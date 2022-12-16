ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Forge, VA

Nativities From Several Countries On Display At Alleghany Highlands Arts And Crafts Center

By Virginian Review Staff
 4 days ago

Although the holidays can be a hectic time of year the Alleghany Highlands Arts and Crafts Center at 439 E Ridgeway St., Clifton Forge, has a perfect way to relax and be reminded of “the reason for the season.” There are now 18 nativity sets from at least 7 countries currently on display, loaned by several local collectors. Some are whimsical, reflecting the individual owners, others are more traditional, suggesting their part in long-cherished family traditions. All came with stories that reflected years of memories.

A few of the nativity sets are quirky and whimsical, reflecting the wide range of interests and different materials used by the artisans who made them. These feature familiar figures in the well-known story, but with a twist. A favorite of visitors is Anne Wright’s “Moose-tivity,” collected years ago on a trip to Canada where she “had hoped to see a real Moose.” Instead, she came home with this small set that includes two Moose Angels and an unusual variation on Mary, Joseph and the Child. Be sure to check out the humanistic facial expressions on the figurines. Cathy Drummer has loaned a Cat Nativity done in a similar vein; this one includes Shepherds and Wisemen-Cats. There is even a small needle-felted set of mice- Mary, Joseph, and the Child, sweetly soft and touchable.

Others sets are more traditional in their approach although each has its own character and interpretation, sure indication that the Christmas story includes many cultures and skills. On loan from Lois and Skip McMullan are three German nativities, collected while the family was stationed there with the US Army for many years. These include a beautifully and delicately carved Holy Family from Oberamergau, a region of Germany famous for the skill and quality of the wood carvers from the region. In many ways it is simple- just Mary, Joseph, and the Child, but each individual piece was selected from the scores in the shop. The faces and garments are delicately carved and quite lifelike. Lois commented that the selection was made more difficult by the wide range of hand carvings. Years later she found the delicately cut metal screen that sets off the detailed features on the figures.

Also on loan from the McMullan’s are two variations on the “Christmas Pyramid,” again a German tradition. The taller of the two is seen more often. It features several platforms with small painted figures on each level- the Holy family on the first level, then each level presenting other figures in the story: shepherds, Wise men, a Host of Angels. The pyramid is topped by a series of fan blades, which are set in motion when the tiny candles at the bottom are lit. As the air is heated and begins to rise, the propeller-like blades turn and the levels rotate. In many German cities there are large pyramids on the Market Square or other locations associated with the Christmas hustle and bustle. The third piece is simple, made about during the period of the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the eventual re-unification of Germany. It too features the pyramid-style fan blade top with four larger candles in the corners of the base, but has only one level for the family. These figures are more simply carved and contemporary looking.

Other nativities include one from Bari Ballou. It was a gift to Dr. Charles Ballou and Bari from his father for their first Christmas in Clifton Forge in 1959. The stable includes a folding “apron” that acts as a stage for many of the figures, which are Italian composition. Many years later Sam Ballou’s wife Tammy gave them the skirt on which it all sits. This also acts as extra protection when the figures are carefully wrapped and put away until another Christmas. The apron folds neatly under the stable, making it easier to store.

Carole and “Jabo” Jones have loaned a charming little painted set that is used in their church for children to act out the Christmas story. It is set on a low pedestal for our youngest visitors, who are welcome to gently move the figures around. Also in the front gallery is a set on loan from Mary Ann Solon. The wooden pieces are cut from various woods, the “stable” is made of three simple blocks that are easily assembled and then break down at the end of the season. The pieces were made by Williamsburg toymakers and were purchased over a series of years. It dis-assembles to pack away flat in its box. On a pedestal by the Christmas tree is a small and cunningly made nativity made of Banana leaves and wire by an unknown artist from the Congo, on loan from Nancy Newhard.

At the foot of the stairs is a painted tin nativity on loan from Bonnie Keyser. The traditional painted and formed tinwork is typical of Mexican heritage artisans; Bonnie found it years ago in San Antonio, TX. It sits near a more traditional painted ceramic set from Kathy Smestead and Cathy Drummer’s Kitty nativity.

In the back of the gallery there are several more sets. One is Anne Wright’s Moose- Nativity. Another is a large grouping of bisque ceramic pieces given to Libby Burger years ago by a nursing friend. It stands clearly against a piece of black velvet and is quietly elegant. At one edge of the stage is a ceramic Mary, Joseph, and Child flanked by a cow and donkey that were part of Bonnie Keyser’s mother’s collection. These pieces were German-made. Nearby on the stage is a small, brightly painted set made in Taiwan, on loan from Nancy Newhard. The figures are simple but the color is appealing and it was the first one she collected when she got out on her own. In the center of the back gallery is a set made of anodized Titanium, made by the late South Carolina jeweler Truman Teed. The basic set came from a craft show but she later wrote and asked him to make a stable cat to watch over the baby Jesus. She also loaned the three sets at the entrance to the gallery: one a small white Lenox China set, one a tiny stone carved set from Peru, set into a tiny boat or cradle shape, and by Fincastle artist Bill White, painted on a reclaimed soap bottle. It features the Holy Family on the front and the Three Wisemen on the back. “I never meant to collect nativities- I just kept finding these interesting expressions and creative re-telling of the Christmas story,” confesses Newhard.

In addition to the Nativity display, the Fx2 Regional Photography exhibit with 85 works by 27 area photographers is here until December 27. Visitors are welcome to vote for their favorite piece for the People’s Choice award, to be announced at the end of the exhibits. Taken together it is a good way to take a breather from all the hubbub and bustle of the season. The Arts and Craft Center would like to thank all those who loaned the nativity sets and the photographers who have presented such excellent work for our visitors. Merry Christmas everyone!

The AHACC is open free of charge from 10- 4:30 Monday thru Saturday and 1-4 on Sundays through December 27 We will close at 1 pm on Christmas even and remain closed on Christmas day so our volunteers may enjoy the holiday with family and friends. For more information, please call 540-862-4447 or visit our website at highlandsartsandcraft.org or email us at www.highlands artandcraft.org@gmail.com. You can also find us on Facebook. The Alleghany Highlands Arts and Crafts Center is supported by our members, volunteers, the Town of Clifton Forge, the City of Covington, Alleghany County, The Alleghany Foundation, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, and The National Endowment for the Arts.

African Nativity (Photo courtesy Alleghany Highlands Arts & Crafts)
Kitty Nativity (Photo courtesy Alleghany Highlands Arts & Crafts)
Nativity and skirt (Photo courtesy Alleghany Highlands Arts & Crafts)

