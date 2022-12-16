ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, VA

Olde Town Covington meeting canceled for Dec.

By The Virginian Review
 4 days ago

Covington, Va. (VR) - Olde Town Covington will not have a meeting for the month of December 2022. The next meeting will take place in January 2023.

Old Town Covington would like everyone to spend the holidays with their loved ones.

