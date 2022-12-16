Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)

Read full article on original website
NY to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces; plus, Mannion wins by 10 votes (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 18. Winter storm could disrupt Christmas travel. Holiday Treats: With 765 pounds of sugary frosting holding it together, it’s no wonder the Gingerbread Village at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Central New York has once again been named one of the top hotel displays this year by Forbes’ Travel Guide. See more photos of the sweet holiday display. (Provided photo)
Pitt withstands second-half Syracuse flurry, beats Orange in Dome (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Late night at the J. OK, so I’m making up a nickname for the JMA Wireless Dome. Blame the 9 p.m. start.
Syracuse area could see slippery drive home as lake effect snow bands dip south
Syracuse, N.Y. — A quick burst of lake effect snow could make for slippery driving on the way home from work tonight in Central New York. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties as a band of lake effect snow hammering the Tug Hill region dips south this afternoon.
An SEC power sniffed around. Nebraska got a visit. Can Syracuse hang on to its No. 2 recruit?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Vincent Carroll-Jackson sees his offer from Syracuse football as a blessing in disguise. The Class of 2023 offensive lineman, who committed on Dec. 11, told syracuse.com Friday that SU hadn’t been on his radar at all prior to him receiving his offer earlier this month.
Car stuck underneath tractor trailer along I-690
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car somehow ended up stuck underneath a tractor trailer on Tuesday evening, December 20. The accident took place along I-690 WB just before Exit 13 to Townsend Street. 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the people inside the car were able to get out and were not hurt. The accident […]
How a group of Germans and an Onondagan put up Syracuse’s first public Christmas tree in 1852
The Christmas tree in Clinton Square continues a Syracuse holiday tradition which began in 1914 when the city’s first municipal tree was put up in St. Mary’s Circle. But that was not Syracuse’s first public Christmas tree. On December 23, 1852, a group of friends at a...
Upstate NY tree hunter discovers state’s biggest tree (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 19)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 33; Low: 24. Monday flurries; see the 5-day forecast. Tuba Christmas: The auditorium of the Liverpool High School rumbled ferociously Saturday with the sound of 80 jolly horn players for the 20th annual “Tuba Christmas,” a seasonal event that brings together low brass players for a holiday concert each year. See video highlights. (Jules Struck photo)
Jim Boeheim frustrated by lack of effort in Syracuse’s loss to Pittsburgh: ‘I’ve tried everything’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jim Boeheim has been the coach at Syracuse since 1976, but he’s never been as frustrated with his team’s lack of effort than he has been through 13 games this season. In the aftermath of an 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh at the JMA Wireless...
The best and worst of Syracuse basketball were on display in loss to Pitt (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The best and worst of the Syracuse University men’s basketball team was on full display Tuesday night in a 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh before 15,417 fans that included Buffalo Bills stars Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis at the JMA Wireless Dome. The best?
How 2 brothers from downstate NY started a gas price war in a Syracuse suburb
North Syracuse, N.Y. -- Gas prices are falling in the Syracuse area, but in one suburb, they’re plunging, thanks to an old-fashioned price war started by two brothers from downstate New York. The average price of gas in the Syracuse area on Monday was $3.33 a gallon, according to...
Syracuse plant to close, leaving 62 workers out of a job
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 62 people will lose their jobs after a welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March 2023. Specialty Welding and Fabricating of New York Inc. located on E Hiawatha Blvd, Syracuse will close on March 1, 2023, after they filed a notice under the New York’s Worker Adjustment […]
25 new businesses in Central NY include mobile phlebotomy, lab services
Twenty-five new businesses filed certificates with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Dec. 12 through Dec. 16. The new businesses included a mobile phlebotomist and lab service. One business filed from out of county.
Weather: Quiet start, but late-week storm may snarl travel
ITHACA, N.Y. — High pressure will provide for fairly quiet conditions over the first half of the week, but a developing winter storm threatens to make travel very difficult heading into Christmas weekend. Current projections have Ithaca initially in the warm sector, but you’ll want to keep a very close eye on Friday and Saturday if you’ll be traveling or receiving travelers for the holiday.
Today’s obituaries: Chad Hawk, 22, was ‘best wing cook ever’ at Twin Trees restaurant
Chad “Chadwick” J. Hawk, 22, a life-long resident of Mattydale, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, as the result of an automobile accident in Pompey. He was a 2019 graduate of Cicero-North Syracuse High School, according to his obituary. He was a photographer and videographer for the CNS girls soccer and lacrosse teams.
Developer hopes to break ground soon on 6-story Genesee St. apartments in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A developer planning yet another apartment complex in the lucrative housing market around Syracuse University has received a green light and hopes to break ground on the project in early 2023. The six-story development will preserve a Ward Wellington Ward home on East Genesee Street. Timberwolf Capital...
Today show reporting live from ‘snowy Syracuse’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The more than 2 million viewers of the Today show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. “Let us start in snowy Syracuse,” Savannah Guthrie said on the morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to...
Syracuse company to close, lay off 62 workers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March in a move that will eliminate 62 local jobs. Specialty Welding & Fabricating of New York Inc. filed a notice with the state under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act citing “economic” reasons for the closing but providing no specifics.
High school roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball clips Nottingham in OT (photos)
Cicero-North Syracuse and Nottingham were tied at the end of regulation, but the Northstars pulled away in overtime to grab the 63-56 win on Wednesday in a SCAC contest. C-NS improved its record to 4-0.
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
