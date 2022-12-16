ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Wine pick: Joseph Drouhin Vaudon Chablis 2020, France

By St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46W8tm_0jkm8AfJ00

The Drouhin family is one of the iconic names in Burgundy with land holding in all major appellations. Since 1880 the family has played a leading role in wine making and in the 1960's bought property in Chablis. The 2020 bottling showcases what this northern most part of Burgundy has to offer. The cooler climate and the ancient limestone soil (Kimmeridgian) contribute to the wines flavors and finesse. Aromatics of lemon, citrus and green apples fill the glass. Flavors of peach, apple, coriander and mineral notes sing on the palate. Pair with – oysters, grilled salmon, broiled walleye, shrimp scampi or with whipped feta and crostini. $34.99

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Ina Garten shares her go-to holiday appetizer recipes

Legendary Food Network host, entertaining expert and cookbook author Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share some of her go-to recipes to make holiday hosting easy and enjoyable. She shows us how to make crispy goat cheese and fig toasts, salmon-and-mascarpone-stuffed croissants, spicy cheese crackers and a bright cranberry cocktail.
VERMONT STATE
ktalnews.com

Best casserole dish

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When making a casserole, the most crucial piece isn’t your recipe or ingredients; it’s the dish itself. It’s the act of baking your food in a casserole dish that makes it a casserole. Whether you’re trying to...
bookriot.com

New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
FLORIDA STATE
diybeautify.com

Christmas Holiday Home Tour 2022

Sharing my home, decorated for the holidays, with my fresh vintage style! Come in and take a peek at 7 spaces in our home decorated for Christmas!. This post may contain Amazon or other affiliate links. As an Amazon affiliate I earn from qualifying purchases. My full disclosure policy can be found here.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Kitchn

Antipasto Bites

These antipasto bites take everything you’d see on a traditional antipasto platter and present a little taste of each element on a personal skewer. Creamy marinated mozzarella, savory meats, marinated vegetables, plump ripe tomatoes, and fresh herbs come together for the perfect holiday appetizer. Antipasto is the dish that...
The Associated Press

Crustless quiche serves holiday crowd with ease

With the holidays come holiday guests, and the challenge of making breakfast for a crowd. We make this easy by drawing on Mediterranean traditions for baked eggs. Even after the meal has cooled, it remains delicious for those coming to the table a bit later. In this recipe from our...
Ridley's Wreckage

Magic Cookie Bars 🪄

I love the holidays. Everyone is cheerful and on best behavior, I love all the bright lights and decorations, it's hard to not get into the spirit with all the hustle and bustle going on around you. Every year at this time my mom would make magic cookie bars for us kids. Something about this recipe brings back a sense of nostalgia, our days were simpler, the excitement of the holidays was in full force and really all we had to do was be kids. Not going to lie there are plenty of days, I wish I could just be a kid again.
decoholic.org

The Best Tuscan Kitchens

Are you fascinated by interior design schemes that hail from scenic and elegant Northern Italy? If you are, then you may want to explore the thrilling universe of Tuscan kitchens. What specifically makes a kitchen “Tuscan,” anyway?. Image: Desert Star Construction. Tuscan design has a reputation for being...
mitziemee.com

Æbleskiver (Danish Christmas Donuts) – My Grandma’s Recipe:

Æbleskiver is a traditional Danish Christmas treat, enjoyed throughout December. In Denmark, you can buy frozen ones in the grocery store, but the homemade æbleskiver are about a million times better, served straight from the pan, with powdered sugar and homemade strawberry jam, and a glass of gløgg (Danish mulled wine) with raisins and almonds.
Dicle Belul

One Bowl Savory Muffins

Savory MuffinsPhoto byAnna_Shepulova (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: One Bowl Savory Muffins. As you can read below, this snack recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you. For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me. These muffins can also be frozen and warmed up in the oven or microwave.
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy