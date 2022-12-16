Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Best large Christmas wreath
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For those who like to decorate for each holiday, there’s no greater joy than decorating for Christmas. There are lights to hang, trees to adorn, tables to set and wreaths to place, plus plenty of other creative choices to make. For wreaths, you can hardly do better than the National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath. This large Christmas wreath is pre-lit and has plenty of little touches like red berries and pine cones that spruce up any door or wall.
Best Xbox games for kids on Amazon
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Xbox is one of the leading game consoles in the world. For the last 20 years, the Microsoft gaming juggernaut has delivered quality entertainment to children of all ages (and adults, too) with popular titles like Forza and Halo. With an ever-widening collection of video games of all genres, there is an enjoyable game for everyone, from hard-core first-person shooters to riveting platformers and puzzle solvers. Determining which game will be suitable for your children will boil down to what kind of games they’d be interested in.
Best sunrise alarm clock
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you don’t have windows in your bedroom or you just want to get a better night’s sleep, perhaps it’s time to consider a sunrise alarm clock. These clocks help ensure a peaceful morning by simulating the gradual light produced by a sunrise.
