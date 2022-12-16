ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Lake effect snow could be measured in feet again in parts of western NY this weekend

By Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago

Some heavy lake effect snow is set to follow Thursday's wintry mix that transformed western New York into an icy snow globe this week.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a lake effect snow warning for the counties along Lake Erie in the Buffalo area, including Genesee County.

One warning predicts between 1 and 3 feet of lake effect snow will fall between 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Monday in southern Erie County as well as Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

The second warning predicts between 1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow between 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Sunday in northern Erie County and Genesee County, including Buffalo. That could lead to a snowy football game as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins Saturday night .

Gusts up to 35 mph could also make travel difficult, forecasters said. Heavy snow will fall in narrow bands, so expect rapidly changing road conditions.

The Rochester area, they said, should not really be impacted other than some snow greasing the roads. Snow is possible in Rochester both Saturday and Sunday, but little snow accumulation is expected, according to the Weather Service.

The weekend's lake effect snow could bring a decent snowfall, but nothing like last month's lake effect storm when parts of western New York were buried under more than 6 feet of snow in spots, paralyzing the region for days. That storm forced the Bills to move their home game against the Browns to Detroit's Ford Field.

More: What is lake effect snow? And why do Rochester and Buffalo get crazy amounts?

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Lake effect snow could be measured in feet again in parts of western NY this weekend

