Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Related
foxbaltimore.com
'Disabled & Denied' – A Project Baltimore investigation
Baltimore (WBFF) — Project Baltimore broke the story in May 2022. A Baltimore City mother, Latasha Phillips, came forward with truly shocking allegations. She explained how her son, Qwantay Spearman, missed the first 140 days of school at a west Baltimore high school, because Baltimore City Schools could not provide him with a nurse. Due to a medical condition, Qwantay is required to have a nurse under his federally mandated Individualized Education Program (IEP).
foxbaltimore.com
PEACE organizers announce future plans to help citizens of Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement, also known as "PEACE," held a press conference on Monday morning to share their future plans to help the citizens of Baltimore. They aim to "give power back to the people" and hold City leaders accountable. Speakers today...
foxbaltimore.com
Mom attends class with diabetic son, despite City schools getting $32M to help hire nurses
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City mother has been going to school with her seven-year-old son, every day, for months. She says she can’t trust her son’s school to manage his medical condition because, even though City Schools received millions of dollars to hire healthcare professionals, there are still not enough nurses.
foxbaltimore.com
SEE IT: USS Constellation ship returns to Inner Harbor after successful restoration
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — Ahoy! The USS Constellation returned to Baltimore's Inner Harbor Monday morning after a successful restoration at Tradepoint Atlantic. The ship set sail at 8 a.m. with McAllister tugboat assistance and headed to Pier 1, 301 E. Pratt St. after a successful dry dock period. Officials...
foxbaltimore.com
'Very unprofessional' | Resident reveals contentious email exchange with Councilman Dorsey
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One District 3 resident is sharing an email exchange between herself and Councilman Ryan Dorsey after she received what she called an unprofessional response to her question. “Very unprofessional. Very short. He missed the mark,” said Blanca Tapahuasco, “I wanted to see where he stood on...
foxbaltimore.com
Group of clergy abuse survivors says potential legislation won't help past victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A group representing clergy abuse survivors says legislation that the Maryland Catholic Conference supports won't help past victims. The Maryland Catholic Conference said that it supports legislation that would eliminate the statute of limitations on future civil lawsuits involving child sexual abuse. The potential legislation would...
foxbaltimore.com
Give the gift of life during the holidays
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Give the gift of life by donating blood to those in need this holiday season. The Ravens Council of Roosts teams up with the Red Cross to host its first blood drive. Executive Director for Montgomery, Howard, and Frederick Counties Chapters of the Red Cross Curt...
foxbaltimore.com
Howard County Government closed for the holidays
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County Government offices, 50+ centers, animal shelter, Firehouse Museum and historic sites will be closed on Friday, December 23rd and 26th for the Christmas holiday. Unless otherwise noted, all County historic sites maintained by Recreation & Parks closed for the season on December 18th. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Data shows sharp rise in shoplifting at Towson Town Center in 2022
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — New crime data shows a sharp rise in shoplifting at a Baltimore County mall this year. According to data from Baltimore County Police, 86 incidents of shoplifting were reported at Towson Town Center between January 1, 2021 and October 10, 2021. During that same 10-month...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore rapper YGG Tay among 6 indicted for federal murder conspiracy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A federal grand jury indicted six people on federal racketeering charges, which include murder and murder-for-hire plots:. David Warren, a/k/a “Meshawn” and “LA Meshawn,” age 30;. Barak Olds, age 33;. Davante Harrison, a/k/a “YGG Tay” and “Lor Bip Bip,” age 28;...
foxbaltimore.com
Ethics board asks judge to fine Council President Mosby $1,000 per day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Board of Ethics is asking a judge to fine Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby up to $1,000 per day for failing to comply with its order in May to stop fundraising and disclose legal defense fund donors. “The Board wants to provide...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore woman recounts last conversation with brother before fatal stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The sister of Baltimore’s latest homicide victim, Arnold Manuel, is speaking out. To Kim Manuel, Arnold is more than the city’s 323rd homicide, he is her little brother. “All he do is wave, he don’t bother nobody,” Kim said. That is how...
foxbaltimore.com
4 men injured in separate shootings across Baltimore city Tuesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four men were injured in separate shootings as violence continues to plague Baltimore city on Tuesday. Baltimore City Police Department has confirmed the areas where the victims of gun violence were struck by gunfire:. At around 3:15 p.m., officers were sent to the 1000 block of...
foxbaltimore.com
SEE IT: Deer stuck in fence, saved by Anne Arundel County police sergeant
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A deer was rescued last week after it was stuck in a fence in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. On Dec. 16, Sergeant Matt Hall was flagged down by several citizens while driving on Friendship Road near Kim Lane in South county after they discovered a deer stuck in a fence, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
foxbaltimore.com
Attempted murder under investigation in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An attempted murder is under investigation in Baltimore County, police announced Tuesday. Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department, Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding a Monday evening shooting. Police were called to the scene near Willow Oak Road at about 4:30 p.m., after...
foxbaltimore.com
Calls to shutdown North Baltimore gas station plagued with violence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Last Sunday, a double shooting on Havenwood Road, left one man dead and another injured. Stray bullets broke windows on the nearby BP gas station, leaving witnesses terrified. Kash Khan, Owner of the BP Gas Station, says, “It was devastating, we had employees here who ducked...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore man sentenced to federal prison in carjacking investigation
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A crime of opportunity, sometimes a targeted attack, and often a means to carry out other crimes. Carjackings continue to plague Baltimore. Online data showing there have been at least 634 cases reported throughout the City this year alone. That's 20% increase compared to this...
foxbaltimore.com
Harford County Police search for Towson man in connection to shooting in Edgewood
HARFORD CO.(WBFF) — Harford County Detectives are searching for 42-year-old Jamar Wise who was identified as a suspect in a shooting in Edgewood, according to the department. Police say the victim of the shooting is believed to be 46-year-old Kisha Blackwell. The Wise is believed to be driving a...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police identify 2 December homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two people killed in Baltimore this month:. 21-year-old William Brown Jr. was killed on December 13, 2022, in the 5500 block of Silverbell Road. 60-year-old Arnold Manuel was killed on December 17, 2022, in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue. So...
foxbaltimore.com
1 Person rescued from Inner Harbor Tuesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was rescued from the water in the Inner Harbor on Tuesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. The department says fire crews are rescuing the person from the water near E Lombard St & S President St. The has been no update on...
Comments / 0