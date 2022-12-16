Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California air regulators voted unanimously Thursday to approve an ambitious plan to drastically cut reliance on fossil fuels by changing practices in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, but critics say it doesn’t go far enough to combat climate change. The plan sets out...
WISH-TV
2 people dead, 12 injured after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California
(CNN) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California’s Eureka area early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, leaving at least two people dead, drawing reports of damage to roads and homes, shaking residents from their sleep and leaving tens of thousands without electricity. The epicenter of the...
WISH-TV
Tens of thousands without power after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California
(CNN) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California’s Eureka area early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, drawing reports of widespread damage to homes and roads, shaking people from their sleep and leaving thousands without electricity. The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 2:34 a.m. PT,...
WISH-TV
State gasoline tax to fall again in January
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Revenue says the state gasoline tax will fall again in January. The gasoline use tax will drop to 19.9 cents per gallon. The gasoline tax had increased in two previous months. Jan. 1 will be the first time its below 20 cents per gallon since March 31.
WISH-TV
‘His life is on the line’: Group of exonerated men travel 500 miles to STL in support of Lamar Johnson
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The case of Lamar Johnson is catching nationwide attention including people who were recently released from prison after being wrongfully convicted. Johnson is facing murder charges for the second time accused of killing a man in 1994. This week, Organization of Exonerees, traveled 500...
WISH-TV
Winter storm watches in Indiana: flash freeze, 2-8+ inches of snow, dangerous frostbite threat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm with heavy snow, gusts up to 55 mph and dangerous wind chill values will hit Indiana starting Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service says. Parts of Indiana could see a “flash freeze” and from 2-8 inches of snow or more. On Tuesday afternoon,...
WISH-TV
Major winter system to begin Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more quiet day is ahead for Wednesday before we deal with a potent weather system that will bring rain, snow, very high winds, and nail-biting cold. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for most of Indiana, and it will be in effect from late...
WISH-TV
Kokomo paves way, home to first naloxone vending machine in Indiana public library
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The first ever naloxone vending machine at a public library in Indiana is now in full swing. It’s one of 19 to be placed statewide for community members to use and save lives. “I find it very sad that we have that need that...
WISH-TV
Power outages possible during winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are urging people to prepare themselves for potential power outages during the winter storm that is expected to hit central Indiana Thursday afternoon. “Already stocked up on bread vegetables, potatoes, carrots, no meats we don’t eat that much meat, but plenty of canned goods,” said...
WISH-TV
‘Kid-ing with Kayla’: Advent calendar investigation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Kid-ing with Kayla” special content creator Kayla Sullivan talked on Monday’s “All Indiana” about an advent calendar investigation. Sullivan also talked about holiday traditions we remember. For examine, Sullivan says she used to secretly play with her mom’s glass Christmas village.
WISH-TV
Winter storm watch: Snow, strong winds and dangerous cold late week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm watch has been issued for central and northern sections of Indiana. We’re keeping an eye on a potent winter storm that will bring rain, snow, strong winds and brutal cold to the state late Thursday through the holiday weekend. TODAY: A quiet...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: The Mad Griddle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Mad Griddle was the featured restaurant on Monday’s “Taste Takeout” segment on “All Indiana.”. Chef Lashawndrea Bowie and Manager Lauren Taylor visited the News 8 studios to talk about the food at the live jazz bar.
