Madalina Cojocari continues on Lake Cornelius

Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 1 hour ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Going from ‘chilly’ to ‘super cold’ in time for Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will settle to our north today, keeping the region dry and chilly. Highs will be mainly in the 40s. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. We’ll stay dry tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Clouds will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottesmartypants.com

“Light the Knights” holiday festival a home run!

Are the kids out of school now, Smarties? Are you looking for things to do to fuel the excitement as they count down the days until Christmas? The Light the Knights Festival is the perfect family outing! Now in its third year in uptown Charlotte. at Truist Field, picturesque home...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Family loses Everything in Lancaster County House Fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County family is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything in a house fire. According to Lancaster County Emergency Management fire crews were called to a house on 15th Street around 3:45 AM Monday, December 19th for a structure fire.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Rain on Thursday ahead of Arctic air for the Christmas weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure pushing in from the north will keep most rain over South Carolina, though there could be a sprinkle or sleet pellet this afternoon anywhere south of US 74. Otherwise, today will be dry and cold again with afternoon readings in the middle 40s. Today:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

3 juveniles, 1 adult charged in Weddington house fire

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County deputies have charged four people in connection with a fire that burned down a home under construction. Toward the end of November, firefighters from Wesley Chapel, Stallings and Charlotte fire departments were called to a three-story home close to completion in a Weddington neighborhood.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy