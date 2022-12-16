ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

Beer pick: Sugar Shack Maple Stout, Third Street Brew House, Cold Spring

By Bruce LeBlanc, Special to the Times
 4 days ago
Sugar Shack Maple Stout uses maple syrup from the Saint John’s Abbey Sugar Shack. Tucked away in the backwoods of the Abbey is the Sugar Shack. The Abbey’s Monks operate the Sugar Shack. These Monks have a long history of making some of the best maple syrup around. Third Street Brew House exclusively uses the Sugar Shack’s maple syrup for making this a flavorful and special drink.

Sugar Shack Maple Stout is deep red to almost black in color. It pours a deep tan and creamy head on top of the brew. Distinct notes of maple syrup are in the aroma along with roasted malts. Fermented maple syrup starts the flavor mixed with a roasted malt character. Hints of dark chocolate and caramel come through from the use of dark chocolate malt and caramunich malts in the mash. The beer has a full mouthfeel that is soft and velvety with a kiss of maple syrup in the finish. Celebrate the season with a Sugar Shack from Third Street Brew House!

