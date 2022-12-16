ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)

Syracuse.com

NY to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces; plus, Mannion wins by 10 votes (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 20)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 18. Winter storm could disrupt Christmas travel. Holiday Treats: With 765 pounds of sugary frosting holding it together, it’s no wonder the Gingerbread Village at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Central New York has once again been named one of the top hotel displays this year by Forbes’ Travel Guide. See more photos of the sweet holiday display. (Provided photo)
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Car stuck underneath tractor trailer along I-690

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car somehow ended up stuck underneath a tractor trailer on Tuesday evening, December 20. The accident took place along I-690 WB just before Exit 13 to Townsend Street. 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the people inside the car were able to get out and were not hurt. The accident […]
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY tree hunter discovers state's biggest tree (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 19)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 33; Low: 24. Monday flurries; see the 5-day forecast. Tuba Christmas: The auditorium of the Liverpool High School rumbled ferociously Saturday with the sound of 80 jolly horn players for the 20th annual “Tuba Christmas,” a seasonal event that brings together low brass players for a holiday concert each year. See video highlights. (Jules Struck photo)
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse plant to close, leaving 62 workers out of a job

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 62 people will lose their jobs after a welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March 2023. Specialty Welding and Fabricating of New York Inc. located on E Hiawatha Blvd, Syracuse will close on March 1, 2023, after they filed a notice under the New York’s Worker Adjustment […]
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Quiet start, but late-week storm may snarl travel

ITHACA, N.Y. — High pressure will provide for fairly quiet conditions over the first half of the week, but a developing winter storm threatens to make travel very difficult heading into Christmas weekend. Current projections have Ithaca initially in the warm sector, but you’ll want to keep a very close eye on Friday and Saturday if you’ll be traveling or receiving travelers for the holiday.
Syracuse.com

Today show reporting live from 'snowy Syracuse'

Syracuse, N.Y. — The more than 2 million viewers of the Today show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. “Let us start in snowy Syracuse,” Savannah Guthrie said on the morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse company to close, lay off 62 workers

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March in a move that will eliminate 62 local jobs. Specialty Welding & Fabricating of New York Inc. filed a notice with the state under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act citing “economic” reasons for the closing but providing no specifics.
cnycentral.com

Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
