Tornado confirmed in St. Petersburg, Hillsborough homeless population grows and St. Pete man speaks out after being beaten by strangers

Bay News 9
Tampa Bay's coldest Christmas approaches, nationwide children's medicine shortage and elderly woman and child rescued after being trapped under car
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. A stray light shower is possible in the morning on Wednesday, but otherwise expect skies to become partly sunny during the day. Highs will be in...
Hillsborough County workers face paycheck problems ahead of holidays
Workers estimate that hundreds of county employees have not been paid correctly over the past month.
fox13news.com
'I will miss the people': Beloved postal worker to retire after 37 years serving downtown St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - There aren’t many open air post offices like the one in downtown St. Petersburg. It’s one of only three such facilities in the entire country, and only open air post offices have letter carriers who deliver the mail on bicycles. Tommy Albritton, 71, is...
Tampa Bay area man gets the ultimate gift of life just in time for Christmas
Christmas came early for a Tampa Bay area family, after a man found the kidney donor match he’d been patiently waiting for.
What Tampa Bay holiday events are open Christmas Day?
There are many holiday locations and events across the Tampa Bay area that are open for families to visit on Christmas Day.
Hillsborough County Offices, Facilities, And Services Schedule For The Holidays
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County offices and many public facilities will be closed certain days or have adjusted schedules during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Garbage, recycling, and yard waste collections will follow a normal schedule in the unincorporated Hillsborough County Solid Waste
Glass falls from Tampa’s tallest building, closing part of Ashley Drive
Police have shut down the street in front of the Regions Building after one of the tower's windows broke Tuesday morning.
stpetecatalyst.com
Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway
Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
Business owners in West Tampa plead for help after recent shooting
West Tampa business owners said more action needs to be taken by city leaders as crime continues along west Main Street.
‘I am terrified of Troy’: Salt Life co-founder accused of stalking women after killing teen
Michael Troy Hutto, who was accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman inside a Florida hotel, was denied bond twice after being accused of stalking the victim's friends and coworkers, according to the Lake City Reporter.
tampamagazines.com
Where to Dine for Christmas in Tampa Bay 2022
The best time of year has arrived! Feeling stressed from the holidays? Restaurants in Tampa Bay want to take the stress of cooking off your back and invite you into their dining rooms for Christmas. Here’s a roundup of some of the area’s tastiest specials available for sit-down on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day.
Child hit by car near St. Pete school
Police in St. Petersburg are searching for the driver of a car who hit a child riding a bike near Sexton Elementary School.
Glass falling from Tampa highrise closes Ashley Drive
The Tampa Police Department (TPD) sent out a warning about falling glass in Downtown Tampa on Tuesday, according to their Twitter.
Bay News 9
Police: Downtown Tampa roadways closed after glass shards fall from building
TAMPA, Fla. — Police responded to a report of a glass break to a window on the 27th floor of the Regions Bank building on 100 N. Tampa St. in downtown Tampa Tuesday morning. Shards of glass fell into the roadway and into MacDill Park. All northbound and southbound...
‘He is already missed’: Retired Pasco County detective dies after battle with terminal illness
A retired Pasco County deputy who volunteered for the Hernando County Sheriff's Office died last Thursday, according to officials.
foxsports640.com
Two Tampa women arrested for attempting to sell illegal drugs in the Treasure Coast
(STUART, Florida)– Deputies have arrested two Tampa women after it was discovered they traveled to the Treasure Coast to sell drugs. Lauren Rosetti, 32, and Juanita Fluckes, 25, were detained…
Golf Digest
Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest
You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
Shooting suspect found dead during Sarasota standoff
A man accused of shooting a woman was found dead Monday during a standoff with deputies in Sarasota, authorities said.
Mysuncoast.com
UPDATE: Missing Endangered Adult found in Manatee County
BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Susan has been found and is safe. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult for a woman last seen Monday. Susan Boucher, 53, walked away from a care facility in the...
Bay News 9
Manatee County residents warned of scams
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The sheriff’s office in Manatee County has sent out several notices to residents advising them to watch out for the signs. Especially with the holidays coming up, the sheriff’s office expects there to be an increase of activity. What You Need To Know.
