ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Toxic heavy metals found in many chocolate bars including Hershey’s, Ghirardelli

Dark chocolate has long been seen as a healthy sweet — but a new report suggests that the treat might actually be harmful. A new investigation by Consumer Reports found that dark chocolate bars may contain two heavy metals that are linked to a wide range of health problems. The organization tested 28 dark chocolate bars from the following brands: Hershey’s, Ghirardelli, Lindt, Dove, Godiva, Trader Joe’s, Hu, Mast, Taza Chocolate, Valrhona, Beyond Good, Equal Exchange, Scharffen Berger, Alter Eco, Pascha, Tony’s, Lily’s, Chocolove, Endangered Species, Theo and Green & Black’s. Researchers found that all 28 chocolate bars contained cadmium, a natural element...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Spinach Causing Hallucinations Sparks Health Warning

Spinach that can reportedly cause hallucinations has been recalled in Australia after officials have warned the public about the toxic product. Riviera Farms recalled its baby spinach on Friday after it was found that some of the products had been contaminated with a weed which might have “health consequences if consumed.” On Monday, New South Wales’ health ministry said in an update that 164 people in the eastern state had reported symptoms after eating the spinach, of which at least 42 had sought medical attention. Symptoms associated with the contaminated spinach can be “severe,” the health body said, and can include hallucinations, delirium or confusion, rapid heartbeat, and dilated pupils.Read it at 9 News
Futurism

Expert Warns of Grim Consequences of New Cosmetic Surgery Trend

After actress Lea Michele dropped a couple photos on Instagram of her face looking suspiciously hollower than what people expected, social media — Twitter especially — became alight with speculation that she'd had the surgery known as "buccal fat removal," which removes a pad of fat from the lower face.
BBC

Nottingham hospital menopause scheme hailed by staff

Hospital staff in Nottingham have said they are keen to build on the success of its menopause support scheme. Nottingham University Hospitals Trust (NUH) said 24% of its staff were aged 45-55, the most common age for the condition. Staff can ask for lighter uniforms, shift changes, more time to...
Medical News Today

Study identifies unique set of attributes linked to healthy, optimal aging

A recent study challenged prior definitions of what healthy or successful aging can look like by adopting a broader perspective. To do so, the researchers observed older adults in Canada and identified a unique set of attributes among people who age optimally. The researchers also assessed how well people age...
NBC News

Hospitals across U.S. report rising strep A cases among kids

Hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of strep A in kids that are higher than normal while hospitals in the U.K. say the infection has caused the death of at least 15 children since September. NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres explains what could be behind the increase in infections among kids and what symptoms parents should look for. Dec. 16, 2022.
KevinMD.com

Overcoming the epidemic of loneliness

As I drove home from work and turned right onto the familiar street that would eventually wind around like a smile to my home, I briefly closed my eyes and tilted my face to the sky, enjoying the butterscotch sunlight still peeking through the leaves framing the street. I noticed with contentment the various groups of people clustered alongside one another, walking at a leisurely pace on the adjacent sidewalk.
hcplive.com

FDA Approves Cariprazine as Adjunctive Major Depressive Disorder Therapy

The indication expands the marketed use of the atypical antipsychotic drug to be used with antidepressants in adult patients. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved cariprazine (VRAYLAR) as an adjunctive treatment with antidepressant therapy for major depressive disorder. The approval, granted to AbbVie on Friday, is the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy