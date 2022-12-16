Read full article on original website
Toxic heavy metals found in many chocolate bars including Hershey’s, Ghirardelli
Dark chocolate has long been seen as a healthy sweet — but a new report suggests that the treat might actually be harmful. A new investigation by Consumer Reports found that dark chocolate bars may contain two heavy metals that are linked to a wide range of health problems. The organization tested 28 dark chocolate bars from the following brands: Hershey’s, Ghirardelli, Lindt, Dove, Godiva, Trader Joe’s, Hu, Mast, Taza Chocolate, Valrhona, Beyond Good, Equal Exchange, Scharffen Berger, Alter Eco, Pascha, Tony’s, Lily’s, Chocolove, Endangered Species, Theo and Green & Black’s. Researchers found that all 28 chocolate bars contained cadmium, a natural element...
Spinach Causing Hallucinations Sparks Health Warning
Spinach that can reportedly cause hallucinations has been recalled in Australia after officials have warned the public about the toxic product. Riviera Farms recalled its baby spinach on Friday after it was found that some of the products had been contaminated with a weed which might have “health consequences if consumed.” On Monday, New South Wales’ health ministry said in an update that 164 people in the eastern state had reported symptoms after eating the spinach, of which at least 42 had sought medical attention. Symptoms associated with the contaminated spinach can be “severe,” the health body said, and can include hallucinations, delirium or confusion, rapid heartbeat, and dilated pupils.Read it at 9 News
‘They’ve lost the plot’: leading cosmetic doctor says under-30s are overdoing Botox and fillers
A leading cosmetic doctor known as the “king of Botox” claims young people have “lost the plot” by overdoing treatments in an attempt to recreate filtered social media aesthetics in real life. He also criticised colleagues, some of whom he said have had so much work done he no longer recognises them, for fuelling the trend.
The WHO just released a stark new warning about strep cases afflicting children around the world and warns countries to ‘be vigilant’
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also looking into a "possible increase" in such cases among children, according to the agency's website Thursday.
Dangerous strep infection surging in the UK may be spreading in US
Federal health officials are investigating a potential uptick in dangerous strep infections in U.S. children.
CDC warns of increase in dangerous strep A infections in kids
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into a possible increase in invasive group A strep bacterial infections among children in the United States.
ADHD in women: Symptoms develop in childhood, but the signs are often missed
A growing number of adult women in the United States have been diagnosed with and are seeking treatment for ADHD, a development experts attribute to a long history of psychologists, parents and teachers overlooking symptoms in young girls. The national shortage of Adderall, a drug that treats attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or...
Futurism
Expert Warns of Grim Consequences of New Cosmetic Surgery Trend
After actress Lea Michele dropped a couple photos on Instagram of her face looking suspiciously hollower than what people expected, social media — Twitter especially — became alight with speculation that she'd had the surgery known as "buccal fat removal," which removes a pad of fat from the lower face.
South Korea's middle aged men are dying 'lonely deaths'
South Korea has a problem: thousands of people, many middle aged and isolated, are dying alone each year, often going undiscovered for days or weeks.
1 in 5 who survive CPR say they felt detached from their body- Study shows that our sense of self continues after death
Researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine conducted a study involving 567 men and women "whose hearts stopped beating while hospitalized and who received CPR...in the United States and United Kingdom." [i]
Parents Over 50 with at least one son face faster cognitive health decline compared to same-aged parents with zero sons
An article published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research recently investigated the connection "between having sons and parental cognition in parents ≥50 years of age." A 3D male medical figure with the front of the brain highlighted.Photo byKirsty Pargeter.
Three more Strep A deaths as total hits 19 – and cases of scarlet fever soar
THREE more children have died from deadly invasive Strep A in Northern Ireland and Wales - taking the tragic UK total to 19. New data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows 16 children under 18 have died of Strep A in England since September. Scarlet fever - caused...
BBC
Nottingham hospital menopause scheme hailed by staff
Hospital staff in Nottingham have said they are keen to build on the success of its menopause support scheme. Nottingham University Hospitals Trust (NUH) said 24% of its staff were aged 45-55, the most common age for the condition. Staff can ask for lighter uniforms, shift changes, more time to...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify feature of early stage colorectal cancer tumors that signals aggressiveness
An international research team has identified "born to be bad" colorectal tumors in people with early stage cancer, which could help medical experts pinpoint and better treat aggressive tumors. The team from Monash University, CRUK Beatson Institute in Glasgow and Queens University in Belfast found a feature of early stage...
Medical News Today
Study identifies unique set of attributes linked to healthy, optimal aging
A recent study challenged prior definitions of what healthy or successful aging can look like by adopting a broader perspective. To do so, the researchers observed older adults in Canada and identified a unique set of attributes among people who age optimally. The researchers also assessed how well people age...
Hospitals across U.S. report rising strep A cases among kids
Hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of strep A in kids that are higher than normal while hospitals in the U.K. say the infection has caused the death of at least 15 children since September. NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres explains what could be behind the increase in infections among kids and what symptoms parents should look for. Dec. 16, 2022.
Contaminated spinach left people hallucinating, confused, and unable to stand
Officials believe the spinach, used in dozens of products, was contaminated by another plant or weed, which has been sent to laboratories for testing.
KevinMD.com
Overcoming the epidemic of loneliness
As I drove home from work and turned right onto the familiar street that would eventually wind around like a smile to my home, I briefly closed my eyes and tilted my face to the sky, enjoying the butterscotch sunlight still peeking through the leaves framing the street. I noticed with contentment the various groups of people clustered alongside one another, walking at a leisurely pace on the adjacent sidewalk.
It’s not just you. Everyone really is sick this holiday season as the U.S. battles a ‘worst in a decade’ flu and rising COVID cases
The winter COVID surge is only part of the problem, as the U.S. confronts a flu for the record books and a fierce resurgence of RSV, among other infections.
hcplive.com
FDA Approves Cariprazine as Adjunctive Major Depressive Disorder Therapy
The indication expands the marketed use of the atypical antipsychotic drug to be used with antidepressants in adult patients. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved cariprazine (VRAYLAR) as an adjunctive treatment with antidepressant therapy for major depressive disorder. The approval, granted to AbbVie on Friday, is the...
