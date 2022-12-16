Read full article on original website
Ohio State football: Buckeyes finally add a player from transfer portal
As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes have finally added a player from the transfer portal. There is no rest for Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team. This has been an extremely busy month for the Buckeyes considering that the 2023 recruiting cycle comes to a close next week and that they are preparing for a loaded Georgia team to play in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State prediction and odds for Guaranteed Rate Bowl (fade points with question marks on both sides))
Wisconsin and Oklahoma State are both going through massive transitions this offseason and will look to finish underwhelming seasons. Neither Wisconsin or Oklahoma State will have their regular starting quarterback as both Badgers’ Graham Mertz and Cowboys’ Spencer Sanders hit the transfer portal, among other key contributors on both sides. The Badgers also opted to hire Luke Fickell from Cincinnati, passing over interim head coach Jim Leonhard.
College football Early Signing Day: Predicting where the top 10 unsigned 2023 recruits will land
College football Early Signing Day is here for the 2023 recruiting class on Dec. 21 and we have predictions for the Top 10 unsigned recruits. There’s no question that the college football landscape has changed drastically in recent years, most wildly as of late with the transfer portal and rampant NIL money being thrown around. But let’s not also forget about how Early Signing Day and the Early Signing Period has changed things. Now, we get to see that in full force on Wednesday, Dec. 21 with Early Signing Day upon us.
Projected college basketball rankings after Duke, Mississippi State fall on the road
Duke and Mississippi State both got upset on the road and now we have to check our projected college basketball rankings after two Top 15 losses. One of the most dangerous weeks on the college basketball calendar is here. It’s only human nature that 18-to-22-year-olds might have a letdown in any kind of tough matchup when it’s the week of Christmas and they’re set to go see their families for a couple of off days. But the result can be big shakeups in the college basketball rankings and we saw some of that on Tuesday night.
