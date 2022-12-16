Baltimore (WBFF) — Project Baltimore broke the story in May 2022. A Baltimore City mother, Latasha Phillips, came forward with truly shocking allegations. She explained how her son, Qwantay Spearman, missed the first 140 days of school at a west Baltimore high school, because Baltimore City Schools could not provide him with a nurse. Due to a medical condition, Qwantay is required to have a nurse under his federally mandated Individualized Education Program (IEP).

