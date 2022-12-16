Pastoral Perspective: The way of all the earth

We have reached the end of something in our little corner of the world. In the grand scheme of things, the cessation of this column is a relatively minor end, but it may also be reflective of a cultural shift away from an interest in things pertaining to Jesus Christ.

The cycles of life touch us all as things come and go in this transient and vaporous existence. In his old age and farewell address the great leader of Israel, Joshua, observed, “I am about to go the way of all the earth” (Joshua 23:14). More than 400 years later, King David said the same thing in his old age preceding his final advice to his son Solomon (1 Kings 2:2).

“The way of all the earth” is to live and die. Indeed, the observation of the philosopher of Ecclesiastes was, “there is … a time to be born and a time to die” (3:1,2).

This is the apparent reality of life “under the sun” (1:3, etc.). The cynical conclusion of those who look at life from this limited perspective is that “all is vanity” (1:2, etc.). In other words, it is impossible to make sense of the billions upon billions of lives which have cycled throughout human history, and, so, many conclude that life is meaningless.

However, that is not the conclusion to be drawn. Rather, what we should conclude from all of the cyclical uncertainty of life is not to eat, drink, and be merry, but to fear God and keep His commandments (12:13).

Everything that pertains to this life has a life-cycle, a beginning and an end.. This includes people, local churches, families, nations and empires. So, obviously, newspapers and their columns and columnists are no exceptions. We will all, in time, go the way of all the earth. Yet, our Creator has greater plans for us than the apparent vanity of life cycles.

Do not let the end of things which you have valued discourage you. Jesus did not go the way of all the earth. While it certainly appeared that Jesus went the way of all the earth when he was crucified, His resurrection from the dead revealed otherwise. It revealed that not even the gates of Hades could prevail against the divine plan (cf. Matthew 16:18).

Therefore, those who follow Jesus likewise have the realistic hope of overcoming death. This truth makes the various cycles of life and death which we experience meaningful exercises — not in futility — but toward a greater goal and existence.

Andy Diestelkamp pastors at Pontiac Church of Christ