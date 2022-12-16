Olde Town Covington meeting canceled for Dec.

The Town of Clifton Forge’s coffer dam project originally scheduled to be completed by Oct. has been delayed due to weather issues and other complications. The supply chain interruption has delayed the completion of many projects in the Alleghany Highlands since COVID-19 forced many shutdowns across America in 2020, resulting in delayed deliveries due in part to a logjam of cargo containers at many U.S. ports. Thanks to the coffer dam, one-half of the pipeline has been buried under the Jackson River on the south side near Verge St., and the work crew is currently working on the north side of the river to extend the dam to the center of the river where the pipeline can be inserted to connect with the southern portion that has been completed. The post Coffer Dam On North Side Of The Jackson River In Clifton Forge Nears Completion appeared first on The Virginian Review.

CLIFTON FORGE, VA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO