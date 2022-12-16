ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Alleged Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Dear set for status conference Friday

By Zachary Dupont
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05YoYx_0jkm84SC00
Admitted Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Lewis Dear Jr. has again been ruled incompetent by a judge, keeping his prosecution on hold.

The state case of Robert Lewis Dear Jr., the man who allegedly killed three people at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood in 2015, is set for another status conference on Friday morning.

At Dear's most recent status conference in October, attorneys stated that until there is a resolution at the federal level his state case, where he faces 179 charges, will remain in limbo.

U.S. District Judge Robert Blackburn in federal court determined in September that Dear could be forcibly medicated in an attempt to have him stand trial. However, due to an appeal filed by Dear's defense attorneys, he can't be forcibly medicated until the end of the appeal process.

There has been no significant filings in Dear's federal case since the appeal was filed by his defense. As a result, it's unlikely that any progress will be made in Dear's state case on Friday.

On Nov. 27, 2015, Dear is accused of entering a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood with an assault rifle, killing three people and injuring nine others. Ke’Arre Stewart, Jennifer Markovsky and University of Colorado at Colorado Springs police Officer Garrett Swasey died at the women’s clinic. Nine other people — five of them law enforcement officers — were wounded during the course of a five-hour standoff.

Dear called himself “a warrior for the babies” during his first court appearance in December 2015 after the killings. He yelled over attorneys at least 15 times.

“I’m guilty — there’s no trial,” Dear said minutes into that initial hearing.

