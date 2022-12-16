ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

'Disabled & Denied' – A Project Baltimore investigation

Baltimore (WBFF) — Project Baltimore broke the story in May 2022. A Baltimore City mother, Latasha Phillips, came forward with truly shocking allegations. She explained how her son, Qwantay Spearman, missed the first 140 days of school at a west Baltimore high school, because Baltimore City Schools could not provide him with a nurse. Due to a medical condition, Qwantay is required to have a nurse under his federally mandated Individualized Education Program (IEP).
BALTIMORE, MD
PEACE organizers announce future plans to help citizens of Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement, also known as "PEACE," held a press conference on Monday morning to share their future plans to help the citizens of Baltimore. They aim to "give power back to the people" and hold City leaders accountable. Speakers today...
BALTIMORE, MD
Group of clergy abuse survivors says potential legislation won't help past victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A group representing clergy abuse survivors says legislation that the Maryland Catholic Conference supports won't help past victims. The Maryland Catholic Conference said that it supports legislation that would eliminate the statute of limitations on future civil lawsuits involving child sexual abuse. The potential legislation would...
MARYLAND STATE
Give the gift of life during the holidays

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Give the gift of life by donating blood to those in need this holiday season. The Ravens Council of Roosts teams up with the Red Cross to host its first blood drive. Executive Director for Montgomery, Howard, and Frederick Counties Chapters of the Red Cross Curt...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Howard County Government closed for the holidays

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County Government offices, 50+ centers, animal shelter, Firehouse Museum and historic sites will be closed on Friday, December 23rd and 26th for the Christmas holiday. Unless otherwise noted, all County historic sites maintained by Recreation & Parks closed for the season on December 18th. The...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Data shows sharp rise in shoplifting at Towson Town Center in 2022

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — New crime data shows a sharp rise in shoplifting at a Baltimore County mall this year. According to data from Baltimore County Police, 86 incidents of shoplifting were reported at Towson Town Center between January 1, 2021 and October 10, 2021. During that same 10-month...
TOWSON, MD
Baltimore rapper YGG Tay among 6 indicted for federal murder conspiracy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A federal grand jury indicted six people on federal racketeering charges, which include murder and murder-for-hire plots:. David Warren, a/k/a “Meshawn” and “LA Meshawn,” age 30;. Barak Olds, age 33;. Davante Harrison, a/k/a “YGG Tay” and “Lor Bip Bip,” age 28;...
BALTIMORE, MD
4 men injured in separate shootings across Baltimore city Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four men were injured in separate shootings as violence continues to plague Baltimore city on Tuesday. Baltimore City Police Department has confirmed the areas where the victims of gun violence were struck by gunfire:. At around 3:15 p.m., officers were sent to the 1000 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
SEE IT: Deer stuck in fence, saved by Anne Arundel County police sergeant

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A deer was rescued last week after it was stuck in a fence in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. On Dec. 16, Sergeant Matt Hall was flagged down by several citizens while driving on Friendship Road near Kim Lane in South county after they discovered a deer stuck in a fence, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Attempted murder under investigation in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An attempted murder is under investigation in Baltimore County, police announced Tuesday. Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department, Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding a Monday evening shooting. Police were called to the scene near Willow Oak Road at about 4:30 p.m., after...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Calls to shutdown North Baltimore gas station plagued with violence

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Last Sunday, a double shooting on Havenwood Road, left one man dead and another injured. Stray bullets broke windows on the nearby BP gas station, leaving witnesses terrified. Kash Khan, Owner of the BP Gas Station, says, “It was devastating, we had employees here who ducked...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore man sentenced to federal prison in carjacking investigation

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A crime of opportunity, sometimes a targeted attack, and often a means to carry out other crimes. Carjackings continue to plague Baltimore. Online data showing there have been at least 634 cases reported throughout the City this year alone. That's 20% increase compared to this...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore police identify 2 December homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two people killed in Baltimore this month:. 21-year-old William Brown Jr. was killed on December 13, 2022, in the 5500 block of Silverbell Road. 60-year-old Arnold Manuel was killed on December 17, 2022, in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue. So...
BALTIMORE, MD
1 Person rescued from Inner Harbor Tuesday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was rescued from the water in the Inner Harbor on Tuesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. The department says fire crews are rescuing the person from the water near E Lombard St & S President St. The has been no update on...
BALTIMORE, MD

